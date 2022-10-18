Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Young NBA Star Might Find A Second Life With The Jazz
Everyone expected the Utah Jazz to be one of the worst teams in the NBA this year. That may end up being the case and the Jazz could sit at the bottom of the West when 2022-23 comes to a close. But there is no doubt that their season got...
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season, and they currently have an 0-2 record. Though the team's defense is looking better this year, the Los Angeles Lakers offense has struggled due to the team's lack of elite 3PT shooting. Point guard Russell Westbrook...
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Says LeBron James And The Lakers Want Draymond Green, But Thinks That The Team Won't Trade Picks For Him Because He Will Be A Free Agent In 2023
Draymond Green is one of the best defenders in the league today and is a key playmaker within the Golden State Warriors system as well. He has been a crucial part of the Golden State Warriors dynasty and is one of the key reasons that the team managed to win four championships.
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
Yardbarker
Gordon Hayward Seemingly Agrees To A Trade That Would Send Him To Lakers For Russell Westbrook
After only two games into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been involved in trade rumors once again. The Purple and Gold have lost against two big rivals, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively, but fans are still unhappy about the team's performance, especially from Russell Westbrook.
Yardbarker
Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”
The Los Angeles Clippers made their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season, beating their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, 103-97. The Clips struggled a little more than necessary, but they could distance themselves from the Purple and Gold, starting the season with a valuable win. This...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Criticizes LeBron James For Urging Lakers To Trade Key 3PT Shooters For Russell Westbrook: "You Were One Of The People That Encouraged The Lakers To Unload That."
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season and they are currently one of the two teams that have an 0-2 record alongside the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the Lakers' defense has clearly improved under coach Darvin Ham, the issue of their poor 3PT shooting still remains.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Erupt On Twitter As James Harden Shows Off His Physique
James Harden has started off his season with the Philadelphia 76ers with a bang. Averaging about 33 points, 8 assists, and 8 rebounds for the first two games, Harden has been the standout player for the 76ers so far. Given that the team was more or less led by Joel...
Pelicans F Brandon Ingram (head) exits game vs. Jazz
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram was being evaluated for a concussion after being hit in the head during New Orleans’ game
Yardbarker
Vanderbilt's Jerry Stackhouse: 'Maybe' one SEC coach can beat me in H-O-R-S-E
Vanderbilt basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse knows a thing or two about basketball, and it's not just the mental aspect of the game either. If you're too young to remember, take a look at this list of accomplishments from Stackhouse:. Drafted third overall out of North Carolina by the Philadelphia...
Watch: Lakers fan yells 'You suck a--' at Russell Westbrook, leads to confrontation
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook had a lousy outing this week against the Los Angeles Clippers, managing only two points in a 103-97 loss. Following the final buzzer, Westbrook confronted a Lakers fan who had shouted something nasty at the nine-time All-Star as he headed to the locker room.
Yardbarker
PJ Tucker Yelled At Philadelphia 76ers Teammates After Going 0-3 To Start The Season
After having a very entertaining 2022 NBA offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers aren't having the best start to the season, as they currently sit at 0-3 following a shocking and embarrassing loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. When everybody thought this would be the perfect game to get the first game of the season, the young Spurs shocked them and worsened their mini-crisis.
Yardbarker
Detroit Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy Is On Leave After The Team Started An Investigation Into An Allegation Of Workplace Misconduct Involving A Former Female Employee, Says Adrian Wojnarowski
There is no doubt that there are times in organizations when people have to get suspended or go on leave for misconduct in the workplace. We have seen that happen recently in the NBA with coach Ime Udoka, and it seems as though this happened again. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React After The Philadelphia 76ers Fall To 0-3 On The Season: "One Game Closer To Firing Doc Rivers Directly Into The Sun"
Considering the kind of offseason that the Philadelphia 76ers just had, no one could have predicted that the team would get off to an 0-3 start. Losses to the Celtics and the Bucks, who were without Khris Middleton, in their opening 2 games can still be excused to an extent, but what went down on Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs cannot.
ALCS Game 4 between Astros, Yankees underway after delay
NEW YORK (AP) — With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees started after an 84-minute delay Sunday night due to the threat of rain. The first pitch was thrown at 8:31 p.m. Earlier, the commissioner’s office announced the impending delay on Twitter an hour before the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start and said it was possible the game could get postponed until Monday. It was dry during the delay, but radar had showed rain approaching.
Yardbarker
Phillies' Bryce Harper had fiery message after big hit in Game 4
Bryce Harper was so hyped up after delivering a big hit during a high-scoring Game 4 of the NLCS Saturday between his Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia. Harper was batting with a 1-2 count in the bottom of the fifth with a...
Yardbarker
LAFC stun Galaxy on Cristian Arango's stoppage-time winner
Cristian Arango scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage to lift Los Angeles FC to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Galaxy in a Western Conference semifinal on Thursday night. Denis Bouanga scored the first two goals for LAFC and also contributed indirectly to Arango's match...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
Yardbarker
Reports: Marlins decide on three finalists for manager opening
The Miami Marlins have decided on Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Skip Schumaker as finalists for their managerial vacancy, according to multiple reports Sunday. Espada is the bench coach of the Houston Astros, who are playing in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. The 47-year-old Espada...
