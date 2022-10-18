ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Badger Herald

Q&A: Wyatt Eiden, TikTok trivia star on State Street

Maybe you have seen the videos on your for you page or a friend has come home after a late night slurring about trivia, but that one TikTok guy you have probably seen is actually Madison’s own. His name is Wyatt Eiden. Eiden was in New York at the...
Badger Herald

The Badger Herald Editorial Board: Fall 2022 stories to watch

The story — June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating federal standards on abortion and leaving the legality of abortion to the discretion of each state. Without federal standards, the right to receive an abortion in Wisconsin falls back to the 1849 Wisconsin Criminal Abortion Statute that bans abortions in almost all cases. But, the ability to enforce this law and the future of abortions in Wisconsin continues to hang in the balance.
Badger Herald

New Menominee-immersion charter school benefits Menominee children, community as a whole

The first time Angela Fernandez heard words in Menominee, they came from the mouth of her teacher, Rose Wayka, in her Menominee language class at Keshena Primary School. “The first word I remember in my mind was māmenīqkwan, which was that little bit of mucus in your eyes when you wake up in the morning,” Fernandez recounted in an interview. “I don’t remember where I learned this word, but my brother and I thought it was funny.”
Badger Herald

Madison Finance Committee meets to discuss 2023 Operating Budget

Members of the City of Madison Finance Committee met to discuss Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s 2023 Executive Budget Tuesday. They were joined by city agency representatives who explained the implications of the budget on their teams. According to the mayor’s office, this budget is an addition to the Executive Capital...
Badger Herald

Football: Badgers search for first Big Ten home win against Purdue

Old habits die hard. That may be the main takeaway from last Saturday’s 34–28 overtime loss to Michigan State. After curb-stomping Northwestern, winning 42–7, with 522 offensive yards, the Leonhard regime looked and felt different. But in East Lansing, recurring issues reemerged as the Badgers came back down to earth, losing in devastating fashion.
Badger Herald

Football: Spartans squeak past Badgers in double overtime thriller

The Wisconsin Badgers (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) fell to the Michigan State Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) by a score of 34-28 in a back-and-forth double overtime thriller at Spartan Stadium. The Badgers now fall to 1-1 under interim head coach Jim Leonhard. As for the Spartans, this was a...
