Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Ending the cycle of poverty in St. Landry Parish: Hope for Opelousas is molding a new generation
A sign that reads, “& above all else love” hangs on the wall in Loren Carriere’s home as he discusses the organization Hope for Opelousas. Fourteen years ago, Carriere founded the nonprofit in his hometown with the intention to do just that — love. “We began...
theadvocate.com
Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.
On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
theadvocate.com
Quin Hillyer: The big diversion is too big a risk
There are better ways to rebuild Louisiana’s wetlands. It’s not too late to stop a long-imagined but misguided $2 billion project to divert up to 75,000 cubic feet per second of the Mississippi River into the Barataria Basin to replenish disappearing marsh. The public comment period with the...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana’s hearing on an abortion exception this week: What you need to know
The Louisiana Department of Health will hold a public hearing Tuesday on an additional exception to the state’s near-total ban on abortion. The state first said it would move to add another exception to the list in August after a Baton Rouge woman was denied the abortion of a fetus without a skull. But the process of adding an exception is lengthy, and officials originally said it likely would not be added before December or January.
theadvocate.com
Mudlarking 101 on the Mississippi: Low river levels reveal small buried treasures
On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring. The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
theadvocate.com
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
theadvocate.com
Why does Louisiana have so many trash tires when we pay fees to help recycle them?
In New Orleans East, more than 33,000 old tires piled into unsanctioned dumps. In central Louisiana, 100,000 waste tires caught fire, emitting an acrid plume of smoke for 11 days and forcing a prison to be evacuated. In Scott, tens of millions of pounds worth of chopped-up tires were stuffed...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: The controversial Angola Plan for youth has been implemented. Let’s keep it short.
As last week started, officials from the Office of Juvenile Justice took some journalists on a tour of the new lockup on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. The facility, where up to 24 of what officials believe are the state’s most violent teenagers can stay, is just inside the entrance of one of the nation’s most recognized penal institutions.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana is adding nurses to its child welfare ranks as agency faces calls for reform
Amid a raging opioid epidemic and mounting investigations into child abuse and neglect in Louisiana, state officials announced Thursday that they plan to hire 50 nurses to help make home visits to families whose infants were exposed to substances in utero. Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Garner...
theadvocate.com
Duson man succumbs to injuries after running stop sign, crashing into tree in St. Landry Parish
A Duson man died from his injuries after running a stop sign and crashing into a tree in St. Landry Parish Thursday night. Wilfredo A. Cruz, 45, of Duson, was driving a 2000 Acura Integra south on Bearb Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Cruz failed to stop for the stop sign at the road’s intersection with La. 356 and crossed over both lanes of travel, then struck a pipe gate and crashed into a tree, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Comments / 0