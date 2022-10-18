ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Your Scariest Nightmares Come Alive Inside New Illinois City Mural

Are you ready to live inside your nightmares? This Hallowee you can do just that in downtown Rockford, but this is your last weekend to experience it. A few weeks ago I was walking around on Madison street, I think I might have been walking to or from Food Truck Tuesdays, when I saw something I hadn't seen before, a mural on the side of the building, with let's face it... creepy vibes.
ROCKFORD, IL
Comcast boosting internet speeds in Rockford region

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comcast announced Wednesday that it would be boosting speeds on its most popular internet plans for Rockford-area customers this week. Beginning this week, new and existing Xfinity customers will be able to take advantage of the following plans’ upgraded speeds: Connect from 50 Mbps to 75 Mbps Connect More from 100 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Schools Use COVID Relief Money To Install Air Conditioning For The First Time

Recently, James Orr and Tammy Carson gave WNIJ’s Peter Medlin a tour around the roof of Huntley Middle School. Orr works maintenance and facilities for the DeKalb School District; Carson is the district’s director of facilities operations. Orr pointed to some nearby equipment. “These are the air conditioners...
DEKALB, IL
Tails Pet of the Week: Peppermint

DeKalb’s Tails Humane Society, 2250 Barber Greene Road, has a new pet of the week up for adoption. Peppermint is a large female dog searching for a loving new home. Peppermint is two years old and weighs 52 lbs. She is a young, energetic dog who loves to play and go on long walks. She also loves to snuggle up and cuddle. Peppermint came to Tails all the way from Oklahoma where she was found raising her puppies all alone. Her puppies have found new homes and she is now waiting for her turn.
DEKALB, IL
WAUKEGAN, IL
Get To Illinois’ Scariest Corn Maze Before Halloween Ends

Nothing screams Midwestern Halloween fun quite like a Haunted Corn Maze. Fun fact. I worked at a haunted corn maze one Halloween season during college. I don't remember where it was, somewhere outside of Dekalb, but I had a friend ask me if I wanted to make some money running around a cornfield scaring people in the middle of the night and I couldn't say yes fast enough.
ILLINOIS STATE
Your One Chance to Explore the Second Most Haunted Place in Rockford, Illinois

The Barnes Mansion in Rockford, Illinois is notoriously haunted, and on October 29th we will have the rare opportunity to explore its terrifying halls. Every time I visit the Burpee Museum on Natural History in Downtown Rockford, I am enamored by the two beautiful Victorian homes that flank it on either side; the Barnes and Manny Mansions. What is the history of these homes? What purpose do they serve today? What do they look like inside? Are the homes haunted?
ROCKFORD, IL
Four New Businesses Coming To Morris

The Morris City Council last night heard about new businesses coming to the area. Here is Alderman Jake Duvick. Your browser does not support the audio element. The council then approved increasing the number Class E liquor licenses. Here is Duvick and Mayor Chris Brown talking about the businesses that will be getting a class E liquor license.
MORRIS, IL
A Joliet Institution Expected To Close Sometime Next Year

The future of Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet is on life support. WJOL has learned the facility could be closing as early as the first month of the new year. Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home was born out of the mission of the Joliet Franciscan Sisters to meet the unmet needs of people. The land at 1201 Wyoming Avenue on Joliet’s west side is owned by the Sisters and ground was broken on May 1st, 1960. The first residents began moving into the new facility in January of 1962. OLA became the gold standard for rehabilitation and long term care and independent living within the Joliet community. But the building at Wyoming has fallen into disrepair over the years. Problems with elevators not working or broken dishwashers. An outside management team has been running the day-to-day operations and when food service wasn’t available, they had to order in breakfast from McDonald’s. Residents are eating off of paper plates and it’s been hard to keep staff.
JOLIET, IL
Dixon City Council Holds Nearly an Hour Long Discussion Regarding $400,000 Donation to Kreider Services for Purchase of Timber Creek Golf Course

Kreider Services in Dixon is continuing their efforts to raise the money to purchase Timber Creek Golf Course in Dixon. During the Dixon City Council meeting Monday night the council held a nearly hour-long discussion about making a $400,000 donation towards the cause. Mayor Li Arellano supported the donation, but...
DIXON, IL
Vacant Schools to Become Afforable Housing in Aurora

Aurora has broken ground on two former school buildings that will be renovated into affordable housing. The new Fox Valley Apartments will encompass the two former school sites and include a mix of 47 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units for tenants making between $18,000 to $63,000 a year, depending on family size.
AURORA, IL
15 Best Restaurants in Aurora, IL

If food tripping is your main reason for traveling, Aurora is the perfect destination. Despite being incorporated into Kane County, its city limits have grown to include parts of DuPage, Kendall, and Will counties. Aurora earned the moniker "City of Lights" in 1908 because it was one of the first...
AURORA, IL

