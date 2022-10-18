Read full article on original website
Phantastic: Phillies win NLCS, earn first World Series berth since 2009
PHILADELPHIA — Phenomenal and Phantastic. Bryce Harper’s two-run, opposite-field homer in the eighth inning put the Philadelphia Phillies into the World Series on Sunday. Philadelphia continued its improbable postseason march, rallying past the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 to win the National League Championship Series. It...
Down 3-0 in ALCS, Yanks turn to '04 Red Sox for inspiration
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees turned to an unusual source for inspiration Sunday: the 2004 Boston Red Sox. That year, Boston became the only team in major league history to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven postseason series, winning four straight games against the rival Yankees in the ALCS and going on to its first World Series title since 1918. Chad Bohling, the Yankees director of mental conditioning, sent three to four minutes of video highlights to manager Aaron Boone with New York trailing Houston 3-0 in this year’s AL Championship Series. “We watched that video today, oh yeah,” Boone said. “We sent it out to all our coaches and (got) it out to our players.”
MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Clinch Berth in World Series
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
