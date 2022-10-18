ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Reports: NFL to approve Stan Kroenke debt to pay St. Louis settlement

By Field Level Media
The Connection
The Connection
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35eItz_0idZhDRP00

Final approval from the NFL for Rams owner Stan Kroenke's $571 million to settle a relocation lawsuit with St. Louis is expected from the league on Tuesday, per multiple reports.

Kroenke owes St. Louis the balance of what was a $790 million settlement for moving the team to Los Angeles.

The NFL collectively contributed $219 million, leaving Kroenke to pay the rest only after owners waive the limit in place on allowable debt for owners.

The final approval is expected at the NFL owners' quarterly meeting Tuesday in New York.

A settlement was first reached last year, more than four years after the lawsuit originated. The NFL pushed for the agreement in part due to a decision from the judge ruling financial information and records of all NFL owners could be included.

The Rams won the Super Bowl in February and have largely been a success in Los Angeles under head coach Sean McVay.

After 21 years in St. Louis, Kroenke moved the Rams to Los Angeles and the NFL supported the move, helping fund a stadium project that cost more than $1.6 billion in Inglewood, Calif.

The Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, who fled San Diego in 2017, are co-tenants at SoFi Stadium, which also houses NFL and NFL media offices. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Connection

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers

Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Connection

Christian McCaffrey 'forever grateful' to Panthers after trade

All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey made sure to show his appreciation to where he's been on Friday before making the trek to his new NFL home. Shortly after news broke late Thursday night that Carolina traded McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, the 26-year-old took to social media to offer a farewell statement to the Panthers. "I'm forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Athlon Sports

NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight

The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football.  The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone.  Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line.  ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Connection

Tom Brady apologizes for comparing football to military deployment

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady began Thursday's press conference by apologizing for comparing playing an NFL season to military deployment. Brady's mea culpa came three days after he was discussing a work-life balance with Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant on his "Let's Go" podcast. The 45-year-old Brady was referencing on how one must limit other aspects of life in order to focus on winning a championship. "I almost look...
TAMPA, FL
The Connection

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa learns from concussion experience

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa admitted Wednesday that he doesn't remember much about sustaining a concussion during his team's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals late last month. Tagovailoa acknowledged that he remembered being taken down by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou during that game on Sept. 29. His memory of the night's events gets a bit hazier from there, he said. "There was a point I was unconscious," Tagovailoa said....
The Connection

Dak Prescott: 'I am' starting this week vs. Lions

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appears to be in prime position to return to action this weekend against the visiting Detroit Lions. "I am," Prescott said after practice Thursday, when asked if he was starting Sunday. "I think, anyway. I'm thankful that I'm healthy." Prescott said he has no limitations gripping the football. His top...
DETROIT, MI
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
306
Followers
1K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy