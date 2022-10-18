Read full article on original website
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
sent-trib.com
Boy dies following Fulton County crash
DELTA — A Wauseon boy has died following a crash in York Township last week. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on County Road 10 at County Road E in York Township Thursday at 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was...
sent-trib.com
Truck driver killed in I-75 crash involving multiple vehicles
FINDLAY – A Toledo truck driver was killed in an Interstate 75 multi-vehicle crash on Friday morning. The crash closed the highway for nine hours. The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on I-75 northbound, north of Ohio 235 in Eagle Township at 2:44 a.m.
WANE-TV
OSHP: Defiance Co. crash leaves 1 with serious injuries
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — One person suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Defiance County Friday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) say the crash happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. on state Route 15. Lorin Shonk was driving southeast on state Route 15 behind Guy LaFontaine...
Toledo man dies following crash in Hancock County Friday
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., all lanes on I-75 northbound were re-opened to through traffic. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OSHP provided further details regarding the crash. This story has been updated to reflect that. One person is confirmed dead by Ohio State Highway Patrol...
Video shows multi-car accident in Washtenaw Co.
A video posted by the Michigan State Police shows a multi-vehicle car accident.
Monroe Street in Sylvania reopens after semi truck strikes low-hanging wire Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Per Sylvania PD's Facebook, Monroe Street has reopened. A semi truck struck a low-hanging wire on Monroe Street in Sylvania Friday morning, causing a partial road closure. According to a Facebook post by Sylvania police, the incident caused damage to several electrical poles. Monroe Street...
Canton teen dies in car crash near Toledo, school officials say
CANTON, Ohio – A Canton teenager died Sunday evening in a car accident near Toledo. Canton Central Catholic school officials confirmed junior Jacob Brown died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal crash at 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Key and White streets. Police said Brown was driving a 2014 Black Ford Fusion westbound on US 24 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
33-Year-Old Joshua Davis Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Jackson County (Jackson County, MI)
According to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Jackson County on Monday. The crash happened on Northbound US-127 near the Shepherd area.
wsgw.com
Police Identifiy US-127 Chain Reaction Crash Victim
A man killed on US-127 in a Monday morning crash has been identified. 33-year-old Joshua Davis of Shepherd died after being struck by a 77-year-old woman from Lansing after his Ford Focus struck a deer on the highway. Davis reportedly exited his vehicle and was struck when the woman attempted to swerve to miss his disabled vehicle. The lights on Davis’ car were not working after the deer crash and conditions at the time were dark and misty preventing the woman from seeing him. She was taken to a nearby emergency room for evaluation.
cleveland19.com
Stark County high school student dies in car accident
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob....
wtvbam.com
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department release pictures of B and E suspects
FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of possible suspects who may have been involved in a breaking and entering incident at a home in Fayette Township on Wednesday afternoon. While few details have been released by the Sheriff’s Department, a large...
WILX-TV
Jackson County Sheriff: Collision that hospitalized 3 caused by ignored stop light
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Friday in a Summit Township crash. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of M-60 and Spring Arbor Road. Authorities said a 49-year-old man from Hanover Township failed to stop at the traffic signal and collided with another vehicle that was traveling westbound on Spring Arbor Road.
Police investigating alleged assault by football players in Huron High locker room
ANN ARBOR, MI - The Ann Arbor Huron Junior Varsity football team’s season has come to an abrupt end while Ann Arbor police investigate an alleged assault involving four members of the team believed to have taken place on Oct. 3 inside the school’s locker room. A 15-year-old...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Police, firefighters respond to house fire
Fire departments from Hillsdale and Jonesville responded to a house fire on Sunday morning. City of Hillsdale Police got a call at 7:52 a.m. that a house at 12 West St. was on fire, according to Hillsdale Police and Fire Chief Scott Hephner. Hephner said both the City of Hillsdale...
thesuntimesnews.com
Car Group Racing Around Area Roads Draws Mixed Reactions
It is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on Huron River Drive. On almost every weekend of this summer and of last summer, mostly mornings, there was a “rally” of some 12 to 18 cars and motorbikes going well more than twice the speed limit of 35 mph on various stretches of the Drive. This is obviously an organized affair and must involve some advanced scouting to look out for any of the all too infrequent police patrol cars. (Complaints to the Washtenaw Co. Sheriff’s Dept. have drawn the tepid response, “Not enough personnel.”) I think this might be a good matter for The Sun Times News to investigate.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver turns herself in after 33-year-old man killed in Oakland County hit-and-run
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A driver has turned herself in after a 33-year-old man was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way in Farmington Hills. When officers got to...
Expect delays on well-traveled route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Drivers should expect traffic delays on a short section of Packard Road between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti beginning Friday, Oct. 21. Contractors for DTE Energy are closing the westbound curb lane on Packard between U.S. 23 and Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township to adjust a gas utility structure cover in the road, officials said.
wtvbam.com
Reserve Grand Champion hog dies in Hillsdale County barn fire
READING TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A number of 4-H animals including a Reserve Grand Champion hog from this years Hillsdale County Fair were lost in a Monday night barn fire northeast of Reading. The Hillsdale Daily News reports the fire broke out at around 10:00 p.m. on South Sand...
Missing Bedford Township woman found after search
Deputies in Monroe County say a missing woman from Bedford Township who has mental health issues has been found.
13abc.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the reported missing 50-year-old woman has been found. The department released an alert around 8:30 p.m. stating that Dana Dietrich was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. According to the report, Dietrich is believed to be wandering in the vicinity of Lambertville.
