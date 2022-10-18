Read full article on original website
Senator celebrated business openings, infrastructure projects (Letters)
I hope everyone has had a great week. This week was an exciting one for the district, as we celebrated the grand opening and new beginning of several businesses in our community. On Wednesday, my team joined Westfield community members for the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Wagner Rug...
Yankee Security opens locksmith trade show in Springfield, plans annual return to MassMutual Center
SPRINGFIELD — Yankee Security, a regional trade show for locksmiths, opened its exposition this week at the MassMutual Center and announced plans to return annually. “We are extremely honored that Yankee Security has chosen the MassMutual Center and the City of Springfield as their new home,” said Sean Dolan, the center’s general manager. “We look forward to hosting the Yankee Security Convention for years to come and watching their convention continue to grow.”
Inflation triggers largest IRS standard tax adjustment since 1985
Inflation has triggered the largest adjustment to the IRS standard tax deduction since 1985.
Hot Table and Starbucks in Westfield celebrates opening
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held for the newly opened Hot Table and Starbucks in Westfield on Thursday.
110-apartment mixed-use building proposed on Madison St. in Worcester
A Tewksbury-based real estate firm is proposing a six-story building in downtown Worcester that would include 110 apartments and ground-level commercial space, according to application materials filed with the city’s Planning Board. The project proposed by Winterspring Capital LLC is on a 24,465-square-foot lot at 5 Madison St., on...
Westfield Hot Table, Starbucks host ribbon cutting at new Pike Exit restaurants
WESTFIELD — The restaurant Hot Table will cut the ribbon Thursday, Oct. 20, at its latest location in the same plaza as the Starbucks near Exit 41 on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Southampton Road. Both Hot Table and the Starbucks location are open in a newly built site developed...
Stockbridge named as one of the most beautiful small towns in America, Architectural Digest says
One Massachusetts town is being named more beautiful than the rest. Architectural Digest recently released a list of the 55 most beautiful small towns in America. From the beach town of Cape May, New Jersey to the wine-growing region of Boonville, California, all towns on the list have its own unique charm that have earned a spot as one of the most beautiful.
State seizes $3.6 million in casino winnings for unpaid taxes and child support
The state’s three casinos — MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor and Plainridge Park — captured $3.6 million in would-be casino winnings in the most recent fiscal year to settle unpaid tax and child support debts. That’s up about $200,000 from the previous fiscal year.
Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield
Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
Westfield councilor calls delay signing police contract ‘despicable’
WESTFIELD — City councilors weren’t ready this week to approve the Westfield Police superior officers’ contract, and that didn’t sit well with Cindy Harris. “I think it’s despicable that we treat our Police Department in this fashion,” said Harris, an at-large councilor. “The police deserve our utmost respect, and to say that this can be just let go for another two weeks sends a very bad message to the Police Department, saying we don’t respect them.”
Route 9 construction affecting Hadley businesses
Construction is underway to improve Route 9 in Hadley but some local businesses have complaints it's hurting business.
No. 16 Easthampton football shuts down Commerce, 52-0
SPRINGFIELD — No. 16 Easthampton football struck early against Commerce on Friday and never looked back, taking the victory 52-0.
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man plans on helping those close to him after hitting $15 million on scratch ticket
A Massachusetts man plans to help take care of those that are close to him after hitting a huge win on a state scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Kenneth Delgado is the first $15 million grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” instant ticket game.
RI restaurant Blackstone to open in Worcester from breakfast to late-night
A new restaurant preparing to open in Worcester’s Canal District will host guests at every time of the day, from breakfast and lunch to dinner and cocktails to late-night drinks and dancing. Blackstone Herbs and Martini Bar, which is expected to open in December at 102 Green St., is...
Is Berkshire County One of the Worst Commutes in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts folks can relate to the commute grind each and every morning. You wake up, get ready, and have every intention of getting to work (or wherever you need to be) in time but low and behold, traffic, construction and/or accidents, etc. throw your commute into a tailspin. That is one benefit I have of waking up at 3 a.m. Nobody is on the road when I drive to work. When I leave work to go home for the day, the traffic isn't bad since I'm traveling home during the midday hours.
How to reduce the heating bill this winter
While temperatures head downward, anxiety over higher heating costs is going up. Massachusetts residents can expect to pay a lot more to keep their homes warm this year, but there are some simple steps you can take to offset some of these high costs.
Berkshire Temperatures Expected To Touch 70 Next Week…
Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing. Not only are this weekend's temperatures going to be mild, but into mid next week, temperatures in The Berkshires are expected to touch 70F. Sunny and in the upper 50s for Friday evening's "It's Alive" Halloween-inspired event in downtown Pittsfield, then PHS vs....
Popular Halloween events planned across Western Mass.
If you haven’t gotten your scare on yet for Halloween this season, time is a wastin’ as the spooky day is just around the corner. At least three popular attractions over the years have made it to the top of the scare-o-meter: Monster Mash Scream Park at McCray’s Farm, Fright Fest at Six Flags New England and DementedFX Haunted House.
Rally for reproductive equity taking place on Worcester Common Saturday
Worcester residents, activists and organizations will be taking to Worcester Common Saturday to rally for reproductive rights. The rally, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., was organized by All Worcester Advocating for Reproductive Equity (A.W.A.R.E). The group includes YWCA of Worcester, League of Women Voters of...
