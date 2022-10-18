ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Parker McCollum Shows Off Badass Custom Truck: ‘It’s Absolutely Perfect’

By Blake Ells
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26YVOJ_0idZmqX100

Parker McCollum is finally splurging on something nice for himself. Or maybe he got a nice sponsorship deal. In any case, he has an awesome new custom truck. Check out the photos below.

“Talked with ROCTruck for almost an entire year about my vision on this mega cab. They delivered it to the house today and it’s absolutely perfect. Exactly what I saw in my head is now sitting in my driveway. Preciate it fellas!” he captioned the slideshow.

The truck is a Dodge Ram 2500 Heavy Duty. He doesn’t show off much of the interior, but the outside looks great. Parker McCollum is on a roll right now, with his hit “Handle on You” still rising at country radio. He’d developed quite a grassroots following in his home state of Texas, but when MCA Nashville signed him in 2019, it’s been nothing but up for the 30-year-old. Gold Chain Cowboy dropped in 2021. “Handle on You” is surely a sign of more new music to come.

He’ll also be in an upcoming docu-series titled They Called Us Outlaws. The series is over a decade in the making. It includes footage with the late Johnny Cash, Billy Joe Shaver and Guy Clark. It also includes footage with modern acts like Eric Church, Margo Price and Miranda Lambert.

Parker McCollum spoke more about his role in the series.

“I grew up extremely heavily influenced by those guys,” he said. “You know, the whole live the songs you write, I did that for a long time, as hard as I could. And we wrote some decent songs from that I think.”

Parker McCollum Wraps Tour With Thomas Rhett and is Back to Headlining

Parker McCollum and Conner Smith spent much of the summer and fall on the road with Thomas Rhett. They had a lot of fun along the way. They all joined each other most nights for singalongs, and there were some high jinks along the way.

Now, he’s off on his own again. Next up is the Moody Center in his home of Austin, Tex. on October 21. He’ll also swing through The Woodlands for a stop at the Cynthia Woods Pavilion on October 22. He heads up the East Coast for stops in Bangor, Maine and Boston later this month. And he heads back to the Southwest in November with stops in Oklahoma City, Nacogdoches and Houston.

Parker McCollum rings in the New Year in North Little Rock and he’s at Rodeo Houston in February. He’s also part of a stacked bill at Stagecoach in Indio, Calif. next April. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Parker McCollum Opens Up About Being Compared to George Strait, John Mayer

Parker McCollum just dropped a classic country banger, “Handle on You.” And that’s not going to help any efforts to stay away from comparisons to his fellow Texan and hero George Strait. Folks have also compared him to John Mayer, which is another of the artists that he loved growing up. But he shies away from that. He joined Taste of Country Nights and was asked about the comparisons.
MAINE STATE
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Sig Hansen Reveals Why He Didn’t Approve of His Daughter Fishing

Sig Hansen is one of the most recognized captains on Deadliest Catch and he’s got his daughter Mandy out there with him. But he wasn’t always on the bandwagon about having his own daughter out there. Fishing for crab out on the Bering Sea can be very dangerous for anyone. Now, why in the world would Sig not want Mandy out there with him? It came down to a pretty practical matter as far as Dad was concerned.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shocking Drone Footage Reveals Massive Sections of Dry Mississippi Riverbed

The West has been enduring a megadrought for decades, with hot, dry weather conditions contributing to historic wildfires. However, drought conditions have also begun to affect some of the most iconic bodies of water in the United States. One body of water experiencing extreme drought conditions is the iconic Mississippi River. Drone footage reveals that rapidly depleted water levels have completely exposed much of the Mississippi riverbed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Outsider.com

Which States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks?

If you reside in one of 18 states, you could be receiving a nice stimulus check, although the money might be dubbed something else. Forbes put together a list of all the states offering stimulus checks and explained why residents are eligible. So keep reading to see if you should be checking your mailbox any time soon.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Nearly 300 Animals Discovered in Horrifying ‘Noxious’ New York Home

It was a horrifying sight as nearly 300 animals including cats and wildlife such as snakes, birds, and tortoises were removed from what authorities describe as a “noxious” New York home. According to officials, the animals were found in a residence in Miller Place New York. With that many animals in one area at the time of rescue officials discovered even more horrors. The home was also infested by cockroaches, lice, and mites. The pet owner was arrested and charged with animal cruelty confinement.
MILLER PLACE, NY
Outsider.com

Idaho Residents Heard Bald Eagle ‘Crying’ After Tree Housing Its Nest Was Removed

The recent removal of a tree on private property in North Idaho has caused concern for neighbors as the tree reportedly contained a bald eagle’s nest. “That’s where the nest used to be,” said Pat Volkar to news outlets. Volkar is a neighbor who could view the eagle’s nest from his den. “It’s like a little bit of magic has been taken away when they took that nest down.”
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?

The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

573K+
Followers
64K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy