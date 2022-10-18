The passthrough Paseo connectis the original 1927 building with its newest elements. The corner of Hemphill and Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth has been a construction site for quite some time. The promise of a new mixed-use project at 701 Magnolia, in the heart of Southside’s historic district, has now finally arrived with the opening of The 701. The new building also brings the promise of a new restaurant from Chef Marcus Paslay.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO