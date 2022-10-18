The first time Angela Fernandez heard words in Menominee, they came from the mouth of her teacher, Rose Wayka, in her Menominee language class at Keshena Primary School. “The first word I remember in my mind was māmenīqkwan, which was that little bit of mucus in your eyes when you wake up in the morning,” Fernandez recounted in an interview. “I don’t remember where I learned this word, but my brother and I thought it was funny.”

