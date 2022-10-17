ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkstown, NY

UPDATE: Hammer Attack At Rockland Hotel Leads To Chase, Head-On Bridge Crash

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LywIU_0idZjbV900
The ordeal ended on the Newburgh Beacon Bridge in Dutchess County. Photo Credit: Tommy Keane

UPDATE: An attempted murder suspect accused of hitting his girlfriend with a hammer at a Clarkstown hotel was captured after a wild chase that ended in a head-on crash on a heavily-traveled bridge.

Clarkstown police said they responded to reports of a woman screaming at the Tappan Zee Hotel on northbound Route 303 shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17.

They found a victim, they said, who told them her boyfriend, 46-year-old Todd Humphrey of Stony Point, had hit her in the head with a hammer while she was in the shower.

She escaped the room and got the attention of hotel staff who dialed 911, they said.

The officers rendered medical aid until EMS arrived.

A manhunt followed as alerts were dispatched to various law enforcement agencies.

It was around 1:30 p.m. when New York State Police troopers spotted Humphrey and his vehicle in Putnam County.

A pursuit followed.

It ended in a head-on collision of a pickup truck and an SUV atop the Newburgh Beacon Bridge in Dutchess County, along with damage to other vehicles, including a State Police cruiser, responders said.

It wasn't immediately clear which vehicle Humphrey was driving.

A sedan with New Jersey license plates was also severely damaged, photos and video from the scene show.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were immediately reported in the incident, which caused major traffic jams in various directions before blocked lanes eventually were reopened shortly before 3 p.m.

Humphrey, formerly of Haverstraw, was charged by Clarkstown police with attempted murder and felony assault before sending him to the Rockland County Correctional Facility in New City. More charges were expected from them and State Police.

From Rockland Video Productions:

to follow Daily Voice Mahwah-Ramsey and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man, 21, Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

A 21-year-old man from Mays Landing was killed by gunfire overnight in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1:47 a.m., Atlantic City police responded to a ShotSpotter notification on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue. Police found Tyronne Ford unconscious and unresponsive, according to the Atlantic...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
nyspnews.com

State Police in Cortlandt attempting to identify shoplifter

Cortlandt, New York – October 18, 2022, the New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks are investigating a larceny of a Ryobi power tool from the Home Depot on East Main Street in Mohegan Lake. The pictured subject was confronted by Home Depot staff members as he exited...
CORTLANDT, NY
Washington Examiner

NY tattoo artist who inked 10-year-old arrested after boy's mother: Police

The tattoo artist responsible for inking a 10-year-old boy in New York was arrested Saturday, authorities said. Austin Smith, 20, was taken into custody by the Town of Lloyd Police Department and charged with unlawfully dealing with a child in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.
LLOYD, NY
Daily Voice

Inmate Found Dead In Central PA Prison

An inmate was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at a State Correctional Institution in central Pennsylvania, prison authorities told Daily Voice on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Kenneth Eugene McLaughlin, 44, previously of 164 West Jamestown Road, Hempfield Township, was found unresponsive in his cell during staff rounds that morning, Acting...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Several Murder Suspects Wanted On Separate Homicide Charges For DC Killings

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are asking for the public's help locating several suspects who are currently wanted for homicide offenses. Deonte Patterson is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Second Degree Murder while Armed after the murder of Ali Jamil Al-Mahdi, 32, according to Metropolitan police.
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’

Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Town Becomes a Literal ‘Flaming Pile of Garbage’

You know you're having a bad day when your town is transformed into a steaming pile of trash. Residents in Dutchess County may have noticed a peculiar smell in the air on Wednesday. No, you didn't imagine it. That was actually the distinct aroma of burning garbage. An enormous pile...
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
385K+
Followers
57K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy