Chicago, IL

ComEd hosting career fair Tuesday at United Center

By CBS Chicago Team
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- ComEd is welcoming more than 2,000 students to the United Center on Tuesday to learn about careers in clean energy.

The career day event is meant to encourage high school students to consider jobs in the energy sector.

The event will feature interactive exhibits, college representatives, scholarship information, and a look at growing positions with the company.

ComEd hopes the career day will ensure future workers to take over the new clean energy jobs in the pipeline.

CBS Chicago

Krav Gym in Bolingbrook hosting self-defense training class Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Bolingbrook gym is teaching people how to take their safety, into their own hands.The Krav Gym is hosting a self-defense training class this afternoon. Students will get the chance to learn hands-on skills and techniques to defend themselves against an attacker. Sunday's class starts at 11:30 a.m. this morning, near Boughton and Schmidt roads.  Pre-registration and a $30 fee are required. 
BOLINGBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Jurassic Gardens in Volo hosting sensory friendly dinosaur display

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Take a quiet walk on the wild side.Jurassic Gardens in northwest suburban Volo is hosting special hours for guests with sensory processing disorders. Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon, the dinosaur animatronics will be still and silent.Kids can still get up close and personal with the displays without the unnerving lights and noise. Tickets are around $16.The park is considering hosting more sensory-friendly events, in the future. 
VOLO, IL
CBS Chicago

Operation Warm and Chicago Housing Authority providing thousands of coats at UIC Forum

CHICAGO (CBS) – It may be warm this weekend, but the heat isn't sticking around. One group is thinking ahead toward the winter. Thousands of Chicagoans are getting new winter coats thanks to the nonprofit Operation Warm.The group is working with the Chicago Housing Authority to give away 5,000 coats to children and families living in public housing.The giveaway is happening Saturday until 2 p.m. at the UIC forum near Roosevelt and Halsted.Pre-registration was required.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's Halloweek kicks off Saturday with Upside-Down Parade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is kicking off Halloweek in Chicago. All week, families are invited to come and enjoy fun and safe Halloween activities across the city. The festivities begin Saturday with the Upside-Down Parade beginning at noon in Washington Park. You can find a full list of Halloweek activities at chicagohalloweek.org/events. 
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Chicago Movie Theater Memories – Part One

The Village Art Theatre, originally named Germania Theater, on 1548-50 North Clark. Photo courtesy of Ken Roe via Cinema Treasures. The idea for this article arose from a confluence of circumstances. September 3 was National Cinema Day and on September 4, over Labor Day weekend, I had dinner at the stunning apartment of my friends Paula Litt and Irv Faber who live at 1550 North Clark in Chicago. That location is now a luxurious condominium building, but I remember going there when it was the Village Theatre (aka the Village Art Theatre, originally the Germania Theater, 1916) at 1548-50 North Clark. The façade of the Village Theatre has been preserved, and at the door is a plaque designating the Village Theatre as an official Chicago landmark.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Gas equipment error leaves Chicago woman with unexpected $400 bill

CHICAGO (CBS) – Have you turned on the furnace this week? You might need to think twice before touching the thermostat in the future.The cost to heat homes this winter is expected to jump 17% this year, which is why a budget-conscious Chicago woman is fired up over an unexpected gas bill.CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke to the woman about her frustrations.Visiting her mother in her native Poland this summer was something Kat Midowicz scrimped and scrounged for."I like to be in charge of everything that's happening," said Midowicz. "All the spendings in the household."The careful budgeter noticed her People's...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Loved ones say goodbye to Walter E. Smithe, founder of self-named furniture store

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Friends and family are gathering to say goodbye to Walter E Smithe. The 86-year-old, who was the founder of Walter E. Smithe Furniture and Design, died earlier this month.Smithe formerly served in the army.  he also worked for General Electric and IBM before taking over the furniture business his father founded. He pioneered the concept of customer-order furniture in the Chicago area. Smithe is also well-known for his quirky tv commercials which have been a staple on Chicago television for years.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago friends at the heart of 'The Birthday Princess' movement

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are certain things that come with your birthday, like a song, a cake and a celebration.But CBS 2's Joe Donlon went to an event that went beyond all that in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.There was a cake and singing, but this party included a homecoming, princess tiaras and a message. CBS 2's Joe Donlon says it comes courtesy of two friends and a book that's won a "Mom's Choice" award.This is a story that started with a birthday, but it has grown into a book and a movement that celebrates little girls and the art of self...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lincoln Avenue and Roscoe Street Beer Stroll​ happening Saturday

CHICAGO – Sip, and stroll through Roscoe Village. The Lincoln Avenue and Roscoe Street Beer Stroll is back Saturday. The beer festival will feature more than 30 local businesses and craft breweries.The festival will extend in three routes Belmont to Addison, Diversey to Belmont, and Damen to Western. Gates open this afternoon at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fall festivities at Navy Pier continues this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The fall festivities continue at Navy Pier. You can check out all of the "gourd-geous" pumpkin displays along the south dock of the pier. Featuring props and carvings of skeletons, dragons, scarecrows, and more. And if you're looking to get spooked, there's a haunted maze and funhouse.That will open Saturday at 11 a.m. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD hosting more in-person exams at city college locations through Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is holding another round of in-person exams.There's one happening Thursday at noon at Malcolm X College, located at 1900 W. Jackson Blvd. Anyone between the ages of 21 to 39 is eligible to take the exam to begin the process of becoming a Chicago police officer.If you register in advance, you will get a study guide, but you can also register in person. Testing will run now through Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Applications for Cook County guaranteed income program ends Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday is the last day to apply for cook county's new guaranteed income program.The Cook County Promise Program will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month for two years - funds they can spend however they need.To apply, you must live in cook county and be over 18 years old.You also must live at or 250 percent below the federal poverty level.Funds come from the Bidden administration's American Rescue Plan.
COOK COUNTY, IL
