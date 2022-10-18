Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHSV
Waynesboro’s Burlington draws crowd for grand opening
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A new retailer in Waynesboro celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, $5 off store coupons and a $5,000 donation to a local school. Burlington, an off-price retailer, had a line forming outside when they opened Friday morning. Store manager Michael Davis said when...
Augusta Free Press
Malls and memories: Farewell, Staunton Mall
When I moved to Staunton in late 2015, I was elated to learn that a mall was only 10 minutes from my apartment. I have always loved shopping malls. I grew up near Fredericksburg, Va. and enjoyed exploring the Spotsylvania Mall, now called Spotsylvania Towne Center. (I am stubborn and still call it the mall.) At any time in my life, I could tell you where the toy store was in that mall, Claire’s (where I got my ears pierced when I was 9 years old), Woolworth (yes, I am that old), Sears, Deb’s (a teen clothing store), and where to eat.
WHSV
Winemaking company transforms Waynesboro’s Metalcrafters building
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - State and local officials gathered in Waynesboro’s Virginia Metalcrafters building on Wednesday to honor innovation of the past and present. The building was once a hub of innovation, but more recently, it’s been empty. Now, Common Wealth Crush Co. will occupy the space. Wednesday’s...
breezejmu.org
Downtown Halloween event attracts thousands
The Halloween season has begun in Harrisonburg, and this year’s Skeleton Fest is proof. This past Saturday, Oct. 15, people and pets of all ages lined the streets, dressed in an array of colorful and creative costumes. Skeleton Fest was started in 2004 by the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR)...
NBC 29 News
“We were very perplexed” Charlottesville City Schools react as Albemarle County moves to buy CATEC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Currently, CATEC is co-owned by Charlottesville City and Albemarle County Public Schools. Now, Albemarle is looking to buy Charlottesville’s share and take full custody of CATEC. CCS says it is disappointed by the proposal. “I think some of the decisions have not been reflective of...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake
While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
livability.com
Hantzmon Wiebel Offers a Wealth of Job Opportunities in Charlottesville, VA
Hantzmon Wiebel strives to make a positive difference for its many clients and the Charlottesville community. Hantzmon Wiebel LLP, located in the heart of downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, offers job seekers a unique combination of personal and professional growth opportunities. The CPA and advisory services firm, which has been in business...
WHSV
Harrisonburg artisan tea shop looks to bring ‘French flair’ to Main Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Dorothée ‘Doe’ Polanz was born and raised on the border of France and Germany and has always had a curiosity and passion for tea-making. Now she’s sharing that love through a pop-up shop in downtown Harrisonburg. “When you come here you also...
Augusta Free Press
X2 Comedy classes: Choose your own hilarious adventure
People in the Shenandoah Valley are invited to tune up their funny bone, grab a seat in a class and help bring more of their funny to our community. X2 Comedy will host classes at Hotel Madison in Harrisonburg beginning Oct 30. Classes will be held on Sundays from 2-5 p.m. through Nov. 20. A graduation showcase will be offered on Dec. 3.
cbs19news
Albemarle County Public Schools discusses interest in purchasing CATEC
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Public Schools have announced that today in discussions with Charlottesville City Schools about the county school division’s interest in purchasing the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, which is commonly known as CATEC. The building is nearly 60,000 square feet and is...
livability.com
Discover the Neighborhoods of Central Virginia
Take a tour of Charlottesville and the eight counties that make up the dynamic region of Central Virginia. Home to the University of Virginia, Charlottesville has a diverse economy with strong bioscience, business & finance and education technology sectors. Accolades for “C’ville” have included Best Place to Live in America, Best Digital City and Best Place to Start a Small Business. Major employers are Apex Clean Energy and S&P Global Market Intelligence, and I-64 offers an easy connection to the I-81 and I-95.
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg host meeting about JMU Student Behavior
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, some residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town neighborhood and beyond hosted a community meeting at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center to address issues related to claims of excessive partying and rude behavior from James Madison University students living in off-campus houses in the neighborhood.
livability.com
Central Virginia Celebrates Black-Owned Wineries
Black-owned wineries tell the story of their craft and how business in the Central Virginia region is ripe for growth. ‘Wine doesn’t have to be this untouchable and unreachable societal thing.’. Black-owned wineries are among the smallest minority of winemakers. Still, Central Virginia is proud to have two: Sweet...
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
WHSV
Staunton woman creates a ‘Whimsically Witchy’ Halloween display
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Camille Dierksheide and her family started decorating for Halloween in 2017, but the COVID-19 pandemic took her crafting to a whole new level. Now, ‘Whimsically Witchy’ is a display that is altogether spooky, silly, and so much fun for a great cause. Dierksheide has...
WHSV
11-year-old Elkton boy in need of kidney donor
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - An 11-year-old boy from Elkton is in need of a kidney donor and his family is seeking the community’s help to find one. Bradley Monger was born with kidney disease, his left kidney has no function and his right is down to just 27 percent function.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: How to deer-proof your garden and landscape
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — They’re always lovely to look at but boy is it frustrating when deer find our precious plants irresistible!. So WFXR’s Amanda Kenney headed to Rustic View Home and Garden in Forest where Manager Sam Gravitt gives us All the Dirt on how to deer-proof your garden and landscape.
Augusta Free Press
Three Notch’d Road Virginia Baroque Ensemble opens 12th season Nov. 4-6
Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble opens its 12th season with a program of early music from Serbia, Turkey Greece, Poland, Russia and Ukraine. The Eastern Exotic: Slavic, Romanian & Hungarian program will have three performances taking place Nov. 4-6. Friday, Nov. 4: Trinity Episcopal Church, Staunton, 7:30...
livability.com
5 Historic Sites You Must Visit in Central Virginia
This historic region is full of landmark haunts just waiting to be visited. To have the authentic Central Virginia experience, you should dive into the area’s unique history. Several historic landmarks are well worth seeing and visiting, including the following:. 1. Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. Charlottesville, VA. Dubbed the...
WSLS
Rockbridge County High School honors beloved teacher
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Rockbridge County held its annual powder puff game, but this one had a purpose. Renamed “Thompson’s Turf War,” it honored Sandra Thompson, a Wildcat that was taken too soon. “We just thought it would be a great idea to name it after...
Comments / 0