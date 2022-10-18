ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

Coroner ID’s man killed in Piqua fire

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
PIQUA — A Piqua man has been identified as the victim of a deadly trailer fire this past weekend.

Nathan Jenkins, 65, was identified as victim, according to the Miami County Coroner’s Office.

Crews were called to the fire in the 1500 block of South Main Street around 3 a.m., according to Piqua Police Department.

When crews got on the scene they reported the trailer was fully engulfed, according to initial scanner traffic.

After crews were done battling the fire, they located Jenkins inside the trailer, according to police.

Video from the scene days later shows caution tape around the scorched trailer.

The fire remains under investigation.

