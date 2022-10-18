Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVZ
Florida lawmakers to address Hurricane Ian issues this year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature will hold a special session before the end of the year to consider providing property tax relief for people and businesses whose property was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Thursday on hard-hit Sanibel Island. DeSantis also has signed an executive order extending the deadline for property taxes for homes and businesses destroyed or left uninhabitable after the September storm. DeSantis says the session could also address other issues brought about by the hurricane, including property insurance or helping local governments to pay for essential services.
KTVZ
What manufacturing workers make in Oregon
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
KTVZ
Seniors in Florida are struggling after Hurricane Ian. Some won’t rebuild their shattered homes
More than three weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, Johnnie Glisson is still sleeping in his pickup truck. The storm flooded the 74-year-old’s house in Matlacha, just outside Fort Myers. Little survived beyond a damp couch he propped up on cinderblocks. He now uses it to rest his back after long days of cleaning up the wreckage he once called home.
KTVZ
Maryland audit to focus on 100 in-custody police deaths
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland will conduct detailed reviews of about 100 autopsies of people who died in police custody involving physical restraint. Attorney General Brian Frosh made the announcement Wednesday after a report was released in response to concerns raised about Dr. David Fowler, the state’s former medical examiner, after his testimony regarding the death of George Floyd. A team of forensic pathologists and behavioral scientists narrowed down the scope of the in-depth review after looking at about 1,300 autopsies conducted during the tenure of Dr. David Fowler. He testified for the defense at the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.
KTVZ
U.S. Fish and Wildlife will consider listing rare Oregon wildflower under Endangered Species Act
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced today that they would consider protecting the tall western penstemon under the Endangered Species Act. The agency now has 12 months to decide whether to protect the imperiled Pacific Northwest flower. The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned the...
KTVZ
Wind Advisory issued October 20 at 1:14PM PDT until October 21 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE…In California, far eastern Modoc County including the. Warner Mountains. In Oregon, far Eastern Klamath County and most. of Lake County. * WHEN…From 2 PM to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds...
KTVZ
Thickening clouds; staying warm
GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... High pressure over the NW will show some signs of weakening today as our cloud cover increases. We will stay dry and warm through the day. Highs will be in the mid 70's and NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Look for partly cloudy skies tonight, with lows in the upper 20's to upper 30's. Those gentle breezes will turn SW after midnight.
KTVZ
Warm and clear — for now
Breezes will calm this evening. Mostly clear skies Tuesday night will come with lows in the upper 20s to mid-40s. Our conditions will stay calm through the middle of the week. Friday is when we begin to see hints of change, and then those changes happen quickly. Rain showers will begin Friday night and continue through the weekend. Highs Saturday will dip to the low to mid-50s. Lows will drop to freezing and below.
KTVZ
Sunny, warm –> rain, snow, chilly
GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... A solid ridge of high pressure over the Pacific NW will deliver another sunny, warm day to the High Desert today. Areas south and west of bend will have to deal with some smoky haze in the morning, but gentle northerly breezes should help to clear that. Highs will be in the mid 70's. Breezes will calm this evening. Mostly clear skies tonight will come with lows in the mid 20's to mid 30's.
KTVZ
Changes are setting in
Look for partly cloudy skies Thursday night, with lows in the upper 20s to low 40s. Thursday's clouds will be the first indicator of the change headed our way. The second indicator will be the cooler temperatures Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will...
KTVZ
Sunny and warm; big change ahead
GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The ridge of high pressure that brought us such a nice day yesterday will be staying with us today. That means another day of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 70's and breezes will be light and variable. Breezes will stay light and variable tonight. Under mostly clear skies, we can expect our lows to be in the upper 20's to upper 30's.
KTVZ
One more summer-like day
Breezes will stay light and variable Wednesday night. Under mostly clear skies, we can expect our lows to be in the upper 20s to low 40s. On Thursday, we will see our first hints of change. We will be staying warm, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but a slight shift in our airflow will allow clouds to thicken through the day. Skies will become cloudy Friday and develop a chance of showers in the afternoon. This will turn into a chance of rain Friday night.
Comments / 0