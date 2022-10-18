ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Celtics fend off Heat without Jaylen Brown, another credit to talented depth

As the Celtics looked to fend off the Heat for the final six minutes of Friday’s night, they needed all firepower they could get. This was the same team they ousted in the East Finals last season, and the Heat were looking for an opportunity for revenge. Miami had already clawed itself back from a double-digit deficit earlier in the game and was looking to put together another comeback attempt.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Philly

Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MassLive.com

MASSACHUSETTS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Memphis at Tulane odds, picks and predictions

The Memphis Tigers (4-3, 2-2 AAC) and the 25th-ranked Tulane Green Wave (6-1, 3-0) play Saturday at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. Kickoff for the American Athletic Conference tilt is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Memphis vs. Tulane odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
MEMPHIS, TN
MassLive.com

Ex-Celtics guard Kyrie Irving said he regrets Cleveland trade request

Kyrie Irving’s lived through multiple NBA lives, ranging from winning a title in Cleveland to his rocky two-year stint in Boston to, now, his tenure in Brooklyn. He’s a plenty talented player, but injuries and vaccination requirements have kept him off the court in his time with the Nets, as Irving has suited in just 103 games over the past three seasons.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

