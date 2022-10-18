Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Celtics fend off Heat without Jaylen Brown, another credit to talented depth
As the Celtics looked to fend off the Heat for the final six minutes of Friday’s night, they needed all firepower they could get. This was the same team they ousted in the East Finals last season, and the Heat were looking for an opportunity for revenge. Miami had already clawed itself back from a double-digit deficit earlier in the game and was looking to put together another comeback attempt.
What Celtics’ Jayson Tatum called ‘formula for success’ for team chemistry
The Celtics look impressive after starting 2-0 on the season, including a 111-104 win over the Heat on Friday. The C’s have ousted two East contenders in the form of the Sixers and Heat, forging their own hot start to the season. That’s life as a contender as Boston looks to get back to the NBA Finals.
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Heat 111-104 as Jayson Tatum holds off late Miami rally
The Miami Heat had revenge on their mind Friday night against the Boston Celtics after a heartbreaking loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals last May. However, the Celtics put the clamps on a late Heat rally once again on Friday night, holding on for their second straight win to open the year with a 111-104 victory.
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
Joe Mazzulla shines as risky gamble pays dividends in Celtics win over 76ers | Brian Robb
BOSTON -- The second-guessing of Joe Mazzulla could have started early in the first regular season game of his career. Noah Vonleh as the first player off the bench? Going with a small starting lineup against Joel Embiid? The end results were not pretty at times early especially as the 76ers closed out the first quarter on a 27-15 run.
Ex-Celtics guard Kyrie Irving said he regrets Cleveland trade request
Kyrie Irving’s lived through multiple NBA lives, ranging from winning a title in Cleveland to his rocky two-year stint in Boston to, now, his tenure in Brooklyn. He’s a plenty talented player, but injuries and vaccination requirements have kept him off the court in his time with the Nets, as Irving has suited in just 103 games over the past three seasons.
A 90s TV star got ‘a zillion texts’ because of Bailey Zappe (Patriots anti-analysis)
The 90s sitcom “Party of Five” is suddenly a relevant pop culture touchstone for the New England Patriots. This comes after the CBS broadcast for last week’s game against the Cleveland Browns mentioned that rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was named after Bailey Salinger, one of the main characters of the show.
