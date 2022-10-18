ComEd hosting career fair Tuesday at United Center

ComEd hosting 2,000 students for career day at United Center 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- ComEd is welcoming more than 2,000 students to the United Center on Tuesday to learn about careers in clean energy.

The career day event is meant to encourage high school students to consider jobs in the energy sector.

The event will feature interactive exhibits, college representatives, scholarship information, and a look at growing positions with the company.

ComEd hopes the career day will ensure future workers to take over the new clean energy jobs in the pipeline.