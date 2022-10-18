Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Journey Announce Huge 2023 North American Tour With Toto
Journey and Toto had such a great time touring together in 2022, they're going to do it together again in 2023. The two legendary rock bands will share the stage on the continuation of Journey's 50th anniversary "Freedom Tour." The new batch of dates start Feb. 4 in Allentown, Pa.,...
Jinjer’s Tati Shmayluk – Why We Didn’t Play ‘Pisces’ for Two Years
We recently caught up with Jinjer vocalist Tati Shmayluk to talk about the band’s upcoming U.S. tour, why they stopped performing “Pisces” for two years, the power of creating art through sadness, raising money for Ukraine and more. Arguably, Jinjer’s breakout song was “Pisces,” thanks to Tati’s...
Carrie Underwood Belts Out Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ at Tour Kickoff
At the opening night of her Denim & Rhinestones tour in Greenville, South Carolina, country/pop star Carrie Underwood belted out a powerful cover of Guns N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle." The Oct. 15 set was dominated by eight new tracks off her latest album, for which the tour is...
Judas Priest Play ‘Genocide’ Live for First Time in 40 Years + More Rarities at Tour Kickoff
Judas Priest kicked off the next leg of their ongoing 50 Heavy Metal Years tour in Wallingford, Ct. on Oct. 13 and the setlist featured a handful of rarities, including a live performance of "Genocide" for the first time in nearly 40 years — just two weeks shy of those four decades.
OTTTO, Featuring Tye Trujillo, Reveal Fall Tour Dates + Record Store Day Release
OTTTO continue to work toward a spring 2023 album, but they've got some live dates and a special Record Store Day release to hold you over until then. The group, which features singer/guitarist Bryan Ferretti, drummer Patrick "Tricko" Chavez and bassist Tye Trujillo, are also serving up a taste of their live prowess dropping the new song "My Pain" today (Oct. 19).
We Came as Romans Book 2023 U.S. Tour With Erra + Brand of Sacrifice
After releasing their long-awaited new album Darkbloom last Friday (Oct. 14), We Came as Romans have announced an early 2023 headlining U.S. tour, also featuring Erra and Brand of Sacrifice, making it a can't-miss package. The new record is the veteran metalcore group's first since 2017's Cold Like War, and...
Blink-182 Release ‘Edging,’ Their First Song With Tom DeLonge in 10 Years
The iconic trio of blink-182 have now released their first song with Tom DeLonge in a decade, "Edging." The reunited band promised the single earlier in the week when they announced their reunion with the formerly estranged blink-182 guitarist and vocalist. Fans of the pop-punk act will be stoked to...
Tom DeLonge Calls Upcoming Blink-182 LP Their ‘Most Progressive’ and ‘Elevated,’ Fans React
The past week has been extremely exciting for Blink-182 fans, as the newly reunited classic trio announced their extensive reunion tour and shared their first new song with Tom DeLonge (“Edging”). Now, DeLonge has shared some surprising and intriguing insights into what we can expect from their follow-up to 2019’s Nine.
Fan Crashes Iron Maiden Stage, Bruce Dickinson Drags Him Off It
At Iron Maiden's The Legacy of the Beast show in Anaheim, California on Sept. 22, a fan climbed onto the stage, making animated gestures toward members of the band. But Bruce Dickinson knew how to deal with him and promptly dragged him off the stage. In the fan-filmed footage seen...
Iron Maiden’s Prop Plane Malfunctions During ‘Aces High’
The replica of the Spitfire fighter plane that Iron Maiden uses to "buzz" the crowd during the song "Aces High" in their live show, didn't fly right during last night's (Oct. 17) performance. The Spinal Tap-eqsue moment happened during the final song at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass. When...
Loudwire
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0