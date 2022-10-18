ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Daily Mail

Nike co-founder and Oregon's richest man Phil Knight says he will do whatever it takes to end Democrats' 40-year hold on the state as he throws his $35.9b fortune behind Republican Christine Drazan

Oregon's richest man said he would do whatever he could to end Democrats' 40-year hold on the state and prevent its nominee Tina Kotek winning the race to be the next governor. Last week, Phil Knight, the billionaire co-founder of Nike, donated $1 million to Republican candidate Christine Drazan after...
OREGON STATE
Johns Creek Post: News for the Creek and beyond.

 https://www.johnscreekpost.com

