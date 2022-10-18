Read full article on original website
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's wife told Sen. Kelly Loeffler she didn't 'deserve to be in elected office' in text after 2020 election: report
Tricia Raffensperger blasted Sen. Kelly Loeffler for endangering her whole family by parroting Trump's 2020 election denial lies just to keep her job.
Nike co-founder and Oregon's richest man Phil Knight says he will do whatever it takes to end Democrats' 40-year hold on the state as he throws his $35.9b fortune behind Republican Christine Drazan
Oregon's richest man said he would do whatever he could to end Democrats' 40-year hold on the state and prevent its nominee Tina Kotek winning the race to be the next governor. Last week, Phil Knight, the billionaire co-founder of Nike, donated $1 million to Republican candidate Christine Drazan after...
Will Oregon go Republican? GOP surge at state level shines a light on what voters want.
What's happening in Oregon echoes around the country, where citizens sick of failed Democratic policies lead to the rise of surprising candidates.
