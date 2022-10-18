ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Fort Myers man accused of using pepper spray on clerk during robbery

A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he robbed a Fort Myers smoke shop using pepper spray and got into a fight with a store employee. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers went to Holy Smokes and Vape, located at 8293 Dani Drive, at around 11:10 a.m. in response to a reported robbery. Braxton Ryan, 25, asked to buy around $700 worth of items before spraying the store clerk in the face with pepper spray, grabbing the items and running away.
FORT MYERS, FL
2 suspects sought in Lehigh Acres Family Dollar robbery

Deputies are looking for two men they say robbed a Family Dollar store in Lehigh Acres on Monday night. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 8:20 p.m. to a reported robbery at the Family Dollar located at 3519 Lee Blvd. A man with a covered face, wearing a black shirt and blue pants, and a man wearing a blue hoodie, black pants and white shoes entered the business and demanded money from the clerk. One suspect threatened to shoot the victim if he did not comply, though no weapon was displayed.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
One person dies in a five vehicle crash in Collier County

Car parts scattered everywhere after a five-car crash claims the life of one of the people involved. The crash happened at Old U.S. 41 in Collier County and shut down northbound lanes on U.S. 41 for hours. The car with the most substantial damage was reduced to mangled metal and...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash in Desoto County

An 18-year-old woman was hit and killed while riding her motorcycle near S.E Airport Road and County Road 760A on Friday. According to FHP, at around 3 p.m. the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on County Road 760A and made a left turn onto S.E Airport Road directly in front of a semi-truck that was traveling westbound on County Road 760A.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Fire at Punta Gorda condo complex after neighbor hears explosion

Two units at a condominium complex in Punta Gorda were engulfed in flames after an explosion was heard early Friday morning. The fire occurred at Emerald Pointe Condominiums, located at 25188 Marion Ave., where a neighbor says an explosion was heard around 6 a.m. The Charlotte County Fire Department and Punta Gorda Police Department arrived at the scene. According to them, the fire has been brought under control.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Collier deputies arrest man for shooting someone after stealing iPhone

A 21-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he shot someone after stealing their cell phone. According to an arrest report, Markinson Telusnord faces charges of robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The shooting happened on Wednesday. The location of where the shooting occurred...
NAPLES, FL
Man killed in rollover crash on I-75 in south Fort Myers

A man was killed in a Thursday morning rollover crash on southbound I-75 between Colonial Boulevard and Daniels Parkway. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involved only one vehicle. Troopers say a 64-year-old man from Temple Terrace died in the crash. He was the only person in the car, and troopers say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
FORT MYERS, FL
2 people hospitalized after motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County

Two people from Cape Coral were seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by a 66-year-old man with a woman of the same age as his passenger was traveling north on CR-78 around 5 p.m. While negotiating a curve, the driver lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned and traveled off the roadway.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
Estero Recreation Center moves people to new North Fort Myers shelter

Those sheltering at Estero Recreation Center are being moved to the new North Fort Myers shelter, joining those from the Hertz Arena who got there earlier this week. The county hasn’t shared plans for a long-term solution to temporary housing and people are wondering how long they will be able to stay there.
ESTERO, FL

