Fatal car accident in the Town of Greene
GREENE, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Today, Chenango County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal, one-car, motor vehicle accident on State Highway 206, near the intersection of County Road 2, in the Town of Greene.
It is alleged that the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu, Kaleb Lorows, 19 of Willet, was traveling Eastbound on 206 when his vehicle left the road and struck a guardrail. His vehicle then continued to travel Eastbound and eventually struck a tree.
Lorows was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
