ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Virago founder Carmen Callil was a powerhouse who changed the publishing world for the better

By Lennie Goodings
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EEh6a_0idZigo900
Carmen Callil. Photograph: Fairfax Media/Getty Images

More than 40 years ago when Carmen and I were working late in the first Virago office on Wardour Street I asked her why she founded the feminist publisher. She answered: “To change the world, darling, that’s why.” And by God, that’s exactly what she did.

The idea came to her in 1972 and the press was initially registered as Spare Rib Books. By June 1973 Virago was officially a publishing company and I am utterly devastated that Carmen will not be with us next year to celebrate her brainchild’s 50th birthday.

Famously not a woman of great equilibrium – not long ago she described herself to me as “a seething pot” – she felt strongly about injustice. It began with her feelings about the Catholic church, having been sent to the convent school that also educated Germaine Greer. Her outrage came to land on other institutions and attitudes that were “unfair!”, including the patriarchy, sexism and publishing.

Of course, lots of people feel that way and grumble about it, but the difference with Carmen was that she did something. She wrote books, she organised against Brexit, she walked away from organisations she didn’t feel were doing the right thing – and she founded Virago. So many women were involved with the publisher’s early days (Marsha Rowe, Rosie Boycott, Ursula Owen, Harriet Spicer, Alexandra Pringle, me) and some men too – Paul Hamlyn and Bob Gavron supported the cause – but it was Carmen’s drive and genius that was at the core of this extraordinary company. Carmen, with Virago, changed publishing. To have women at the helm, women taking the decisions, women choosing the books and women understanding their audiences was, at the time, revolutionary.

Related: Dame Carmen Callil obituary

To work alongside such a powerhouse was not always comfortable; we all cried in the loo at times. Partly that was because we felt strongly about Virago – we gave it our lives, our hearts and, when we did a management buyout, our own money – but also because Carmen’s vision was at times unbending. Changing the world is not a job for people-pleasers.

Carmen was inspirational. She taught me so much about care, attention, detail and passion. She believed strongly that the author was at the core of the publishing house and should be encouraged, cherished and paid. A publishing house was at the service of the writer, not the other way around. That has not always been a common industry view but it is one that I have proudly inherited. She also believed that a publishing house devoted to women’s writing could be a viable, profitable business – another inheritance for me.

She had a great laugh and a wicked sense of humour. Her foremost drive was to set the world to rights and her outspokenness often cost her. We didn’t always agree and we exchanged strong words over emails and lunches, but we were always united in our mutual devotion to Virago. Carmen was never less than entertaining, interesting and always searching, pushing. It was sometimes tiring – but always invigorating.

Carmen’s curiosity and wide-ranging reading was driven by her heart. She was an insomniac and read voraciously. Her long-lasting legacy was the creation of the Virago Modern Classics, which remains one of the press’s flagship series. Through the Modern Classics, Carmen not only rediscovered great forgotten works, she highlighted a female literary tradition. Because she was a genius at branding she knew how to make sure that readers would go into shops and ask for the next green-spined book with the apple logo.

Carmen also had a great gift for friendship. As she underwent treatment for cancer, a mailing list was formed, made up of more than 100 recipients. These were not acquaintances, this list was made up of true friends, many of them publishers and writers. I wrote to Carmen last week and said how proud I was to be in that circle of friends, to be blessed with her care and generosity. She encouraged me and Virago right to the end. I have lost a friend, a genius and an inspiration.

How many people come into the world and change it for the better? She did.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Barnes and Noble releases its list of the best books of 2022

With all the books out there at any given moment, the only issue is one of abundance. Given the volume, sorting through new releases can sometimes seem like a full time job. So when you're done with the latest Read With Jenna pick (or whatever other good book you've been lost in lately), check out the selections on Barnes and Noble's list of the best books of 2022.
INDIANA STATE
Kirkus Reviews

Paul Newman Book Reveals Racy Details of Marriage

In a posthumous memoir, Paul Newman says that his wife Joanne Woodward turned him into a “sexual creature,” People magazine reports. Newman wrote about his marriage to Woodward in The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, a memoir being published next week by Knopf. The book was assembled by editor David H. Rosenthal from tape-recorded conversations the actor conducted with close friend Stewart Stern. A critic for Kirkus praised the book’s “intimate reflections on an extraordinary life steeped in sadness.”
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Liz Truss resigns as PM and triggers fresh leadership election

Liz Truss has resigned as prime minister and will step down after a week-long emergency contest to find her successor, she has announced outside Downing Street. It follows a turbulent 45 days in office during which Truss’s mini-budget crashed the markets, she lost two key ministers and shed the confidence of almost all her own MPs.
Chris Freyler

Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships

Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
EW.com

Amazon picks its 10 best books of 2012

Pretty much all of the big, important books of the year are already released or soon-to-be-released by now, so it's not too soon for "Best of 2012" lists to start rolling in. Amazon has made its choices — some bold, some expected — for its top 100 books of the year. Here is the top 10 — decide for yourself whether Amazon's picks will make your holiday list. We'll be coming out with our own list soon, so stay tuned!
The Guardian

I was supposed to grow up to be a ‘good Indian woman’. I chose freedom instead

As a young girl growing up in a very traditional Mumbai family, I knew I was expected to grow up to be a certain sort of woman. Here’s what I was taught. A good Indian woman is obedient and lives the life her parents and society tell her to live. A good Indian woman gets “married off” early and becomes a mother quickly because that is her primary purpose. A good Indian woman doesn’t reveal any part of her body or her sexual desires. A good Indian woman ignores her own needs and lives her life serving others. My mother, my grandmother and many women before them had lived exactly this life.
The Guardian

DNA of 13 Neanderthals reveals ‘exciting’ snapshot of ancient community

The first snapshot of a Neanderthal community has been pieced together by scientists who examined ancient DNA from fragments of bone and teeth unearthed in caves in southern Siberia. Researchers analysed DNA from 13 Neanderthal men, women and children and found an interconnecting web of relationships, including a father and...
crimereads.com

10 New Books Coming Out This Week

Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. “Lev AC Rosen’s lushly rendered mystery, Lavender House, sets the detective novel on its head. There’s the dishonored policeman sitting on a barstool in 1950’s San Francisco and the elegant woman who slides in next to him with a job. But this femme’s wife has been murdered, and the day-drinking cop has been brutally ousted from his job for being gay. Rosen’s smart, bittersweet tale plays with the oldest truth of all: the price we pay for our identity in America.”
The Guardian

The Guardian

482K+
Followers
109K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy