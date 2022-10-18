FORT MYERS, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday that $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund will be used to help teachers impacted by Hurricane Ian. From San Carlos Park Elementary School in Fort Myers, DeSantis said, "I'm excited to announce that the Florida Disaster Fund will be awarding $2 million to help these teachers get back on their feet, and the funding is going to be awarded through local education foundations, which are charitable groups in the six hardest-hit counties."

