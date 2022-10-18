ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Yankee Security opens locksmith trade show in Springfield, plans annual return to MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD — Yankee Security, a regional trade show for locksmiths, opened its exposition this week at the MassMutual Center and announced plans to return annually. “We are extremely honored that Yankee Security has chosen the MassMutual Center and the City of Springfield as their new home,” said Sean Dolan, the center’s general manager. “We look forward to hosting the Yankee Security Convention for years to come and watching their convention continue to grow.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Stockbridge named as one of the most beautiful small towns in America, Architectural Digest says

One Massachusetts town is being named more beautiful than the rest. Architectural Digest recently released a list of the 55 most beautiful small towns in America. From the beach town of Cape May, New Jersey to the wine-growing region of Boonville, California, all towns on the list have its own unique charm that have earned a spot as one of the most beautiful.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield

Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

Westfield councilor calls delay signing police contract ‘despicable’

WESTFIELD — City councilors weren’t ready this week to approve the Westfield Police superior officers’ contract, and that didn’t sit well with Cindy Harris. “I think it’s despicable that we treat our Police Department in this fashion,” said Harris, an at-large councilor. “The police deserve our utmost respect, and to say that this can be just let go for another two weeks sends a very bad message to the Police Department, saying we don’t respect them.”
WESTFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Is Berkshire County One of the Worst Commutes in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts folks can relate to the commute grind each and every morning. You wake up, get ready, and have every intention of getting to work (or wherever you need to be) in time but low and behold, traffic, construction and/or accidents, etc. throw your commute into a tailspin. That is one benefit I have of waking up at 3 a.m. Nobody is on the road when I drive to work. When I leave work to go home for the day, the traffic isn't bad since I'm traveling home during the midday hours.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP

How to reduce the heating bill this winter

While temperatures head downward, anxiety over higher heating costs is going up. Massachusetts residents can expect to pay a lot more to keep their homes warm this year, but there are some simple steps you can take to offset some of these high costs.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Berkshire Temperatures Expected To Touch 70 Next Week…

Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing. Not only are this weekend's temperatures going to be mild, but into mid next week, temperatures in The Berkshires are expected to touch 70F. Sunny and in the upper 50s for Friday evening's "It's Alive" Halloween-inspired event in downtown Pittsfield, then PHS vs....
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Popular Halloween events planned across Western Mass.

If you haven’t gotten your scare on yet for Halloween this season, time is a wastin’ as the spooky day is just around the corner. At least three popular attractions over the years have made it to the top of the scare-o-meter: Monster Mash Scream Park at McCray’s Farm, Fright Fest at Six Flags New England and DementedFX Haunted House.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy