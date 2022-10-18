Read full article on original website
Two pedestrians struck on Center Point Parkway in separate incidents
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Two pedestrians were struck on Center Point Parkway in separate incidents Wednesday. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of 18th Avenue NW on reports of a pedestrian struck. The 24-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. The […]
wvtm13.com
Hoover police charge Bessemer man for allegedly shooting at drivers on I-459
HOOVER, Ala. — Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis held a press conference to formally announce the charges against Evan Lucas. The 31-year-old man from Bessemer is facing three counts of attempted murder for allegedly firing a gun at a family of three on the I-459. Learn more in the video above.
Man held on $3 million bond following morning drug raid in northern Jefferson County
A drug raid in Fultondale landed a man in jail on more than $3 million in bond. Vice and narcotics deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning carried out a search warrant at a residence on Chapel Hills Parkway. The search turned up 522.2 grams of...
Woman charged in drive-by shooting that killed bystander denied youthful offender status
A 21-year-old woman accused in a deadly drive-by shooting in Birmingham will be tried as an adult, a Jefferson County judge has ruled. Kaylin Sparks is charged with capital murder in the Nov. 28, 2021, slaying of 30-year-old Donnika Sills. The gunfire erupted following a dispute between two women in the middle of Third Avenue North, and ended with Sills, a mother and innocent bystander, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
wbrc.com
Two pedestrians hit by cars in Center Point
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead another seriously injured after being hit by a car in separate incidents Wednesday evening. The first incident occurred in the 400 block of 18th Avenue NW, near Center Point Parkway around 5:20 p.m. The victim, a 24-year-old man, was taken to...
Suspect in Alabama road rage incident who allegedly shot officer charged with three counts of attempted murder
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect who allegedly shot at people during a road rage incident in Hoover, including injuring a police officer, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder. On Tuesday, the Hoover Police Department addressed the shooting, confirming that Evan Rashad Lucas was charged with three counts of attempted murder. On […]
Man who shot Hoover officer randomly fired at family on I-459, police say
The suspect involved in a shootout with Hoover police officers first fired multiple shots at a family on Interstate 459 in what authorities said appears to have been random. Evan Rashad Lucas, 31, is charged with three counts of attempted murder in the Sunday incident, which happened just before 11:30 a.m. on I-459 between Morgan Road and John Hawkins Parkway, Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis announced Tuesday.
One dead, another injured after pedestrians struck in Center Point in separate incidents
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — Two pedestrians were struck in Center Point in two separate incidents on Wednesday, Oct. 19. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of 18th Avenue NW, near Center Point Parkway, on reports of a pedestrian struck. […]
wbrc.com
How to protect your vehicle from a break in
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Car break ins on the rise in Birmingham. Numbers are up in three of the city’s four precincts, and up by more than fifty percent in the north precinct alone. Birmingham Police now working to provide tips to keep drivers safe. “We have a lot...
wbrc.com
Missing and Endangered Person Alert canceled for Lincoln man
LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Police canceled the Missing Person Alert on Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. The Lincoln Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing man. Police say 71-year-old David Wayne Kilgore was last seen October 17 around 4:15 p.m. wearing blue jeans, a white button down shirt, and work style boots.
wvtm13.com
Car break-ins on the rise in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are urging those to hide their firearms as car break-ins are getting out of control. According to the latest crime statistics from Birmingham police, car break-ins are up over 55%. On the Southside, it’s up over 16% from last year. This time of...
wvtm13.com
Hoover apartment residents share compelling video and pictures of neighbor's shootout with police
HOOVER, Ala. — We now know a road rage incident on Interstate 459 is what sparked a shootout with Hoover police on Sunday. Charges are pending for Evan Lucas of Bessemer. That’s who Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says shot a Hoover police officer. Learn more in the video above.
wbrc.com
Teen shot at apartment complex in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is in the area of Sunrise Lane. They are investigating a teenager shot at this location. Just before 7 p.m. officers were called to the location on reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived on the scene officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, according to BPD.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announces new technology program to reduce crime
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is launching a program to reduce crime by utilizing community members’ surveillance cameras. According to a press release, the Community Assisted Monitoring (CAM) Program will utilize new technology to reduce criminal activity, expedite investigations and keep communities safer. The cloud platform includes a public security camera […]
Alabama teen critically injured in drive-by shooting, police say
Alabama police say a 17-year-old was shot Monday night in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m., Birmingham police reported. Arriving officers found a 17-year-old boy critically injured in the shooting. The victim was transported to Children’s of Alabama with what police said...
Two men killed after verbal altercation at food truck identified
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is conducting a double homicide investigation that occurred at a food truck have been identified on Sunday, Oct. 16, at approximately 2 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Carlos Antonio Stewart, 43, of Birmingham, and Cornelius Quinterryo Kennedy, 23, of Birmingham, […]
wbrc.com
Two people plead guilty, sentenced for 2018 double murder
FAYETTE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have pleaded guilty and been sentenced for the 2018 shooting death of a couple in Fayette County. 35-year-old Lazaro Moran of New Jersey will serve two life sentences and 36-year-old Lindettia Lowery of Fairfield will serve two concurrent 25-year sentences. They both pleaded...
Student arrested after gun found at Huffman High School
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A student at Huffman High School was arrested after a gun was found on campus Wednesday, Birmingham City Schools reports. According to BCS Communications Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart, parents were notified of a gun that was found at the school on Wednesday. No details were shared on how the gun was […]
Springville man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Springville man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jos Hoehn Jr., 86, was a passenger in a Kia Soul when it was hit by a Dodge Avenger. He died due to his injuries. The crash occurred around 4:38 […]
wtva.com
Two arrested for 2018 double murder in Fayette County receive prison sentences
CARROLLTON, Ala. (WTVA) - Two more individuals will spend time in prison for a 2018 double murder in Fayette County. Lazaro Moran, 35, of New Jersey, and Lindettia Lowery, 36, of Fairfield, Alabama, pleaded guilty on Friday, Oct. 14 to murder in the shooting deaths of Hernan Padilla and Allen Sandlin, District Attorney Andy Hamlin announced.
