Report: Broncos fear QB Russell Wilson will miss time

By Field Level Media
 2 days ago

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Denver's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

NFL Network reported Tuesday the team fears a "significant injury" in what could be a fatal blow to a flagging offense. Brett Rypien is the only other quarterback on the Broncos' roster.

Wilson is considered day-to-day, per NFL Network. Wilson is in pain, per the report, but he's pushing to play.

Wilson completed 15 of 28 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. The Broncos (2-4) scheduled an MRI to detect the severity of his injury as part of the team's post-mortem Tuesday.

"I kind of scrambled to move around on one, I had to throw it away, it kind of got me pretty good in the fourth quarter," Wilson said. "Just tried to play through it ... just trying to find a way to win the game."

The Broncos also lost linebacker and special teams staple Aaron Patrick to a torn ACL after a sideline collision with a media member during the game.

Denver has a short week to prepare for the New York Jets (4-2), who muffled the Packers in Week 6. The Broncos operate a rough derivative of that system under former Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Denver's first-year head coach.

With 91 total points this season, the Broncos are 32nd in scoring. The Chiefs lead the NFL with 179 total points.

The Broncos failed to hit 17 points on the scoreboard for the fifth time in six games in the 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers, and Wilson completed only three passes for 15 yards in the second half.

He came out of the Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders (Oct. 2) with a muscle tear in his right shoulder.

"Shoulder did good, but listen, the only thing that matters is us winning," Wilson said. "Not going to sugarcoat it, the only thing matters is us winning."

Wilson said "we don't have division in our locker room" when asked how the Broncos can stick together during the difficult stretch.

The Broncos parted with multiple draft picks to pry Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and signed him to a five-year, $245 million contract extension. In addition to quarterback Drew Lock and tight end Noah Fant, Denver traded two first-round picks and two second-round picks for Wilson.

After a second overtime loss in as many weeks, Wilson said he felt like the Broncos should've won both games.

"We've got to find ways to make plays," he said. "We've got to find ways to get touchdowns."

Patrick landed awkwardly while trying to hold up a media member he collided with on the sideline.

"I was very disturbed about the way the injury occurred with the carpet being on the sideline like that," Patrick's agent, Lamont Smith, told NFL Network via text. "His cleat got lodged in the carpet trying to avoid the media person."

Patrick had played 76 percent of Denver's snaps on special teams in five games this season.

--Field Level Media

