Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Free Family Fun: Plymouth's 'Halloween on Main' Promises Sweet Treats, Pumpkin Decorating & More!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
One Day Only: This Free Trick-or-Treat Event Will Include Over $400 in Costume Contest Prizes!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Carlos Alves-Silva, suspect in Worcester warehouse shooting, held without bail
A Fall River man arrested and charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one seriously injured and another five wounded, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Carlos Junio Alves-Silva, 20, was arraigned in Worcester District Court via...
School staff threatened after 2nd grader injured with rope around neck, police say
Multiple Taunton Public Schools staff members received threatening and harassing phone calls and social media post in relation to how an elementary school handled an incident where a second-grade student suffered neck burns after a group of students wrapped a rope around her neck in what the school reported to be an accident during a playground game.
6-year-old boy and family rescued from early morning Boston house fire
A 6-year-old boy and his parents, along with the family’s cat, were saved from a house fire in Dorchester early Friday morning, according to the Boston Fire Department. The department tweeted out that firefighters were responding to a 2-alarm fire at 31 Brookview St. The house had a wooden frame and was two stories, they said.
Man falls 20 feet from Route 1 overpass onto roadway in Danvers crash
A man who was involved in a collision on Route 1 in Danvers on Thursday morning was seriously injured after falling 20 feet onto Route 114, according to Massachusetts State Police. On Thursday morning at 9:18 a.m., state police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 1...
Boston police release images of suspect in Jean McGuire stabbing
As part of their ongoing investigation, Boston police officers have recovered surveillance video of a suspect who might have stabbed civil rights activist Jean McGuire, 91, multiple times in Franklin Park in Jamaica Plain last week. Police and detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in the...
Boston police ID person of interest in civil rights icon Jean McGuire’s stabbing
Boston police officers have identified a person of interest in their investigation of the stabbing of 91-year-old civil rights activist Jean McGuire. The Boston Police Department tweeted Thursday afternoon that the person of interest they were seeking had been identified. No other information was released. On Oct. 19, Boston police...
Roy Booth, charged with attacking Matthew Tidman, pleads not guilty
A man facing charges stemming from an alleged attack that left an MCI-Shirley correctional officer on life support was arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court Thursday morning, where he pled not guilty to what prosecutors described as a “severe” and “brutal” assault. Roy Booth, 40, was charged...
Police ID Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, 24, as victim of weekend triple shooting
Boston police have identified one of the victims that was fatally shot on Sunday in a triple shooting in Dorchester. Around 8:51 p.m. on Oct. 17, Boston police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue in Dorchester. However, when officers arrived at the scene they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, 24, of Mattapan who police say was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
3 arrested in Webster St. shooting in Worcester that injured 6
Three men have been arrested in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, that left one seriously injured and another five wounded, police said. On Wednesday, warrants were issued for the arrests of 21-year-old Patriky Sampaio Gomes of Euclid Ave. in Worcester, 20-old Carlos...
Former Woburn police officer John Donnelly provided security for Unite the Right rally leadership, IA report shows
An internal affairs investigation found that a former Woburn police officer helped plan, attended and provided security for leadership at the “Unite the Right” rally in 2017 that included white nationalist groups and the death of a counter protestor, according to Woburn officials. The department announced it intended...
Woburn’s The Dog House, Tudo Na Brasa at risk of losing licenses, lawyers say
A pair of Woburn restaurants involved in an alleged human smuggling operation are at risk of losing their licenses if they do not open by the end of the week, a lawyer representing one of the owners told a federal judge during a court hearing Friday afternoon. The two restaurants,...
Group wants all cases former Woburn police officer John Donnelly worked on dismissed
The Committee for Public Counsel Services is working to dismiss every case a former Woburn police officer was involved following allegations the man helped plan a white nationalist rally that turned deadly. John Donnelly resigned from the Woburn Police Department on Monday, just days after Police Chief Robert Rufo Jr....
Trash hauler Republic Services under fire in Mass. as garbage piles up
An onslaught of frustrated community feedback is pushing the town of Reading to cancel its contract with Republic Services as trash pileups become a common sight across several curbsides. “While Republic Services has repeatedly promised to fix performance deficiencies, the company has continually underperformed with incomplete pick-ups, understaffed operations, not...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize sold in Wayland
A $1 million prize sold in Wayland was one of the largest lottery prizes won in Massachusetts on Tuesday. The winning ticket was won from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. The prize was claimed from the Fairview Grant Beneficial Trust of Quincy on Oct. 18.
Boston Globe joins in angry pile-on over Dunkin’ Rewards program
“Hell hath no fury like a Dunkin’ rewards member scorned,” begins the Boston Globe’s Beth Teitell in an article titled “Who does Dunkin’ think it is to change its own reward program?”. Since Dunkin’ changed its rewards program from DD Perks to Dunkin’ Rewards earlier...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $4 million winner on ‘Emeralds 50x’ scratch-off
The first $4-million grand prize winner of the lottery scratch ticket “Emeralds 50x” has been revealed as Emily Bartlett. Bartlett, of Lynnfield, chose the cash option as her prize and took the one-time payment of $2,600,000 before taxes. Bartlett plans on using some of her winnings to buy...
Sysco ‘proud’ to have a new contract with workers as Teamsters strike ends
Sysco Boston was “pleased” that its drivers ratified a new agreement that ended a 20-day strike outside their Plympton facility, a company statement read. Workers overwhelmingly favored a new five-year agreement in a 215-2 vote that includes a raise of $11 per hour over five years, beginning with $5 in the first year; substantial improvements toward workers’ retirement benefits, affordable union health care and overtime; and turning MLK Day into a paid holiday, according to a Teamsters statement calling the result “victorious.”
Penguin with foot disease thrives after aquarium gives it special shoes
A 24-year-old female African penguin named Beach Donkey has been receiving extensive and specialized care from the staff of the New England Aquarium in Boston for a foot condition, which requires her to wear custom footwear. The New England Aquarium said in a news release, that after more than two...
RI restaurant Blackstone to open in Worcester from breakfast to late-night
A new restaurant preparing to open in Worcester’s Canal District will host guests at every time of the day, from breakfast and lunch to dinner and cocktails to late-night drinks and dancing. Blackstone Herbs and Martini Bar, which is expected to open in December at 102 Green St., is...
State seizes $3.6 million in casino winnings for unpaid taxes and child support
The state’s three casinos — MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor and Plainridge Park — captured $3.6 million in would-be casino winnings in the most recent fiscal year to settle unpaid tax and child support debts. That’s up about $200,000 from the previous fiscal year.
