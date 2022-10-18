ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritzker, Bailey square off in final debate before election

By Tahman Bradley, Andy Koval, Jenna Barnes
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cajmv_0idZhRYL00

CHICAGO — Illinois governor JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey squared off Tuesday in the final televised debate ahead of next month’s election.

The debate, which was moderated by WGN News anchors Micah Materre and Tahman Bradley, focused on the economy, crime and more.

It followed a contentious first debate earlier this month at Illinois State University. A new poll released Monday showed the incumbent Pritzker is leading Bailey by 22 points.

Latest Governors Poll has Pritzker leading Bailey by 22 points

After initial introductions on how they would connect with voters who are resistant to them, the gloves started to come off.

Pritzker began by calling Bailey a “Trump extremist” at the end of his first question, then Bailey was asked about his previous comment this summer calling Chicago a “hell hole.”

“I have a new name — ‘Pritzkerville’,” Bailey said. “Every one of Pritzker’s extreme policies are destroying the city.”

Questions continued on for Pritzker and Bailey regarding Chicago. At around the 10-minute mark, Pritzker asked if there can no longer be interruptions. During the first debate at Illinois State University, both candidates repeatedly interrupted each other.

What you need to know for early voting & vote by mail

When asked how to crack down on crime, Bailey said, “We first need to get out southern border under control.”

Pritzker claimed his administration has been investing to counter gangs and other issues.

“I’m the first governor to find the gang crime witness protection program,” Pritzker said. “If you want to reduce crime, you got to solve crimes. All the things we have invested in the last four years do exactly that.”

When discussing the controversial SAFE-T Act , Pritzker once again signaled that he supports amending it.

Moving on to abortion laws, Bailey stated that he couldn’t do anything about them and called it a “fool’s errand” due to longtime Democratic control of the state.

“We are a haven for women,” Pritzker said. “I think we need to expand the provision of those health services if they come to our state.”

Gov. Pritzker was asked if he still is satisfied with DCFS following a series of WGN Investigates’ reports and he said firing director “wouldn’t solve anything” due to several directors over the last 20 years.

“No I’ve never going to be satisfied, we have vulnerable children in our state and we need to make sure we are taking care of them,” Pritzker said. “But it’s not a light switch.”

Bailey fired back due to Smith being held in contempt of court.

“Marc Smith being held in contempt of court multiple times, that’s disastrous, that’s wrong,” Bailey said.

Bailey and Pritzker said that he opposes the Bears potentially using state tax dollars for a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

To close, both were asked to say something nice about their opponent. Bailey commented that Pritzker “looks awesome” in his suits and Pritzker said he admired that Bailey married his high school sweetheart.

Early voting is already underway in Illinois and the election is set for Nov. 8.

Watch the full replay of the debate in the video player below

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Nancy Pelosi visits Downers Grove, discusses reproductive health care

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is hosting a roundtable discussion in Illinois Friday on “the state of reproductive freedom and women’s health care in Illinois,” according to a press release. The event is taking place at Advocate Good Samaritan in Downers Grove and includes U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL-06), president […]
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
WGN News

GOP-led states appealing dismissal of suit over loan relief

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for six Republican-led states are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to block the Biden administration’s program to forgive hundreds of millions of dollars in student loan debt. A notice of appeal to the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was filed late Thursday, hours after U.S. District Judge Henry […]
NEBRASKA STATE
WGN News

Former president of AT&T Illinois pleads not guilty

CHICAGO — An attorney for AT&T Illinois entered a not guilty plea in federal court Friday. The company is charged with using an interstate facility to promote legislative misconduct. Under a deferred prosecution agreement, the charge will be dropped in two years, if the company meets the terms. AT&T Illinois admitted wrongdoing and agreed to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

‘Haters gotta hate’ says doctor running for Indiana school board who stated that ‘all Nazis weren’t ‘bad”

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A doctor running for a seat on the Zionsville school board has stirred up controversy and invoked a string of backlash after defending Nazis in a series of comments online and labeling all those appalled by his words as “haters.” Dr. Matt Keefer, who states he runs against “wokeness” and “indoctrination” in […]
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WGN News

Alaska asylum seekers are Indigenous Siberians from Russia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two Russian Indigenous Siberians were so scared of having to fight the war in Ukraine, they chanced everything to take a small boat across the treacherous Bering Sea to reach American soil, Alaska’s senior U.S. senator said after talking with the two. The two, identified as males by a resident, landed […]
ALASKA STATE
WGN News

Emmett Till honored with statue in Mississippi community

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi community with an elaborate Confederate monument plans to unveil a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till on Friday, not far from where white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations that he flirted with a white woman in a country store. The 1955 lynching became a catalyst for the civil […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WGN News

WGN News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy