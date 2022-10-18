Read full article on original website
Riginia
3d ago
for what he is dead. now they trying to harass the bar owners I bet. that's the problem with them, they don't know when to let up. go investigate a fish in a pond .
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
Groton man arrested for carrying illegal pipe bombs: Police
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department arrested a man for carrying illegal pipe bombs on Thursday. Police responded to a medical call for a person on Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road around 5 p.m. At the scene, officers located suspicious items inside the backpack of the person they were assisting. Police said […]
Man arrested for choking rideshare driver with belt in Meriden: Police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A rideshare driver in Meriden was choked by a passenger she picked up on Tuesday, police said. According to police, a woman said she picked up a fare in Middletown and brought two men to Popeye’s on East Main Street in Meriden. While in the drive-through, she said one of the […]
Man killed in Hartford's 32nd homicide of year
HARTFORD — Police say a local man was fatally shot early Friday morning, bringing the city’s 2022 homicide count to 32. Hartford police identified the man as Raymond Lewis, 54, of Wethersfield Avenue. Hartford police said officers responded to the intersection of Wethersfield Avenue and Elliott Street around...
As Bristol police mourn deaths of officers, other CT agencies cover city
BRISTOL — Some may wonder who is protecting the city as members of the police department mourn the deaths of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy and attend their wakes and funeral this week, and the answer is: A lot of people. Since the deadly ambush during which...
Man paralyzed from police van no longer faces charges in Connecticut
The man paralyzed while in new haven police custody is no longer facing charges.
Hartford police investigate Wethersfield Avenue homicide
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city overnight. According to police, the homicide occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. This marks the city’s 32nd homicide of the year. This is a developing story. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 […]
Police Look for Person Accused of Fleeing Drive-By Shooting in Watertown
Watertown Police are looking for a person's that allegedly fired several gunshots from their car before driving off. The drive-by shooting happened at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the Oakville section of town. A dark-colored SUV appears to have turned down Hubbel Avenue, where several gunshots were heard. Police said the...
Stamford man sentenced to 37 years in fatal shooting of former SHS football captain
STAMFORD – Sirus Dixon, the 19-year-old convicted in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Antonio Robinson in May 2018, was sentenced to 37 years in prison on Thursday. Friends and family members of Robinson erupted in applause and cheers as Judge John Blawie handed down the prison sentence, which was only three years shy of the maximum term.
Hadley woman accused of releasing bees on police serving eviction notice
SPRINGFIELD – A Hadley woman faces multiple assault charges after allegedly unleashing a swarm of bees onto Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempting to serve an eviction notice in Longmeadow. Rorie S. Woods had more than one bee in her bonnet when she rolled into the driveway of...
Schools locked down in suspected swatting incident
Several area schools, including schools in Windsor Locks and Enfield, were locked down this morning after a suspected swatting incident of a reported active shooter. Windsor Locks Middle School was locked down at around 10:30 a.m. due to a report of an “active shooter,” according to First Selectman Paul Harrington. Some elementary schools were also placed on lockdown. After police investigated the scene, the schools were cleared.
CT teen killer sentenced to 37 years
A 19-year-old Stamford man convicted of killing a man when he was 15 has been sentenced to 37 years in prison – three years shy of the maximum
Hartford drug dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to having a firearm while dealing drugs, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Namir Walker will follow his 60 months in prison with two years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in […]
New Haven police make arrest in July homicide
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
Man shot in East Hartford
The shooting occurred just after eight. The victim was discovered in the rear stairwell of an apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by East Hartford Fire Department paramedics and transported to the hospital.
Auburn Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Man for Jewelry Theft
AUBURN - A Connecticut man, arrested in Auburn on Tuesday, faces charges related to stealing over $21,0000 in jewelery while driving a stolen car. Officers patrolling the Auburn Mall on Tuesday came upon a vehicle facing the wrong direction in the fire lane. A search of the license plate number revealed it did not match the vehicle.
Canterbury man gets 9 years for illegally owning machine gun while doing heroin
CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old Canterbury man will spend nine months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing firearms — including two machine guns — while using a controlled substance. Andres Vasquez, who is out on bond, will be required to report to prison to start his sentence on Jan. 5, according to an […]
Torrington woman struck by car, dies while fixing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston
THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Torrington woman was fatally struck by a car when she attempted to fix her flat tire on Route 8 in Thomaston Wednesday afternoon. According to state police, troopers reported to a collision between a pedestrian and car just after 3:30 p.m. Police found that the pedestrian was driving when she […]
Bristol police ambush: Connecticut IG says suspect fired over 80 rounds at cops, bodycam video shows kill shot
The preliminary investigation into the Bristol, Connecticut, police ambush shows the suspect fired over 80 rounds toward officers from behind, killing two cops and wounding a third.
Officers from neighboring towns to cover police shifts in Bristol as community mourns
Officers from surrounding communities like Torrington and East Hartford are helping to cover police shifts in Bristol this week after two Bristol police officers were killed in a shooting.
Public encouraged to arrive early for funeral services for two fallen Bristol police officers; livestream will be available
Community members wishing to pay their respects to two slain Bristol police officers have been asked to arrive to the East Hartford venue no later than 9:30 a.m. The funeral services for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy are scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, located at 615 Silver Lane in East Hartford. No bags, including purses, flowers, gifts or professional cameras will be allowed.
