Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to being dropped from Man Utd squad
Cristiano Ronaldo posts a response to being dropped from the Manchester United squad that will face Chelsea after his antics in the 2-0 Tottenham win.
Aston Villa & West Ham charged by FA following WSL melee
Aston Villa and West Ham have both been charged for multiple breaches by the FA following a series of incidents during their WSL clash on Saturday.
PSG 0-1 Chelsea: Player ratings as Blues secure vital Champions League win
Player ratings from PSG 0-1 Chelsea in the Women's Champions League.
Aston Villa vs Brentford: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Aston Villa's Premier League meeting with Brentford, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Southampton - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Southampton.
Lionel Messi names 5 contenders & 2 favourites for 2022 World Cup glory
Lionel Messi has named five countries he expects to be competing for the World Cup and two he considers favourites.
Ajaccio 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain: Player ratings as Messi and Mbappe steal the show
Match report and player ratings as PSG make light work of Ajaccio in Ligue 1.
Florentino Perez confirms Real Madrid made bid to sign Neymar
Real Madrid made a bid for Neymar in 2011 but were turned down by the player.
Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo dropped as 'consequence' for leaving early
Man Utd team news: Erik ten Hag gives latest updates on Cristiano Ronaldo & Anthony Martial ahead of Chelsea clash.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Sevilla - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Sevilla.
Leicester vs Man Utd - WSL preview: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know about Leicester vs Man Utd in the WSL - 23 October 2022.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Villarreal - La Liga
Barcelona are looking to bounce back from a disappointing week with a win against Unai Emery's Villarreal on Thursday. Here's how they could line up.
Tottenham vs Man City - WSL preview: TV channel, live stream, predicted lineups & prediction
Preview of the WSL clash between Tottenham and Manchester City, including team news and where to watch - Saturday 22 October 2022.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Chelsea, Graham Potter, Man Utd fans & more
Erik ten Hag spoke about Chelsea, Graham Potter & Cristiano Ronaldo in his latest press conference.
WSL Gameweek 4 preview: Arsenal selection headache, Chelsea's bogey side & table-topping Man Utd
Everything to look out for during Gameweek 4 of the WSL.
Jurgen Klopp reacts to Steven Gerrard's departure from Aston Villa
Jurgen Klopp reacts to Steven Gerard's departure from Aston Villa.
Xavi unhappy at Barcelona fans booing Gerard Pique
Xavi has strongly defended Pique after the defender was booed by his own fans.
Man Utd 2-0 Tottenham: Player ratings as Ten Hag ball schools Conte
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Man Utd and Tottenham at Old Trafford - 19 October 2022.
How Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo fell out
How the relationship between Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo has deteriorated with the news of his squad omission against Chelsea.
Paul Pogba's agent insists midfielder wasn't to blame for Man Utd struggles
Paul Pogba's agent feels the Frenchman is hardly to blame for the issues he encountered at Manchester United.
90min
934
Followers
11K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0