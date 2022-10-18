Read full article on original website
Erie County Councilman Removes Appointment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission
Erie County Councilman Charlie Bayle issued a letter Friday, removing his appointment, Matt Harris, from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission. "The allocation of the first round of DEI funding by the DEI Commission to the East Side Renaissance, an organization in which you hold leadership creates a perception which I cannot support nor project to the community," said Bayle in the letter.
CDC: Crawford County Seeing High Community Level of COVID-19; Mask Wearing Indoors Recommended
Crawford County is seeing a high community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. It is currently the only county in the state rated as high. Erie and Warren Counties are elevated with a medium community level. At the medium level, the CDC suggests...
Diverse Erie Turmoil
The Erie County Executive wants to freeze all spending and remove a board member of Erie County's diversity, equity and inclusion commission, saying board members used taxpayer money to fund their own organizations. Erie County Council used American Rescue Plan Act money to create a nine-member commission focused on diversity...
Jamestown’s New City-Wide Alert System Is Now Operational
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new way to keep those in Jamestown up-to-date with municipal news is up and running. Installed by Alertmedia out of Austin Texas, this new city-wide alert system was first introduced by Mayor Eddie Sundquist and approved for purchase by city council over the summer.
Truss Bridge in Oil Creek State Park Closed
The truss bridge for Petroleum Center Rd. over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, was closed Friday due to safety concerns, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). PennDOT cited advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection. The bridge is located within Oil Creek State...
Red Letter Hospitality Donates Meals to North East School District
Faculty and staff of the North East School District received a special treat to wrap up their work week. Red Letter Hospitality dropped off more than 250 lunches as a thank you for all their work. The local company owns the Skunk and Goat Tavern in North East, along with...
This Chautauqua County Pharmacy Is Closing Their Doors
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County pharmacy is closing their doors. Walgreens confirmed in a statement to WNY News Now they plan to shutter their Dunkirk location next month. Located at 327 Main Street, the chain’s last day in business is Monday, November 14. Before that...
Erie Giant Eagle Stores Hosting Hiring Events to Fill 150 Positions
All Erie-area Giant Eagle stores will be hosting hiring events Tuesday, Oct. 25, to fill more than 150 positions, the company announced Friday. Candidates will be able to interview in-store from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will have the opportunity to receive a same-day job offer. Opportunities range from...
Jamestown Area Mom Touts Dangers Of Lead Paint Poisoning
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown area mother is touting the danger of lead paint poisoning, after her son suffered severe side effects when he came in contact with the toxic compound. The issue is a big problem in Chautauqua County specifically because of the area’s high...
Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership Hosts Erie Homecoming 2022
At Erie's Bayfront Convention Center, what's known as Erie Homecoming 2022 kicked off this Thursday. The two day event highlights growth in our region. Nearly 300 people are taking part. Erie homecoming is hosted by the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership as a way to energize community leaders. The...
Missing Pittsburgh Area Woman Found Dead in Crawford County
A missing, endangered Pittsburgh-area woman was found dead in Crawford County on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Emily Slater, 32, was discovered in a wooded area south of Cole Rd. in West Mead Township around 7:55 a.m. Troopers said "there are no unresolved issues at this time" regarding her...
School Bus Crashes Into Corn Field In Chautauqua County
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A school bus crashed into a corn field in Chautauqua County on Friday afternoon. The accident, which involved a First Student Bus, happened on Route 380 between Pearson and Cemetery Roads in the Town of Stockton around noon. There was an adult driver...
Erie News Now Coat Drive Continues on Saturday
It was a busy day two of the Erie News Now Coat Drive. This was the third year for the event. All through Saturday, people stopped by the East Side of Perry Square to either drop off coats, boots, hats and gloves or take one for themselves for the winter months.
Domestic Dispute Reported At Jamestown Police Headquarters
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old woman faces several charges following an alleged domestic dispute in the reception area of Jamestown Police headquarters. Officers charged Jamie Warner with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration following the incident on Thursday evening. While police were investigating the crime, Warner...
Fall Fest Takes Place in Griswold Park
The weather was ideal for a fall festival and that's where you could find many families in Griswold Park on Sunday . The fourth annual Downtown Fall Fest returned to West 14th Street. The Erie Downtown Partnership worked with the Urban Oasis Project to bring the event to life for the community.
Daughters of the American Revolution Honors one of their Own
An organization with a goal to keep American history alive and honor those who served, held a wreath laying ceremony in Erie on Friday night. The local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, or DAR, celebrated the legacy of the late Margaret Eleanor Johnson Hoppock. Her father served in the revolutionary war.
Man Charged With DWI Following Town of Busti Crash
BUSTI, NY (WNY News Now) – A 26-year-old Jamestown man was accused of driving drunk and high after crashing his vehicle into a tree in the Town of Busti. Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the single vehicle car crash on Hunt Road around 10 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on...
Exploring the Spookiness of Erie Cemetery
When you think about the spookiness of the Halloween season, naturally a cemetery would come to mind. Of course, we have a big one here in Erie. The Erie Cemetery. There must be some scary stories about that place. The cemetery is conducting spooky walking tours this Halloween season and...
Bemus Point Pizzaria Unveils New Buffalo Bills Themed Take-Home Pizza
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A new sports themed take-home pizza is keeping the bellies of Buffalo Bills fans full and happy. Those with Coppola’s Pizzaria in Bemus Point are selling their famous Buffalo Bills pizza, not just fresh out of the oven, but also new this year, to take home and bake yourself.
District 10 Releases Soccer Playoff Brackets
The District 10 boys and girls soccer playoffs will begin Monday, Oct. 24. Sixteen girls teams will appear in the District 10 playoffs. Warren has been crowned the 3A District 10 champion after the other two school in the classification opted out. The 4A championship is set between McDowell and...
