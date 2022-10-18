ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
petapixel.com

Photo Series Reimagines Black Actors as Leads in Classic Hollywood Roles

Photographer Carell Augustus has reimagined Black actors as the stars of classic Hollywood movies in a groundbreaking photography series. For the last decade, Augustus has created portraits of Black actors recast in iconic Hollywood films like The Shining, American Psycho, Mission Impossible, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s. His resultant book,...
TheDailyBeast

F1 Fans Furious After Brad Pitt Snubs Iconically Awkward Commentator

Does Brad Pitt realize he just spurned Formula One royalty? The celebrity became the latest trophy in Martin Brundle’s collection of awkward exchanges on Sunday, when he gave an unceremonious brush-off to the beloved driver-turned-commentator. Brundle, who raced between 1984 and 1996, was on his usual grid walk before the afternoon’s Grand Prix event, microphone in hand, when he spotted Pitt. Making a beeline for him (and ignoring a fan’s proffered hand as he did so), Brundle tried to engage the megastar on the subject of Pitt’s forthcoming untitled F1 film, even as the actor attempted to move past him....
petapixel.com

The Benefit to Being Conspicuous While Photographing

A photograph can reveal some deep human truths, but even the most intricate images may not divulge in a self-referential way. A deeply intimate scene could have been made from very impersonal practices, and similarly one could use a respectful, peaceful photographic approach to produce something obscene. When viewing a...
petapixel.com

1950s Photo Studio is a Perfectly Preserved Time Capsule

E. Chambré Hardman was a prominent British photographer in the 20th century, his career started in the 1920s and stretched into the 1970s. However, what makes Hardman particularly note-worthy is his photo studio remains preserved and visitors can even tour the place where thousands of portraits were taken. Hardman’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy