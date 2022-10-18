Read full article on original website
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas Cities Find Unique Arrangement in an Effort to Stop Spread of CrimeLarry LeaseWhite Settlement, TX
Fort Worth Dunbar Basketball Coach Place on Leave AmidLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development DealMadocTexas State
Husband-and-wife duo own StreetMod Designs in Fort Worth
David and Ashley Knapp opened StreetMod Designs in Fort Worth in August 2020. As much of the world took a step back during the pandemic, David and Ashley Knapp took steps forward to turn their dream of customizing classic cars into a reality. Two years later, they are co-owners of...
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Latest Mixed-Use Development Opens With the Promise of a New Marcus Paslay Restaurant — The 701 Is Here
The passthrough Paseo connectis the original 1927 building with its newest elements. The corner of Hemphill and Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth has been a construction site for quite some time. The promise of a new mixed-use project at 701 Magnolia, in the heart of Southside’s historic district, has now finally arrived with the opening of The 701. The new building also brings the promise of a new restaurant from Chef Marcus Paslay.
CandysDirt.com
This One-of-a-Kind Home Is Also a Once-in-a-Lifetime Purchase
In 1972, The Dallas Morning News ran a feature on this custom Tom Wunderlick-built home. It was the home of Conan West, a noted interior designer, who collaborated with architect friend, William L. Heenan, to create a space that’s one of a kind. West was well-traveled and collected art and furniture from around the world. He wanted to create a space to showcase his collection — like his very own personal museum.
North Beach Street art project features 12 animals sculptures along -mile stretch in Fort Worth
A raccoon made out of trash cans is one of 12 pieces of art made by Chris Fennell for Arts Fort Worth and installed on North Beach Street in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Charley Erwin) Arts Fort Worth unveiled a series of sculptures this fall by Alabama artist Chris Fennell along...
Texas Cities Find Unique Arrangement in an Effort to Stop Spread of Crime
Three North Texas cities have worked out an arrangement in an effort to stop spread of crime.Max Felischmann/Unsplash. Police in three North Texas cities have come up with a unique arrangement to allow officers to spread across city boundaries, with the hopes of stopping crime from spreading. Police from both White Settlement and Lake Worth have begun patrolling in areas along their shared borders with Fort Worth.
myfoxzone.com
'Priceless' wedding ring lost at the State Fair of Texas -- and then recovered
DALLAS — They have a saying in the lost and found at the State Fair of Texas. “If you can bring it to the fair, you can lose it at the fair,” said Linda Kindt, who manages the fair’s safety team. They don’t just mean clothing, wallets...
WFAA
Rain and cooler air are almost here, North Texas!
DALLAS — Ready for week to get started, North Texas? Here's the weather coming our way as things kick off. Our next system comes in on Monday. Showers and storms will return along with cooler, more fall-like temperatures. Monday morning will bring clouds and scattered showers around North Texas.
Fort Worth home destroyed by fire
A Fort Worth home is pretty much a total loss from a Thursday fire. The Fire Department received multiple 911 calls about a fire at a house on Denver Avenue less than a block from Oakwood Cemetery
fox4news.com
Hundreds of dead fish wash ashore Trinity River in Fort Worth
Dozens of visible dead fish in a Trinity River waterway in north Fort Wort are thus far unexplained and grabbing the attention of some who routinely walk in the area. They were found in the same general area where bottles and bottles of hand sanitizer washed up.
Fort Worth man killed in Azle crash
A Fort Worth man has been identified as the driver killed in an Azle crash Wednesday. An SUV and a big rig smashed into one another on Northwest Parkway near Kerry Lane. Paramedics found Charles Markum gravely injured.
$1M Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold at Stop Food Mart in Fort Worth
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Terrell resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X. The ticket was bought at Stop Food Mart, located at 6600 Meadowbrook Drive, in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. 500X offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.
Holy Guacamole! Here’s Where You Find This Big, Viral, Texas-Sized Taco
I love tacos, you love tacos, we all love tacos. That's why God invented Taco Tuesday. And it looks like the place to get the biggest taco in Texas is at a soccer game right outside of Dallas, TX. While the true origins of the delicious Mexican delicacy are clouded...
'This is their home' | Fort Worth Developers show what potential senior living community would look like for Stop Six
FORT WORTH, Texas — Leaders and residents of a Fort Worth neighborhood that hasn't had much attention provided to it for growth the past few decades were able to get a glimpse of a project that could change the living situation for many. Friday, developers provided a site tour...
Scary Video of a Shooting in Grand Prairie
Commuters in Grand Prairie witnessed a shocking scene. I’m not sure whether or not the incident happened this morning, but the video was uploaded to the DTX Daily Twitter account at 10:47 am today (October 21). But with that being said, there are a lot of things about this video that I’m unsure of.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best chicken and waffles.
cw39.com
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines. Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet...
This iconic Grand Prairie museum is an ‘unbelievable’ experience
There are so many amazing museums right here in the Metroplex, but there's only one with a collection of unusual and quirky pieces that will have you questioning the truth.
Dallas Observer
Esquire Lists Two Dallas Spots on 32 Best Gay Bars in Country
Esquire's editor Alfonso Fernandez Navas issued a directive to his co-workers when they sat down to plan stories about LGBTQ+ lives in the publication: Have fun. For the team, this shift in perspective was welcome. From the introduction of the 32 Best Gay Bars in America list:. "So much of...
WFAA
Four zones in Dallas-Fort Worth shift from homeowner to renter majority
DALLAS — this story and more North Texas business news from the Dallas Business Journal. Four ZIP codes in Dallas-Fort Worth have shifted from homeownership to a renter majority in the last decade, according to a new study. More than 43.7 million U.S. households lived in rentals in 2021...
Study names North Texas city as the best city for families with children
Making a move? If you are looking for the best place for your family to settle down then you may want to give this North Texas city a try.
