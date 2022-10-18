No icy temps in Fort Worth, but freeze warning issued for several North Texas counties

Fort Worth residents will not be waking up on Wednesday to freezing temperatures , but it will be cold.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 30s in Tarrant County on Wednesday morning, making it among the earliest occurrences of temperatures in the 30s in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth .

The record low for Oct. 19 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is 38 degrees in 1998, according to the NWS.

Generally, the DFW area doesn’t have temperatures in the 30s until early November.

Fall weather continued on Tuesday in Tarrant County with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

But some areas of North Texas will turn very cold overnight. A freeze warning has been issued from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday for several counties north and east of Fort Worth.

“The temperatures will be at 30 to 32 degrees,” said meteorologist Sarah Barnes with the NWS in Fort Worth on Tuesday.

The counties included in the freeze warning are Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Van Zandt, Rains, Henderson and Anderson. The cities in the warning area include Bowie, Nocona, Gainesville, Sherman, Denison, Bonham, Paris, Greenville, Commerce, Cooper, Sulphur Springs, Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, Edgewood, Emory, East Tawakoni, Point, Athens, Gun Barrel City and Palestine.

Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing., according to the weather service.

Cold temperatures are expected Wednesday morning in Tarrant County and North Texas, according to the NWS in Fort Worth. Courtesy: NWS in Fort Worth

Officials at the NWS in Fort Worth advised residents to protect tender vegetation. Automatic sprinkler systems should also be turned off to avoid creating ice patches on nearby roads, driveways and sidewalks.

But the cold won’t last for long.

“It will be toasty,” Barnes said, referring to weather conditions the rest of the week.

High temperatures will climb back into the 80s on Thursday and morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Rain chances return late Sunday and early Monday in Tarrant County when there’s a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Current Temperatures

Current temperatures and weather data from NOAA weather stations updated hourly. Tap on the map for current weather conditions, including humidity, wind speed. and direction. Data provided by NOAA and Esri.