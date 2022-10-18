ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecumseh, MI

sent-trib.com

Boy dies following Fulton County crash

DELTA — A Wauseon boy has died following a crash in York Township last week. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on County Road 10 at County Road E in York Township Thursday at 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Truck driver killed in I-75 crash involving multiple vehicles

FINDLAY – A Toledo truck driver was killed in an Interstate 75 multi-vehicle crash on Friday morning. The crash closed the highway for nine hours. The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on I-75 northbound, north of Ohio 235 in Eagle Township at 2:44 a.m.
FINDLAY, OH
WANE-TV

OSHP: Defiance Co. crash leaves 1 with serious injuries

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — One person suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Defiance County Friday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) say the crash happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. on state Route 15. Lorin Shonk was driving southeast on state Route 15 behind Guy LaFontaine...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Canton teen dies in car crash near Toledo, school officials say

CANTON, Ohio – A Canton teenager died Sunday evening in a car accident near Toledo. Canton Central Catholic school officials confirmed junior Jacob Brown died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal crash at 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Key and White streets. Police said Brown was driving a 2014 Black Ford Fusion westbound on US 24 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
CANTON, OH
wsgw.com

Police Identifiy US-127 Chain Reaction Crash Victim

A man killed on US-127 in a Monday morning crash has been identified. 33-year-old Joshua Davis of Shepherd died after being struck by a 77-year-old woman from Lansing after his Ford Focus struck a deer on the highway. Davis reportedly exited his vehicle and was struck when the woman attempted to swerve to miss his disabled vehicle. The lights on Davis’ car were not working after the deer crash and conditions at the time were dark and misty preventing the woman from seeing him. She was taken to a nearby emergency room for evaluation.
LANSING, MI
cleveland19.com

Stark County high school student dies in car accident

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob....
STARK COUNTY, OH
WILX-TV

Jackson County Sheriff: Collision that hospitalized 3 caused by ignored stop light

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Friday in a Summit Township crash. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of M-60 and Spring Arbor Road. Authorities said a 49-year-old man from Hanover Township failed to stop at the traffic signal and collided with another vehicle that was traveling westbound on Spring Arbor Road.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Police, firefighters respond to house fire

Fire departments from Hillsdale and Jonesville responded to a house fire on Sunday morning. City of Hillsdale Police got a call at 7:52 a.m. that a house at 12 West St. was on fire, according to Hillsdale Police and Fire Chief Scott Hephner. Hephner said both the City of Hillsdale...
HILLSDALE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Car Group Racing Around Area Roads Draws Mixed Reactions

It is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on Huron River Drive. On almost every weekend of this summer and of last summer, mostly mornings, there was a “rally” of some 12 to 18 cars and motorbikes going well more than twice the speed limit of 35 mph on various stretches of the Drive. This is obviously an organized affair and must involve some advanced scouting to look out for any of the all too infrequent police patrol cars. (Complaints to the Washtenaw Co. Sheriff’s Dept. have drawn the tepid response, “Not enough personnel.”) I think this might be a good matter for The Sun Times News to investigate.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Expect delays on well-traveled route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Drivers should expect traffic delays on a short section of Packard Road between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti beginning Friday, Oct. 21. Contractors for DTE Energy are closing the westbound curb lane on Packard between U.S. 23 and Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township to adjust a gas utility structure cover in the road, officials said.
ANN ARBOR, MI
13abc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the reported missing 50-year-old woman has been found. The department released an alert around 8:30 p.m. stating that Dana Dietrich was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. According to the report, Dietrich is believed to be wandering in the vicinity of Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI

