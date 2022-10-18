ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Vote: Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week – Week 10

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2ry7_0idZj7Ii00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday night football has been moved to Thursday this week, as the first round of the playoffs are set to be played in 11B and 9-man.

Vote Here: Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week

This week, viewers can vote on one of three playoff contests to be our Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e9NKm_0idZj7Ii00

All of the the above games will be played on Thursday, October 20, which means that voting will end on Wednesday night, October 19 at 10 p.m.

Viewers can vote on any of the three games above. The contests that earns the most votes, will receive bonus highlights on KELOLAND.com, following this week’s SportsZone.

The KELOLAND SportsZone airs on Thursday, October 20 at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV.

KELOLAND

Powerhouse Plays – Thursday, October 20

Click the video player above to watch Powerhouse Plays SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Every week, the KELOLAND SportsZone features some of the top plays and playmakers in Powerhouse Plays. Games featured in Powerhouse Plays: 11AAA Brandon Valley at Washington 11AAA Harrisburg at O’Gorman 11AAA Roosevelt at Jefferson 11A Dell Rapids at Dakota Valley 11A […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND.com Top Plays of the Week – October 13-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another busy seven days has led to another group of top plays. Here’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week: HM: Fisher takes a dive – Augustana Football The first honorable mention goes to Augustana as Casey Bauman connects downfield to Jack Fisher who makes the […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Elks beat Wildkats in Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week

The South Dakota 9-man and 11B playoffs got underway on Thursday, and with it came the first playoff Viewers' Choice Game of the Week, which pitted 9AA two-seed Elkton-Lake Benton against Kimball/White Lake. The Elks would punch their ticket to the quarterfinals with a 32-18 victory.
ELKTON, SD
KELOLAND

Monday Night Scoreboard – Oct. 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Local scores from around the area can be viewed below: PREP VOLLEYBALL Ethan def. Avon, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13 Faulkton def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15 Highmore-Harrold def. Crow Creek, 25-5, 25-13, 25-20 Kimball/White Lake def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-6, 25-16, 25-12 Lennox def. Tri-Valley, 28-26, 25-23, 23-25, 25-14 Miller […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

5th Down: South Dakota State Football | Journal Six

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Welcome to the 6th journal of 5th Down. In an attempt to take a deeper dive into who these young men are as people, each week three members of the Jackrabbit football program will be featured within this article. Quinton Hicks | Senior Defensive End | Wichita, KS (Campus HS) Major: […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Bauman finding a rhythm for Augustana offense

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana is off to a 6-1 start this season, but they’ve had to deal with their fair share of injuries and that includes at the quarterback position. Casey Bauman was named the starter prior to the season, but he’s only been able to make four starts due to injury. The […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Oct. 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 17 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA Jefferson (20) 8-0 100 1 Harrisburg 7-1 79 2 O’Gorman 6-2 61 […]
BROOKINGS, SD
