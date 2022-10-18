Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle? Vote now for your favorite.
The perfect biscuit can be fluffy or flaky or pillowy, maybe even crispy. But who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle?
2 North Carolina cities among top 15 in nation for fastest-growing homicide rates, study finds
(WGHP) — Two North Carolina cities have some of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the nation, according to a study by WalletHub. Homicide rates are up across the board in America’s most-populated cities, rising by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the larger cities in the nation, the study found. The cities are […]
cbs17
Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
QSR magazine
Hungry Howie's Opens Unit in Clayton, North Carolina
Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
Wake County housing markets are cooling. Here’s where they’re cooling the most.
While all areas of Wake County have seen price declines, some towns and cities have dipped more than others.
Open Source: Death at Wolfspeed
Hey all. I’m Brian Gordon, tech writer for The News & Observer, and this is Open Source.
visitraleigh.com
Food and Drink Hidden Gems in the Raleigh Area
When it comes to food and drinks, the Raleigh area is home to some of the best-kept secret eateries dishing out and serving up some truly awesome experiences. Be sure to add these hidden gems to your travel list. Steve's Place. A blue-collar deli counter and hot dog joint, Steve's...
cbs17
Shaw University Hall of Fame: Aslea Williams
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Aslea Williams attended Shaw University 2010-2011, and in the 2011-2012 season she was named MVP of the CIAA Championship game, 1st team all-conference, and MVP of the NCAA D2 Reginal finals. She is now a police officer in her hometown Akron, Ohio.
rhinotimes.com
Data Shows Greensboro Has Worst Housing Shortage In State
The housing shortage, particularly the shortage in affordable homes, is a topic frequently discussed by the Greensboro City Council. According to an article in The Hill, the Greensboro-High Point market is doing worse at providing single-family homes than the peer cities in North Carolina covered by the study, but much better than cities in other parts of the country.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Child psychologist shares red flags for parents to watch for
RALEIGH, N.C. — Many parents are having serious conversations with their children after last week’s mass shooting in Raleigh, while asking how they're feeling. A child psychologist said she can’t help but look at what happened from more than one perspective. What You Need To Know. Dr....
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Man Turns Down Huge Sum After Winning The Lottery
A North Carolina man is making headlines not only for his huge recent lottery win but also because of the way he is choosing to receive his prize. Christopher Johnson of Wake County, North Carolina spent two dollars on a quick pick online ticket in the Lucky for Life game. The great news is he won!! That means Christopher literally could take home $25,000 a year for life. That allows him to make future plans that he possibly didn’t have the option to make before the win.
cbs17
Raleigh, Lillington men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A historic undercover fentanyl bust in Florida has close ties to Raleigh and Harnett County, according to officials Friday in Polk County, Florida. A task force made the bust and three people — including two from the central North Carolina area — were arrested, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
cbs17
Shaw University Hall of Fame: Lacey Lane
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Lacey Lane transferred to Shaw University where she was a true point guard and helped lead Shaw to several conference championships, NCAA Regional Championships and ultimately the 2012 NCAA National Championship. Her razzle dazzle ball handling entertained and excited the crowd with her accurate outside shooting set...
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Cities Rise In “Rattiest Cities” Rankings
This is one list you don’t want to be near the top of. And luckily for North Carolina, we aren’t, the newest “rattiest cities” list by Orkin was released and both Charlotte and Raleigh are fairly low in the rankings. Both cities did rise a few spots, however, from where they ranked last year. I’ve personally never seen a rat in either city, in fact, the only time I truly remember seeing one on the street was in Boston. It’s number 13 on this list. I’m heading soon to New York City where there’s also a good chance I’ll encounter rodents. I always say, I don’t like animals I’m not expecting to see. And I’m never expecting to see a rat.
cbs17
Lead found in 14th building on UNC campus, officials say
CHAPEL HILL N.C. (WNCN) — Lead has been found in a 14th building on the University of North Carolina campus, officials said Thursday. The toxic chemical element was found in the New East Building, the latest in a string of more than 30 buildings — both academic and residential — where officials have tested water fixtures.
James Thompson, 16: Raleigh shooting victim was a fan of basketball, cooking, fishing
In the first funeral for victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, the 16-year-old is remembered as a young entrepreneur interested in all sports.
cbs17
Shaw University Hall of Fame: Jonas Dwayne Richard
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Jonas Dwayne Richard affectionately know as , Coach J, graduated from Comeaux High School in Lafayette, Louisiana, where he excelled academically and. Coach J started his collegiate basketball career at Southern University in Baton. Rouge, Louisiana and finished his basketball career at Tougaloo College in Tougaloo,. Mississippi,...
'It's very painful': Raleigh family mourns loss of loved one killed while working at recovery center
"She was a wife, a sister, a mother to four children, a cousin, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, and to everyone else -- a friend."
‘Live cockroach crawling on a bowl’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 18)
Here’s what we found when we checked the restaurant inspections for Wake and Durham counties for the past week.
Raleigh and Durham push to keep up with affordable housing needs
In the past few years, Triangle leaders have made ambitious plans to add affordable housing to their cities to combat rising rents and a rapidly growing population. What's happening: "We've had some cities take more action than they've ever taken and do historically big things for them," Samuel Gunter, CEO of the N.C. Housing Coalition, told Axios. "And yet it's still not enough."One study by the United Way of the Capital Area pegged Raleigh's affordable housing shortage at nearly 20,000 rental units. The number is large, but the nonprofit reported it was actually better than most large cities. Why it...
Comments / 0