Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
KISS 106

Tennessee Toddler Refuses to Let Go of NICU Baby Brother After Waiting 2 Months to Hold Him

My family knows this scenario all too well. My second granddaughter was born at 28 weeks and spent 3 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Deaconess Women's Hospital for three months. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, only her mom and dad were allowed in to see her and hold her. Her big sister had to wait until she came home to be able to see her face and hold her.
TENNESSEE STATE
Newsweek

Dad Refusing to Ask Toddler Daughter to Apologize to Disabled Kid Praised

A father has been called an "ableist" by his brother and their new girlfriend for his toddler's reaction to the girlfriend's "pre-teen" daughter, who is reportedly disabled. In the post, user Willing_Mountain_803 describes how tensions ran high at a recent family barbeque. He describes how: "My family were there, specifically, my brother Anthony, M40 and his new girlfriend Sarah, F39. It'd been a while since we all got together, so while I knew about Sarah, I didn't know that Sarah had a daughter, Maisie, who is a pre-teen, I would guess. Maisie has some sort of chromosomal disorder. She is severely disabled, and operates on the same capacity of a baby. She also has quite significant facial deformities."
Scary Mommy

A Toddler's Response To Learning Her Mom Is Adopted Will Make You Weepy

People decide to have kids for lots of different reasons. But many parents don’t realize how the love of their kids can help them understand and heal from their own childhood traumas until they experience it for themselves. That’s what happened for TikTok mom and influencer Emily Fauver when she recently had a conversation with her three-year-old daughter Ella about why Emily was adopted.
Scary Mommy

Looks Like Dads Could Be A Big Cause Of Your Toddler’s "Terrible Twos"

While many people assume that moms are the more influential parent when it comes to children’s behavior, researchers are now finding that a father’s general disposition during the early years of kid’s life can significantly affect their child’s growth and development. According to new research, behavioral...
intheknow.com

Mom shares solution for one of her toddler’s more ridiculous tantrums

This parent on TikTok shared a hack she used to prevent her toddler from a meltdown after she confiscated a dirty diaper he was carrying throughout the house, but viewers had mixed feelings about her approach. Meltdowns and temper tantrums are all part of being a toddler. With their emotions...
ABC News

Mom celebrates 1-year-old with limb difference in emotional video

A Pennsylvania mom is raising awareness and celebrating limb differences one year after her daughter, who has a limb difference, was born. Nicole Edwards posted a TikTok video on Oct. 7 of what she would have told herself and other parents facing what she and her husband, Bryan Edwards, experienced last year when she first found out her daughter Sage had amniotic band syndrome, a rare condition where a band in the amniotic sac of the fetus constricts or even amputates an area of the body, according to the National Institutes of Health.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BBC

Baby loss: 'We weren't told why our daughter had died'

Two couples from West Lothian have spoken to the BBC about their experiences of losing a baby. One couple were bereaved earlier this year - the other in 1971, when there was virtually no support with the grieving process. The help available now, they agree, makes all the difference in...
People

Mom Shares Terrifying Video of Baby Trying to Breathe, Warns of RSV Symptoms as He Is Hospitalized

Brittani Boren Leach carefully documented her time in the hospital's NICU with son Cam, 5 weeks, after he caught RSV from his older siblings Brittani Boren Leach had a distressing ordeal that she wants other parents to be aware of. Last Thursday, the YouTuber mom first revealed in an Instagram Story her infant son Cam, 5 weeks, had caught a virus that his older siblings had previously experienced. After taking him to the doctor, Cam tested positive for Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a virus that the Mayo...
SheKnows

I Lost My Daughter to SIDS — & Then Found Out I Was Pregnant

I was a busy mom of two little boys, ages 7 and 3, and a brand new little girl. I was married to a wonderful husband, and life was grand. I was especially in love with my beautiful 2-month-old newborn. At times, I would wonder if I was loving on her more than my boys, because I just couldn’t get enough of her. And as my maternity leave drew to a close and I was about to return to work, sadness loomed, and my heart ached at the thought of having to leave her. Then, April 7 happened, and our...

