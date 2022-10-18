Read full article on original website
Three Florida Teens Arrested After Violent Burglary, Battering And Shooting At Victims
Three teens in Florida have been arrested after a burglary turned extremely violent and ended with the suspects battering deputies. On October 10th, 2022, deputies responded to a home in area of Alabama Road and Palm Boulevard in Lehigh Acres in reference to a burglary
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man accused of using pepper spray on clerk during robbery
A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he robbed a Fort Myers smoke shop using pepper spray and got into a fight with a store employee. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers went to Holy Smokes and Vape, located at 8293 Dani Drive, at around 11:10 a.m. in response to a reported robbery. Braxton Ryan, 25, asked to buy around $700 worth of items before spraying the store clerk in the face with pepper spray, grabbing the items and running away.
WINKNEWS.com
2 suspects sought in Lehigh Acres Family Dollar robbery
Deputies are looking for two men they say robbed a Family Dollar store in Lehigh Acres on Monday night. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 8:20 p.m. to a reported robbery at the Family Dollar located at 3519 Lee Blvd. A man with a covered face, wearing a black shirt and blue pants, and a man wearing a blue hoodie, black pants and white shoes entered the business and demanded money from the clerk. One suspect threatened to shoot the victim if he did not comply, though no weapon was displayed.
Men arrested for stealing more than $1,000 from Fort Myers Beach restaurant
Three men have been arrested after they were caught stealing from a Fort Myers Beach restaurant that was damaged by Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
One person dies in a five vehicle crash in Collier County
Car parts scattered everywhere after a five-car crash claims the life of one of the people involved. The crash happened at Old U.S. 41 in Collier County and shut down northbound lanes on U.S. 41 for hours. The car with the most substantial damage was reduced to mangled metal and...
Florida woman arrested for speeding through hurricane relief checkpoint
A woman's been arrested after she sped through a Southwest Florida hurricane relief checkpoint while driving under the influence.
AOL Corp
A kitten was stranded on a highway in Fort Myers, cops say. Then came another problem
How many lives left? Because a kitten in Lee County, Florida, looks to have used up at least two. According to a Facebook post from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a Good Samaritan called authorities at around 4 p.m. last Thursday after seeing a little furball stranded on busy Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash in Desoto County
An 18-year-old woman was hit and killed while riding her motorcycle near S.E Airport Road and County Road 760A on Friday. According to FHP, at around 3 p.m. the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on County Road 760A and made a left turn onto S.E Airport Road directly in front of a semi-truck that was traveling westbound on County Road 760A.
WINKNEWS.com
Fire at Punta Gorda condo complex after neighbor hears explosion
Two units at a condominium complex in Punta Gorda were engulfed in flames after an explosion was heard early Friday morning. The fire occurred at Emerald Pointe Condominiums, located at 25188 Marion Ave., where a neighbor says an explosion was heard around 6 a.m. The Charlotte County Fire Department and Punta Gorda Police Department arrived at the scene. According to them, the fire has been brought under control.
Suspects target elderly female shoppers at Naples department stores
Detectives arrested a group of four suspects for targeting elderly female shoppers at department stores in Naples.
Fort Myers man gets 50-year sentence for killing father in front of his children
A Fort Myers man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder after shooting a father whose children were present.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier deputies arrest man for shooting someone after stealing iPhone
A 21-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he shot someone after stealing their cell phone. According to an arrest report, Markinson Telusnord faces charges of robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The shooting happened on Wednesday. The location of where the shooting occurred...
Man defrauds motorist with hand-made sign in Southwest Florida
A man's been arrested after he was caught holding a sign asking for donations for a sick child that may not exist.
FHP investigating fatal crash on I-75
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on I-75 southbound near mile marker 132 in Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
Man killed in rollover crash on I-75 in south Fort Myers
A man was killed in a Thursday morning rollover crash on southbound I-75 between Colonial Boulevard and Daniels Parkway. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involved only one vehicle. Troopers say a 64-year-old man from Temple Terrace died in the crash. He was the only person in the car, and troopers say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
Port Charlotte woman killed in crash
Troopers say a 50-year-old Port Charlotte woman was killed after being hit by a sports utility vehicle while riding a scooter on Quesada Avenue on Monday afternoon.
WINKNEWS.com
2 people hospitalized after motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County
Two people from Cape Coral were seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by a 66-year-old man with a woman of the same age as his passenger was traveling north on CR-78 around 5 p.m. While negotiating a curve, the driver lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned and traveled off the roadway.
VIDEO: Florida firefighters rescue sobbing woman with foot stuck in massage chair
A video shows firefighters come to the rescue of a woman who got stuck in an electric massage chair in Naples.
Florida woman dies after jumping out of window of moving truck, troopers say
A Florida woman died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in Highlands County Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WINKNEWS.com
Estero Recreation Center moves people to new North Fort Myers shelter
Those sheltering at Estero Recreation Center are being moved to the new North Fort Myers shelter, joining those from the Hertz Arena who got there earlier this week. The county hasn’t shared plans for a long-term solution to temporary housing and people are wondering how long they will be able to stay there.
