Cleveland, OH

Augusta Free Press

‘Hoos in the NFL: How UVA Football alums fared in Week 6 action

OL Oday Aboushi (’12) Aboushi got his first significant action of the season for the Super Bowl champion L.A. Rams, playing 56 snaps at right guard, allowing one QB pressure on 30 pass snaps in the Rams’ 24-10 win over Carolina. For the season, Aboushi has played 77...
ARIZONA STATE
Augusta Free Press

ALCS Preview: Heavyweight matchup between New York Yankees, Houston Astros

The American League Championship Series begins tonight in Houston, as the top-seeded Astros host the AL East-winning New York Yankees with a trip to the World Series on the line. Astros AL Cy Young contender Justin Verlander (18-4 in the regular season) will be making his 33rd career playoff start...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Memphis at Tulane odds, picks and predictions

The Memphis Tigers (4-3, 2-2 AAC) and the 25th-ranked Tulane Green Wave (6-1, 3-0) play Saturday at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. Kickoff for the American Athletic Conference tilt is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Memphis vs. Tulane odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
MEMPHIS, TN

