townbroadcast.com
Hopkins splits again in tuneup volleyball matches
The Hopkins Volleyball team went on the road for the second straight night Thursday to compete in a tri-meet at Hamilton, coming away with another split. The Lady Vikes won their first match against Ionia (25-21, 33-31) and really battled in the extended second set. In the second match, the girls battled hard, but lost in three sets (22-25, 25-18, 10-15).
townbroadcast.com
Hopkins still has hopes for playoffs; ‘Cats’ season ends
In the battle for the O-K Silver Conference football championship Friday night, Belding prevailed 36-14 over a determined Hopkins outfit. Meanwhile, Wayland became the fifth consecutive victim of a streaking Cedar Springs squad that started at 0-4 and finished at 5-4. The Wildcats, who lost 35-21 on their Senior Night, lost their last three three and completed the season at 4-5.
townbroadcast.com
Martin edged 35-34 in yet another loss to unbeaten
Martin’s regular football season came to a close on a sad note Thursday night at Bridgman with a 35-34 loss, dropping its overall record to 7-2. It marked the second time this season the Clippers have lost to an undefeated opponent, the other being a 34-19 verdict against NorthPointe Christian.
townbroadcast.com
Guest column: Public Act 184 causes coach shortages
EDITOR’S NOTE: the following opinion piece was written by Michigan High School Athletic Association Director Mark Uyl, who succeeded Jack Roberts in that position after serving as teacher, coach and athletic director at Caledonia. MHSAA Executive Director. There is a crisis in Michigan schools today that centers on one...
townbroadcast.com
Shelbyville native Kenny Washburn dies at age 81
Shelbyville native Kenneth Duane Washburn died Wednesday, Oct. 12. He was 81. Born on March 28, 1941, in Shelbyville, Kenny was blessed with almost 32 years of a loving marriage to his best friend Barbie, who preceded him in death. He was an avid hunter and a lifetime member of...
townbroadcast.com
Funeral is Wednesday for 100-year-old Ann P. Wells
Ann P. Wells, age 100, of Martin, died Tuesday, Oct. 18. Born in December 1921, the daughter of Jacob and Anna (Siegfried) Rickli, Ann graduated from Martin High School in 1941. She married Harold Wells on April 6, 1945, at Alexandria Air Force Base in Louisiana. After Harold was discharged, they spend a short time in Grand Rapids and Wayland before settling in Martin, where they raised their two children.
townbroadcast.com
Celebration of life for John Gohn, 24, will be Tuesday
John Christian Gohn, age 24, of Wayland, died Friday, Oct. 14. John adored his daughter, Rose, and loved getting together with family for food and fellowship. He was a fan of music of all kinds and enjoyed playing his guitar. He is survived by his parents Tami and Tim Gohn;...
townbroadcast.com
U-M Health Center going in next door to United Bank
The United Bank team and City of Wayland leaders are welcoming our new neighbors, University of Michigan Health-West, in its expansion to better serve the Wayland community. The new UMH-West Wayland Health Center will be located next to the United Bank Wayland branch on West Superior Street with expanded services. The new health center is set to open in spring 2024. UMH-West will continue to serve patients in its current location at 893 East Superior St. until then. The site for the new health center has been vacant for some time after being a car wash facility.
townbroadcast.com
Picks ‘n pans: 3 proposals, county board, state offices
DEAR READERS: You have every right to say I’m just one man expressing his opinion and nobody appointed me arbiter of issues and candidates for the Nov. 8 general election. However, I do attend most if not all meetings of local candidates, and as a political junkie, follow the issues. Furthermore, we now live in a news desert, so someone has to express an opinion. Feel free to send Townbroadcast a Letter to the Editor to add yours.
