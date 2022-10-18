ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Barrymore Called Out By Producer For Flubbing Camila Cabello Baking Segment on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’: “I Have Never Done That Before”

By Samantha Nungesser
 5 days ago
It’s a good thing Drew Barrymore can act and host because baking clearly isn’t her shtick. While concocting a chocolate cake with pop sensation Camila Cabello during today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore had a bit of a culinary emergency, prompting her producer to hop on the line in her ear to call her out for it.

While Cabello was stirring the mixture, Barrymore said, “It says one cup of hot water I should put in there.” However, it appears that rather than looking at the measurements, she filled the entire measuring cup with water and began to pour. At the same time, Cabello, who wasn’t paying attention to what the host was doing, asked, “Do you watch Great British Baking Show?”

“Shoot,” Barrymore responded, immediately realizing she had messed up, while Cabello just began to nervously laugh. “You know what sucks? It’s, like, all I watch and I clearly haven’t learned a thing.”

The Wedding Singer actress then paused as she listened to a producer in her ear. She said, “By the way, do you know what’s so funny?” before passing the earpiece to a still unaware Cabello, who asked, “Did we just do this wrong?”

As the singer listened to the producer on the other end of the line, Barrymore admitted, “I have never done that before.” Meanwhile, Cabello stayed positive, telling the audience, “Hey guys. This is all instinct, you know?”

Photo: CBS

When she asked Barrymore if she should pour a different chocolatey liquid over the mixture, the host joked, “I don’t know, ask Jason.” While the audience was still seemingly confused over what they were whispered, the ladies proceeded to eat the very liquidy mixture like soup.

Decider has reached out to the show’s rep for clarification on what really happened with Drew’s chocolate cake-gate. But if one thing is for sure it’s that it’s never a dull day on The Drew Barrymore Show. Tune in when it airs on weekdays at 9:30 a.m. ET on CBS.

