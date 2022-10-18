Vote: Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week – Week 10

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday night football has been moved to Thursday this week, as the first round of the playoffs are set to be played in 11B and 9-man.

This week, viewers can vote on one of three playoff contests to be our Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week.

All of the the above games will be played on Thursday, October 20, which means that voting will end on Wednesday night, October 19 at 10 p.m.

Viewers can vote on any of the three games above. The contests that earns the most votes, will receive bonus highlights on KELOLAND.com, following this week’s SportsZone.

The KELOLAND SportsZone airs on Thursday, October 20 at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV.

