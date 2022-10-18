ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
KEYT

Ethiopians get temporary status in the US amid war at home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says Ethiopians already in the United States could remain for 18 months amid a war in Ethiopia’s north that pits federal troops and their allies against Tigray’s rebellious leaders. The Homeland Security Department estimated Friday that 26,700 Ethiopians who were in the United States on Thursday will be eligible for Temporary Protected Status. About 250,000 Ethiopians live in the United States, with the largest concentration in the Washington, D.C., area. Congress created Temporary Protected Status to provide a safe haven for people unable to return to their countries due to natural disasters or civil strife.
KEYT

Biden juggling long list of issues to please Dem coalition

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants to tame inflation. He wants Congress to protect access to abortions. He wants to tackle voting rights. And he’s taking on China, promoting construction of new factories, addressing climate change, forgiving student debt, pardoning federal marijuana convictions, cutting the deficit, working to lower prescription drug prices and funneling aid to Ukraine.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
KEYT

Shalanda Young has quietly become central to Joe Biden’s presidency. Her most important work may be yet to come.

As Washington obsesses over polls, fundraising and closing campaign messages, a high-stakes legislative battle is waiting on the other side of the midterm elections. Lawmakers will have a little more than a month to reach an agreement to fund the government, with officials on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue keenly aware that the election results — and the spending wars they could portend in the years ahead — elevate the stakes of a process that is rarely without drama or risks.
KEYT

Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans, throwing the program into limbo just days after people began applying for loan forgiveness. The Eighth Circuit Court of...
KEYT

U.S.-bound migration from Venezuela plunges under new policy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. and Mexican officials say far fewer Venezuelans entered the United States in the first week of a U.S. policy to expel them to Mexico without a chance to seek asylum. Biden administration officials said Friday that about 150 Venezuelans are crossing the border from Mexico daily, down from about 1,200 before the policy was announced. A top Mexican diplomat said separately that Venezuelans entering the U.S. fell 90%, in line with the U.S. government’s numbers. He says the number of Venezuelans crossing the dangerous Darien Gap on the most popular route to the United States dropped 80%.
KEYT

Senators say North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine is back

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota farmer who had been detained in Ukraine since November 2021 on accusations that he planned to kill his business partner is back home. The state’s two U.S. senators announced his return Friday. Kurt Groszhans, from Ashley, North Dakota, has ancestors from Ukraine and went there to farm in 2017. The relationship with his partner, law professor Roman Leshchenko, crumbled after Groszhans alleged that Leshchenko embezzled money from him. Groszhans and his assistant were arrested in November on charges of plotting to assassinate Leshchenko, who was then Ukraine’s agriculture minister. Groszhans’ supporters insist the allegations are fabricated. Republican U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven said they are grateful for Groszhans’ safe return.
