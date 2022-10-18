ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”

The Los Angeles Clippers made their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season, beating their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, 103-97. The Clips struggled a little more than necessary, but they could distance themselves from the Purple and Gold, starting the season with a valuable win. This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Criticizes LeBron James For Urging Lakers To Trade Key 3PT Shooters For Russell Westbrook: "You Were One Of The People That Encouraged The Lakers To Unload That."

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season and they are currently one of the two teams that have an 0-2 record alongside the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the Lakers' defense has clearly improved under coach Darvin Ham, the issue of their poor 3PT shooting still remains.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Erupt On Twitter As James Harden Shows Off His Physique

James Harden has started off his season with the Philadelphia 76ers with a bang. Averaging about 33 points, 8 assists, and 8 rebounds for the first two games, Harden has been the standout player for the 76ers so far. Given that the team was more or less led by Joel...
Yardbarker

PJ Tucker Yelled At Philadelphia 76ers Teammates After Going 0-3 To Start The Season

After having a very entertaining 2022 NBA offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers aren't having the best start to the season, as they currently sit at 0-3 following a shocking and embarrassing loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. When everybody thought this would be the perfect game to get the first game of the season, the young Spurs shocked them and worsened their mini-crisis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Detroit Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy Is On Leave After The Team Started An Investigation Into An Allegation Of Workplace Misconduct Involving A Former Female Employee, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

There is no doubt that there are times in organizations when people have to get suspended or go on leave for misconduct in the workplace. We have seen that happen recently in the NBA with coach Ime Udoka, and it seems as though this happened again. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React After The Philadelphia 76ers Fall To 0-3 On The Season: "One Game Closer To Firing Doc Rivers Directly Into The Sun"

Considering the kind of offseason that the Philadelphia 76ers just had, no one could have predicted that the team would get off to an 0-3 start. Losses to the Celtics and the Bucks, who were without Khris Middleton, in their opening 2 games can still be excused to an extent, but what went down on Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs cannot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

ALCS Game 4 between Astros, Yankees underway after delay

NEW YORK (AP) — With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees started after an 84-minute delay Sunday night due to the threat of rain. The first pitch was thrown at 8:31 p.m. Earlier, the commissioner’s office announced the impending delay on Twitter an hour before the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start and said it was possible the game could get postponed until Monday. It was dry during the delay, but radar had showed rain approaching.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

LAFC stun Galaxy on Cristian Arango's stoppage-time winner

Cristian Arango scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage to lift Los Angeles FC to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Galaxy in a Western Conference semifinal on Thursday night. Denis Bouanga scored the first two goals for LAFC and also contributed indirectly to Arango's match...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Reports: Marlins decide on three finalists for manager opening

The Miami Marlins have decided on Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Skip Schumaker as finalists for their managerial vacancy, according to multiple reports Sunday. Espada is the bench coach of the Houston Astros, who are playing in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. The 47-year-old Espada...
MIAMI, FL

