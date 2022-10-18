Read full article on original website
KOCO
Person dies in shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is dead after a shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 spoke with Oklahoma City police on Friday to find out what they know about the investigation. Police said they were called just after 5:15 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting and when they got there, one person was found shot and killed on the side of a building.
OCPD Respond To Deadly Assault In SE OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department have responded to the scene of a fatal assault with a deadly weapon near Southeast 29th Street and I-35. Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene at around 5:30 a.m. Friday. So far there have been no arrests. This is a developing story.
OKC Police Locate Missing OKC 16-Year-Old
UPDATE: Madisyn Riffe has been located and returned home safely. The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old. Officers said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they do not believe there has been any foul...
Police: Man shot, killed at southeast OKC motel
Officials are investigating a homicide in southeast Oklahoma City.
1 Killed In SE OKC Shooting
One person was killed in a shooting early Friday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police responded to a shooting call at around 5:30 a.m. near Southeast 29th Street and the I-35 Frontage Road. Officers on the scene found the victim lying outside of the BestWay Inn hotel. Police...
OKC Officer And Wife's Drug Overdose Leads To Felony Drug Charges And Arrests In Grady County
An Oklahoma City police officer was placed on administrative leave following the man’s drug-related arrest and charges. Grady County authorities arrested Dean Yancy Forbes, 49, and his wife Sandra Forbes, 49, this week for allegedly possessing and selling drugs from their home in Alex, Oklahoma. The couple is currently booked in the Grady County jail on felony drug charges.
“It’s time to get out,” Residents raddled after fourth homicide of 2022 occurs near SE OKC neighborhood
Residents in a southeast Oklahoma City neighborhood are raddled after yet a deadly shooting in the area.
blackchronicle.com
After Shooting, Man Found Dead at Motel Known for Crime
A man was found shot to death last week inside a second-floor room at a motel where police routinely investigate stabbings, shootings, drug overdoses and other crime problems. The shooting happened about 9 a.m. on Oct. 10 at the Plaza Inn, 3200 S. Interstate 35 Service Road. A police spokesman...
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office stakeout for one leads to two other arrests
What began as a stakeout for one wanted man, led to the arrest of two others in an unexpected turn of events for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon.
Injured Oklahoma County Deputy speaks on recovery, loss of fellow lawman in line-of-duty shooting
Nearly two months after a shooting that killed his fellow lawman, we're hearing from an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Deputy injured in the line of duty.
Man Arrested In Connection With OKC Bar Beating
Oklahoma City police released a new video on Thursday of an officer's response to a man who was severely beaten and maimed outside a metro bar earlier this month. Police arrested Keironte Compton, 29, this week in connection to the attack and said investigators are working to identify two more suspects.
OKC Officer Identified In SW OKC Police Shooting, Standoff
Oklahoma City police identified the officer who exchanged gunfire with a suspect early Tuesday morning. Authorities said Msg. Keegan Burris, a 20-year veteran of the department, returned gunfire with 20-year-old suspect Dagan Oliver near Southwest 45th Street and South Agnew Avenue. Oliver was taken into custody and later booked into...
KOCO
Midwest City police investigate stabbing between two 'friends'
OKLAHOMA CITY — Midwest City Police are investigating a double stabbing between two men near Northeast 16th Street and Spencer Road. Police on the scene say two friends got into an argument that escalated to them stabbing each other. One of the male suspects showed up at a residence, claiming to have been stabbed in the leg.
KOCO
Fatal crash in Norman leaves one person dead
NORMAN, Okla. — A crash in Norman has left one person dead. Roads were shut down overnight near Indian Hills Road and 24th Avenue Northeast while police investigated. One person was killed in a crash but no other information was released. KOCO 5 expects to learn more details soon.
Grady Co. court docs: OKCPD officer, wife arrested on drug complaints after both accidentally overdose
An Oklahoma City Police Department Master Sergeant and his wife are facing multiple drug charges after the pair was found unresponsive in a Grady County home in September.
Woman Brandishing Weapon Shot, Killed By Midwest City Officers, Police Say
A woman was shot and killed by police Tuesday night in Midwest City after pointing a weapon at officers, police said. Midwest City Police said the initial report came in around 10:30 as a domestic call in a neighborhood just west of Carl Albert High School near Southeast 15th Street and Post Road.
‘I’m not a threat’: OKC man sentenced to decade in prison for attacking woman in mall
A year and a half after a 52-year-old woman was violently attacked in the Northpark Mall, her attorney says justice has finally been served.
Woman Caught On Camera Damaging SW OKC Fast Food Restaurant; Police Searching For Suspect
A woman was caught on camera destroying a computer ordering system at a fast food restaurant in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police need help identifying the woman in the video. Police said she walked into a fast food restaurant and demanded free food. When she didn't get it, she...
kswo.com
Fire breaks out at sanitizer plant in Grady Co.
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A large fire broke out Wednesday at H&B Machine and Manufacturing in Grady County, possibly due to improperly disposed boxes of sanitizer. The fire broke out just south of Chickasha, off HWY-81, but, luckily, traffic was not affected in the area. Firefighters worked to keep...
KOCO
Midwest City police investigate two shootings from overnight
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — The Midwest City police are investigating two shootings overnight. The first shooting was a drive-by, and the second was about three miles away, involving police. Officers are still looking for the suspect in the first shooting from Tuesday night. Authorities said it was a drive-by...
