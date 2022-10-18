NEW YORK (AP) — With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees started after an 84-minute delay Sunday night due to the threat of rain. The first pitch was thrown at 8:31 p.m. Earlier, the commissioner’s office announced the impending delay on Twitter an hour before the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start and said it was possible the game could get postponed until Monday. It was dry during the delay, but radar had showed rain approaching.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 27 MINUTES AGO