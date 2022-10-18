ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas candidates for U.S. Senate debate the issues

CONWAY, Ark. — The three candidates for U.S. Senate from Arkansas discussed the economy, crime, students loans, and other issues facing the country during a televised debate in Conway. John Boozman (R), Kenneth Cates (L), and Natalie James (D) took part in the debate. 40/29's Yuna Lee was among...
Arkansas election workers prepare for Monday start of early voting

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Election workers are setting up voting centers in preparation for Monday's start to early voting in Arkansas. "I retired from teaching in 2002 and then they called and wanted some election workers and I said sure," said Jeri Smith, who is an election judge in Sebastian County.
Arkansas attorney general debate between Jesse Gibson and Tim Griffin

The two candidates competing to become Arkansas' attorney general debated the issues in Conway. Watch the entire debate in the video player above. Jesse Gibson (D) and Tim Griffin (R) will appear on the ballot. Arkansas PBS hosted the debate. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able...
Issue 4 aims to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas

Issue 4 is a ballot measure that aims to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas. It is the only measure on the ballot this November that was petitioned and added to the ballot by the people, not through the Arkansas Legislature. Dr. Janine Parry with the University of Arkansas explained what...
Issue 3 in Arkansas: What does this mean for religious freedom?

ARKANSAS, USA — Four issues to amend the Arkansas Constitution are up for a vote this November, one of which addresses religious freedom in the Natural State. The "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment" will add language to the state constitution to say that state and local governments may never "burden a person's freedom of religion" unless the government shows there is a compelling reason to do so and acts in the "least restrictive way."
Gubernatorial candidates discuss education ahead of Friday's debate

The candidates for governor of Arkansas have been on the campaign trail all week ahead of Friday’s big debate. They are Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr, and Democrat Chris Jones. All three are focusing on education during their talks. Sanders was at an Ideas Summit...
Know what Arkansas Issue 2 means ahead of the election

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An issue on the ballots in Arkansas for the election on Nov. 8 could make a difference in how many citizen-initiated issues are approved. Issue 2 would change the percentage of voters saying "yes'' to approve those issues. As the state constitution is written, citizens...
Arkansas Ballot Issue 2: What is it?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In politics and parliaments, there are majorities and supermajorities. We usually declare winners based on who got the most votes, but other times political bodies will insist on having even more affirmation. A resounding threshold needs to be reached to really declare the will of...
Everything Arkansas voters need to know about 2022 elections

From the historic governor race to voting on recreational marijuana, here's all of the information you'll need for the upcoming 2022 elections in Arkansas. Arkansans are set to cast their votes for the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Below, you can find everything you need to know about candidates, ballot issues, voting, and other key dates in Arkansas.
VOTE 2022: A breakdown of Issue 2 in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With election season just around the corner, Region 8 News will begin to explain what issues you could see on the ballot. One of those issues Arkansans will see in the November election will be Issue 2. A vote for Issue 2 means support for increasing...
What you need to know about early voting in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – For Arkansans who won’t be able to make it to the polls in November, you’re in luck, as early voting for the Natural State begins soon. The early voting period for the state will begin Monday, Oct. 24. Early voting will take...
Oklahoma schedules special election for recreational marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents in Oklahoma will not vote on allowing recreational marijuana, also known as State Question 820, in the state during the General Election on Nov. 8. However, the issue is still going to make it to voters. Gov. Kevin Stitt announced there will be a recreational...
