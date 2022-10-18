Read full article on original website
Related
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Illinois
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Illinois is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
Your Scariest Nightmares Come Alive Inside New Illinois City Mural
Are you ready to live inside your nightmares? This Hallowee you can do just that in downtown Rockford, but this is your last weekend to experience it. A few weeks ago I was walking around on Madison street, I think I might have been walking to or from Food Truck Tuesdays, when I saw something I hadn't seen before, a mural on the side of the building, with let's face it... creepy vibes.
Comcast boosting internet speeds in Rockford region
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comcast announced Wednesday that it would be boosting speeds on its most popular internet plans for Rockford-area customers this week. Beginning this week, new and existing Xfinity customers will be able to take advantage of the following plans’ upgraded speeds: Connect from 50 Mbps to 75 Mbps Connect More from 100 […]
dekalbcountyonline.com
Schools Use COVID Relief Money To Install Air Conditioning For The First Time
Recently, James Orr and Tammy Carson gave WNIJ’s Peter Medlin a tour around the roof of Huntley Middle School. Orr works maintenance and facilities for the DeKalb School District; Carson is the district’s director of facilities operations. Orr pointed to some nearby equipment. “These are the air conditioners...
northernstar.info
Tails Pet of the Week: Peppermint
DeKalb’s Tails Humane Society, 2250 Barber Greene Road, has a new pet of the week up for adoption. Peppermint is a large female dog searching for a loving new home. Peppermint is two years old and weighs 52 lbs. She is a young, energetic dog who loves to play and go on long walks. She also loves to snuggle up and cuddle. Peppermint came to Tails all the way from Oklahoma where she was found raising her puppies all alone. Her puppies have found new homes and she is now waiting for her turn.
star967.net
Win a $50 Walmart Gift Card
Hey all you Gabby Cats, Gabby’s on her Bakey with Cakey U.S. tour and you can meet Gabby and get your picture taken with Gabby at Walmart!. Listen to Eddie V and Hannah B all week to win a $50 Walmart Gift card courtesy of Gabby’s Dollhouse Bakey with Cakey U.S. Tour.
Get To Illinois’ Scariest Corn Maze Before Halloween Ends
Nothing screams Midwestern Halloween fun quite like a Haunted Corn Maze. Fun fact. I worked at a haunted corn maze one Halloween season during college. I don't remember where it was, somewhere outside of Dekalb, but I had a friend ask me if I wanted to make some money running around a cornfield scaring people in the middle of the night and I couldn't say yes fast enough.
Your One Chance to Explore the Second Most Haunted Place in Rockford, Illinois
The Barnes Mansion in Rockford, Illinois is notoriously haunted, and on October 29th we will have the rare opportunity to explore its terrifying halls. Every time I visit the Burpee Museum on Natural History in Downtown Rockford, I am enamored by the two beautiful Victorian homes that flank it on either side; the Barnes and Manny Mansions. What is the history of these homes? What purpose do they serve today? What do they look like inside? Are the homes haunted?
wcsjnews.com
Four New Businesses Coming To Morris
The Morris City Council last night heard about new businesses coming to the area. Here is Alderman Jake Duvick. Your browser does not support the audio element. The council then approved increasing the number Class E liquor licenses. Here is Duvick and Mayor Chris Brown talking about the businesses that will be getting a class E liquor license.
Shopping Mall Is Home To One Of Best Haunted Houses In Illinois
For some people, shopping centers can be very scary places but this Illinois mall takes it to the next frightening level. Illinois Has A Great Haunted House Scene For Halloween. When it comes to Halloween, Illinois is a great place to live. There are tons of events and activities for...
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago-Area Girl Scouts Get $4.2 Million From Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
CHICAGO — MacKenzie Scott continues to turn towards Chicago to give away millions. The philanthropist has donated $4.2 million to the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana, according to a news release. The donation is part of an $84.5 gift to the Girl Scouts of America, to...
Rockford residents walk to make sick kids’ wishes come true
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Make-A-Wish Illinois got people walking on Sunday to raise money for sick children in the community. “Walk for Wishes” serves as a fundraiser to help bring the life-changing impact of a wish to local kids who are battling critical illnesses. The Make-A-Wish foundation has celebrated more than 500,000 wishes granted so […]
qrockonline.com
A Joliet Institution Expected To Close Sometime Next Year
The future of Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet is on life support. WJOL has learned the facility could be closing as early as the first month of the new year. Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home was born out of the mission of the Joliet Franciscan Sisters to meet the unmet needs of people. The land at 1201 Wyoming Avenue on Joliet’s west side is owned by the Sisters and ground was broken on May 1st, 1960. The first residents began moving into the new facility in January of 1962. OLA became the gold standard for rehabilitation and long term care and independent living within the Joliet community. But the building at Wyoming has fallen into disrepair over the years. Problems with elevators not working or broken dishwashers. An outside management team has been running the day-to-day operations and when food service wasn’t available, they had to order in breakfast from McDonald’s. Residents are eating off of paper plates and it’s been hard to keep staff.
rockrivercurrent.com
After a delay in demolition, former Rockford grocery store burns. Here’s what the lag cost the city
ROCKFORD — A City Council decision to delay demolition of a dilapidated former grocery store may wind up costing Rockford additional money after fire ravaged the property this week. Fire consumed the former Al-Mart at 2323 W. State St. around 8:40 p.m. Monday night, forcing multiple fire companies to...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon City Council Holds Nearly an Hour Long Discussion Regarding $400,000 Donation to Kreider Services for Purchase of Timber Creek Golf Course
Kreider Services in Dixon is continuing their efforts to raise the money to purchase Timber Creek Golf Course in Dixon. During the Dixon City Council meeting Monday night the council held a nearly hour-long discussion about making a $400,000 donation towards the cause. Mayor Li Arellano supported the donation, but...
rockrivercurrent.com
Machesney Park mayor teases multiple new businesses in State of the Parks speech
LOVES PARK — The village of Machesney Park’s most active business corridor is nearly full, but Mayor Steve Johnson said there’s an effort underway to create more opportunities for growth. Approximately 99% of existing commercial buildings along Illinois 173, also known as West Lane Road, are occupied,...
kanecountyconnects.com
Vacant Schools to Become Afforable Housing in Aurora
Aurora has broken ground on two former school buildings that will be renovated into affordable housing. The new Fox Valley Apartments will encompass the two former school sites and include a mix of 47 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units for tenants making between $18,000 to $63,000 a year, depending on family size.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Aurora, IL
If food tripping is your main reason for traveling, Aurora is the perfect destination. Despite being incorporated into Kane County, its city limits have grown to include parts of DuPage, Kendall, and Will counties. Aurora earned the moniker "City of Lights" in 1908 because it was one of the first...
Comments / 0