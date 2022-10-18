ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

MassLive.com

Boston police release images of suspect in Jean McGuire stabbing

As part of their ongoing investigation, Boston police officers have recovered surveillance video of a suspect who might have stabbed civil rights activist Jean McGuire, 91, multiple times in Franklin Park in Jamaica Plain last week. Police and detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in the...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Police ID Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, 24, as victim of weekend triple shooting

Boston police have identified one of the victims that was fatally shot on Sunday in a triple shooting in Dorchester. Around 8:51 p.m. on Oct. 17, Boston police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue in Dorchester. However, when officers arrived at the scene they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, 24, of Mattapan who police say was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Trash hauler Republic Services under fire in Mass. as garbage piles up

An onslaught of frustrated community feedback is pushing the town of Reading to cancel its contract with Republic Services as trash pileups become a common sight across several curbsides. “While Republic Services has repeatedly promised to fix performance deficiencies, the company has continually underperformed with incomplete pick-ups, understaffed operations, not...
READING, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize sold in Wayland

A $1 million prize sold in Wayland was one of the largest lottery prizes won in Massachusetts on Tuesday. The winning ticket was won from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. The prize was claimed from the Fairview Grant Beneficial Trust of Quincy on Oct. 18.
WAYLAND, MA
MassLive.com

Sysco ‘proud’ to have a new contract with workers as Teamsters strike ends

Sysco Boston was “pleased” that its drivers ratified a new agreement that ended a 20-day strike outside their Plympton facility, a company statement read. Workers overwhelmingly favored a new five-year agreement in a 215-2 vote that includes a raise of $11 per hour over five years, beginning with $5 in the first year; substantial improvements toward workers’ retirement benefits, affordable union health care and overtime; and turning MLK Day into a paid holiday, according to a Teamsters statement calling the result “victorious.”
BOSTON, MA
