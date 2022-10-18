ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Riginia
3d ago

for what he is dead. now they trying to harass the bar owners I bet. that's the problem with them, they don't know when to let up. go investigate a fish in a pond .

WTNH

Groton man arrested for carrying illegal pipe bombs: Police

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department arrested a man for carrying illegal pipe bombs on Thursday. Police responded to a medical call for a person on Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road around 5 p.m. At the scene, officers located suspicious items inside the backpack of the person they were assisting. Police said […]
GROTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Man killed in Hartford's 32nd homicide of year

HARTFORD — Police say a local man was fatally shot early Friday morning, bringing the city’s 2022 homicide count to 32. Hartford police identified the man as Raymond Lewis, 54, of Wethersfield Avenue. Hartford police said officers responded to the intersection of Wethersfield Avenue and Elliott Street around...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigate Wethersfield Avenue homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city overnight. According to police, the homicide occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. This marks the city’s 32nd homicide of the year. This is a developing story. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Look for Person Accused of Fleeing Drive-By Shooting in Watertown

Watertown Police are looking for a person's that allegedly fired several gunshots from their car before driving off. The drive-by shooting happened at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the Oakville section of town. A dark-colored SUV appears to have turned down Hubbel Avenue, where several gunshots were heard. Police said the...
WATERTOWN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Schools locked down in suspected swatting incident

Several area schools, including schools in Windsor Locks and Enfield, were locked down this morning after a suspected swatting incident of a reported active shooter. Windsor Locks Middle School was locked down at around 10:30 a.m. due to a report of an “active shooter,” according to First Selectman Paul Harrington. Some elementary schools were also placed on lockdown. After police investigated the scene, the schools were cleared.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

Hartford drug dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to having a firearm while dealing drugs, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Namir Walker will follow his 60 months in prison with two years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven police make arrest in July homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Man shot in East Hartford

The shooting occurred just after eight. The victim was discovered in the rear stairwell of an apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by East Hartford Fire Department paramedics and transported to the hospital.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
thisweekinworcester.com

Auburn Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Man for Jewelry Theft

AUBURN - A Connecticut man, arrested in Auburn on Tuesday, faces charges related to stealing over $21,0000 in jewelery while driving a stolen car. Officers patrolling the Auburn Mall on Tuesday came upon a vehicle facing the wrong direction in the fire lane. A search of the license plate number revealed it did not match the vehicle.
AUBURN, MA
Bristol Press

Public encouraged to arrive early for funeral services for two fallen Bristol police officers; livestream will be available

Community members wishing to pay their respects to two slain Bristol police officers have been asked to arrive to the East Hartford venue no later than 9:30 a.m. The funeral services for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy are scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, located at 615 Silver Lane in East Hartford. No bags, including purses, flowers, gifts or professional cameras will be allowed.
BRISTOL, CT

