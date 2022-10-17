ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corryton, TN

WATE

Family Fall event coming to Maryville church

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get into the fall spirit with a local church that always have their door’s open. On Sunday, October 30 at 5:45p.m. head over to High Praises Church for their annual Fall Family Night. The event will feature a wide range of activities including inflatables...
MARYVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

One more bed build scheduled before season ends

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “We want to get one more bed build in before the weather gets such that we can’t really get outside,” said Bill Thompson, president of the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. On Tuesday morning on WLAF, Thompson expressed his appreciation to all the volunteers before and now who help with SHP’s bed builds.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

What’s an ‘Angel Shot’ and when to order one?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut bistro is making sure guests have a safe way to get out of uncomfortable moments. Water into Wine Bistro & Lounge has a code name that alerts staff when someone needs to be escorted to safety. It’s called an ‘Angel Shot’.
FARRAGUT, TN
knoxfocus.com

Local Non-Profit Hand Up for Women Kicks Off Online Auction Raising Funds to Help Local Women

One hundred percent of proceeds from the auction go to support local women who have hit rock bottom and are choosing a better path forward. Since 2003, Hand Up for Women has aided hundreds of local women living in poverty or on public assistance for various reasons. These are women who may need help overcoming addiction or escaping an abusive relationship and have no support to do differently.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

Zoo Knoxville Putting Giraffe Under Hospice Care

Zoo Knoxville says Jumbe, a 19-year-old geriatric male giraffe, has been placed under hospice care as he faces increasing difficulty with mobility due to his advanced age. At 19-years-old, Jumbe is one of the oldest giraffes in the U.S. Last year, Jumbe began exhibiting signs of pain with movement. Veterinarians are managing his pain with medication but have now reached the maximum dosages that can be safely administered. There are no further treatment options.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Bark in the Park & Pet of the Week: Henry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dog love is just around the corner. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in to showcase their pet of the week. The 37th Annual Bark in the Park happened over the weekend and many and their furry friends came out for all the fun. The day featured activities including obstacle courses, pumpkin decorating, face-painting, and even a costume contest for humans and animals.
KNOXVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

It’s Good: Tennessee surpasses expectations in goalpost fundraiser

University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White admitted leaning into wild enthusiasm while soliciting alumni funding to pay for the goalposts brought down and carried out of Neyland Stadium Saturday. In 48 hours, the VolStarter crowdsourcing account surpassed its goal and collected more than $148,000 while the Knoxville school already...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TWRA proposes bass fishing restrictions on Douglas Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bass fisherman in Tennessee may have to change their approach to what they catch and keep starting next year. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is accepting public comment on its proposed fishing regulations through Nov. 15. Seasonal regulation for Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass caught on Douglas Lake are among the proposals. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

RAM asking for volunteers for free healthcare clinic in January

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical is asking for volunteers for an upcoming free healthcare clinic. The clinic is scheduled for Jan. 13-15 and will offer free dental, vision and medical care to those in need. RAM is hoping professionals will be able to support their staff for the three-day clinic, which will be held at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park, located at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Roane County School Board Meeting Rescheduled

The Roane County Board of Education meeting scheduled for Thursday, October 20, 2022, has been RESCHEDULED for Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Roane County Board of Education, Edward E. Williams Building, located at 105 Bluff Road in Kingston. Brad is the Owner/Operator of...
ROANE COUNTY, TN

