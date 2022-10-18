ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

KOCO

Person dies in shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is dead after a shooting off Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 spoke with Oklahoma City police on Friday to find out what they know about the investigation. Police said they were called just after 5:15 a.m. Friday to reports of a shooting and when they got there, one person was found shot and killed on the side of a building.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Killed In SE OKC Shooting

One person was killed in a shooting early Friday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police responded to a shooting call at around 5:30 a.m. near Southeast 29th Street and the I-35 Frontage Road. Officers on the scene found the victim lying outside of the BestWay Inn hotel. Police...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Officer And Wife's Drug Overdose Leads To Felony Drug Charges And Arrests In Grady County

An Oklahoma City police officer was placed on administrative leave following the man’s drug-related arrest and charges. Grady County authorities arrested Dean Yancy Forbes, 49, and his wife Sandra Forbes, 49, this week for allegedly possessing and selling drugs from their home in Alex, Oklahoma. The couple is currently booked in the Grady County jail on felony drug charges.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

After Shooting, Man Found Dead at Motel Known for Crime

A man was found shot to death last week inside a second-floor room at a motel where police routinely investigate stabbings, shootings, drug overdoses and other crime problems. The shooting happened about 9 a.m. on Oct. 10 at the Plaza Inn, 3200 S. Interstate 35 Service Road. A police spokesman...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Midwest City police investigate stabbing between two 'friends'

OKLAHOMA CITY — Midwest City Police are investigating a double stabbing between two men near Northeast 16th Street and Spencer Road. Police on the scene say two friends got into an argument that escalated to them stabbing each other. One of the male suspects showed up at a residence, claiming to have been stabbed in the leg.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Fatal crash in Norman leaves one person dead

NORMAN, Okla. — A crash in Norman has left one person dead. Roads were shut down overnight near Indian Hills Road and 24th Avenue Northeast while police investigated. One person was killed in a crash but no other information was released. KOCO 5 expects to learn more details soon.
NORMAN, OK
kswo.com

Fire breaks out at sanitizer plant in Grady Co.

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A large fire broke out Wednesday at H&B Machine and Manufacturing in Grady County, possibly due to improperly disposed boxes of sanitizer. The fire broke out just south of Chickasha, off HWY-81, but, luckily, traffic was not affected in the area. Firefighters worked to keep...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Midwest City police investigate two shootings from overnight

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — The Midwest City police are investigating two shootings overnight. The first shooting was a drive-by, and the second was about three miles away, involving police. Officers are still looking for the suspect in the first shooting from Tuesday night. Authorities said it was a drive-by...
MIDWEST CITY, OK

