papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Latest Mixed-Use Development Opens With the Promise of a New Marcus Paslay Restaurant — The 701 Is Here

The passthrough Paseo connectis the original 1927 building with its newest elements. The corner of Hemphill and Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth has been a construction site for quite some time. The promise of a new mixed-use project at 701 Magnolia, in the heart of Southside’s historic district, has now finally arrived with the opening of The 701. The new building also brings the promise of a new restaurant from Chef Marcus Paslay.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

This One-of-a-Kind Home Is Also a Once-in-a-Lifetime Purchase

In 1972, The Dallas Morning News ran a feature on this custom Tom Wunderlick-built home. It was the home of Conan West, a noted interior designer, who collaborated with architect friend, William L. Heenan, to create a space that’s one of a kind. West was well-traveled and collected art and furniture from around the world. He wanted to create a space to showcase his collection — like his very own personal museum.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Cities Find Unique Arrangement in an Effort to Stop Spread of Crime

Three North Texas cities have worked out an arrangement in an effort to stop spread of crime.Max Felischmann/Unsplash. Police in three North Texas cities have come up with a unique arrangement to allow officers to spread across city boundaries, with the hopes of stopping crime from spreading. Police from both White Settlement and Lake Worth have begun patrolling in areas along their shared borders with Fort Worth.
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
WFAA

Rain and cooler air are almost here, North Texas!

DALLAS — Ready for week to get started, North Texas? Here's the weather coming our way as things kick off. Our next system comes in on Monday. Showers and storms will return along with cooler, more fall-like temperatures. Monday morning will bring clouds and scattered showers around North Texas.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

$1M Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold at Stop Food Mart in Fort Worth

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Terrell resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X. The ticket was bought at Stop Food Mart, located at 6600 Meadowbrook Drive, in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. 500X offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.
FORT WORTH, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Scary Video of a Shooting in Grand Prairie

Commuters in Grand Prairie witnessed a shocking scene. I’m not sure whether or not the incident happened this morning, but the video was uploaded to the DTX Daily Twitter account at 10:47 am today (October 21). But with that being said, there are a lot of things about this video that I’m unsure of.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Dallas Observer

Esquire Lists Two Dallas Spots on 32 Best Gay Bars in Country

Esquire's editor Alfonso Fernandez Navas issued a directive to his co-workers when they sat down to plan stories about LGBTQ+ lives in the publication: Have fun. For the team, this shift in perspective was welcome. From the introduction of the 32 Best Gay Bars in America list:. "So much of...
DALLAS, TX

