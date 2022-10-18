Read full article on original website
Related
KHBS
Arkansas candidates for U.S. Senate debate the issues
CONWAY, Ark. — The three candidates for U.S. Senate from Arkansas discussed the economy, crime, students loans, and other issues facing the country during a televised debate in Conway. John Boozman (R), Kenneth Cates (L), and Natalie James (D) took part in the debate. 40/29's Yuna Lee was among...
No matter who wins, the next Governor of Arkansas will make history
On Friday morning at 10 a.m., the Arkansas PBS debate series will feature the trio of candidates running to be the next Governor of Arkansas.
KHBS
Arkansas candidates for governor talk inflation, bills, taxes in televised debate
CONWAY, Ark. — The three candidates running for Arkansas governor answered questions about how they would help Arkansans struggling to pay bills and afford gas.Watch their full answers in the video players above and at the bottom of this article. Ricky Dale Harrington, the Libertarian candidate, said occupational licensing...
Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College poll shows double-digit leads for Arkansas Republican candidates
New polling data shows Republican candidates with double-digit leads in three statewide races with Election Day less than two weeks away.
Ark. schools will not mandate COVID vaccines, Governor Asa Hutchinson announces
Hutchinson said that parents should be able to determine what is best for their children regarding health decisions, especially with a relatively new vaccine.
KHBS
Arkansas election workers prepare for Monday start of early voting
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Election workers are setting up voting centers in preparation for Monday's start to early voting in Arkansas. "I retired from teaching in 2002 and then they called and wanted some election workers and I said sure," said Jeri Smith, who is an election judge in Sebastian County.
KHBS
Arkansas attorney general debate between Jesse Gibson and Tim Griffin
The two candidates competing to become Arkansas' attorney general debated the issues in Conway. Watch the entire debate in the video player above. Jesse Gibson (D) and Tim Griffin (R) will appear on the ballot. Arkansas PBS hosted the debate. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able...
KHBS
Issue 4 aims to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas
Issue 4 is a ballot measure that aims to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas. It is the only measure on the ballot this November that was petitioned and added to the ballot by the people, not through the Arkansas Legislature. Dr. Janine Parry with the University of Arkansas explained what...
5newsonline.com
Issue 3 in Arkansas: What does this mean for religious freedom?
ARKANSAS, USA — Four issues to amend the Arkansas Constitution are up for a vote this November, one of which addresses religious freedom in the Natural State. The "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment" will add language to the state constitution to say that state and local governments may never "burden a person's freedom of religion" unless the government shows there is a compelling reason to do so and acts in the "least restrictive way."
Supporters claim Arkansas Issue 3 protects religious freedom, opponents warn it could ‘weaponize’ faith
A ballot measure looking to codify religious freedom into the Arkansas constitution saw support at the state capitol Tuesday, even as opponents say the bill is unnecessary.
KHBS
Gubernatorial candidates discuss education ahead of Friday's debate
The candidates for governor of Arkansas have been on the campaign trail all week ahead of Friday’s big debate. They are Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr, and Democrat Chris Jones. All three are focusing on education during their talks. Sanders was at an Ideas Summit...
KHBS
Know what Arkansas Issue 2 means ahead of the election
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An issue on the ballots in Arkansas for the election on Nov. 8 could make a difference in how many citizen-initiated issues are approved. Issue 2 would change the percentage of voters saying "yes'' to approve those issues. As the state constitution is written, citizens...
MSNBC
Governor looks ahead to a 'post-Trump Republican Party'
Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas is set to host the America Leads Summit, which brings together thought leaders and policy makers to help problem solve and create solutions. Gov. Hutchinson joins Morning Joe to discuss.Oct. 19, 2022.
Teen: Arkansas trans care law could force him to uproot life
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Testifying at the nation's first trial over a state ban on gender affirming care for children, 17-year-old Dylan Brandt said Wednesday that his life has been transformed by the hormone therapy he's receiving and banning the treatment in Arkansas could force his family to leave.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas Ballot Issue 2: What is it?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In politics and parliaments, there are majorities and supermajorities. We usually declare winners based on who got the most votes, but other times political bodies will insist on having even more affirmation. A resounding threshold needs to be reached to really declare the will of...
Issue 3 aims to solidify religious freedom in Arkansas constitution
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Constitution states that there can't be a preferred religion and that the government can't keep people from worshiping how they want. Though sometimes, it's not cut-and-dried, such as when a government agency says people can't go to a church because of a virus.
localmemphis.com
Everything Arkansas voters need to know about 2022 elections
From the historic governor race to voting on recreational marijuana, here's all of the information you'll need for the upcoming 2022 elections in Arkansas. Arkansans are set to cast their votes for the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Below, you can find everything you need to know about candidates, ballot issues, voting, and other key dates in Arkansas.
Kait 8
VOTE 2022: A breakdown of Issue 2 in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With election season just around the corner, Region 8 News will begin to explain what issues you could see on the ballot. One of those issues Arkansans will see in the November election will be Issue 2. A vote for Issue 2 means support for increasing...
Kait 8
What you need to know about early voting in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – For Arkansans who won’t be able to make it to the polls in November, you’re in luck, as early voting for the Natural State begins soon. The early voting period for the state will begin Monday, Oct. 24. Early voting will take...
KHBS
Oklahoma schedules special election for recreational marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents in Oklahoma will not vote on allowing recreational marijuana, also known as State Question 820, in the state during the General Election on Nov. 8. However, the issue is still going to make it to voters. Gov. Kevin Stitt announced there will be a recreational...
Comments / 0