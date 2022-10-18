Read full article on original website
Related
Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance
THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said. Facebook posts from...
petapixel.com
Photo Series Reimagines Black Actors as Leads in Classic Hollywood Roles
Photographer Carell Augustus has reimagined Black actors as the stars of classic Hollywood movies in a groundbreaking photography series. For the last decade, Augustus has created portraits of Black actors recast in iconic Hollywood films like The Shining, American Psycho, Mission Impossible, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s. His resultant book,...
thesource.com
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Money to Wrong Person, Asks Followers to help him get it back
Financial apps like Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle have made life easier for millions of people. However, they are still not foolproof from human error- a lesson that hip-hop artist Yung Joc learned the hard way earlier this week. Joc reportedly sent $1800 to the wrong person on Zelle. He shared...
F1 Fans Furious After Brad Pitt Snubs Iconically Awkward Commentator
Does Brad Pitt realize he just spurned Formula One royalty? The celebrity became the latest trophy in Martin Brundle’s collection of awkward exchanges on Sunday, when he gave an unceremonious brush-off to the beloved driver-turned-commentator. Brundle, who raced between 1984 and 1996, was on his usual grid walk before the afternoon’s Grand Prix event, microphone in hand, when he spotted Pitt. Making a beeline for him (and ignoring a fan’s proffered hand as he did so), Brundle tried to engage the megastar on the subject of Pitt’s forthcoming untitled F1 film, even as the actor attempted to move past him....
petapixel.com
The Benefit to Being Conspicuous While Photographing
A photograph can reveal some deep human truths, but even the most intricate images may not divulge in a self-referential way. A deeply intimate scene could have been made from very impersonal practices, and similarly one could use a respectful, peaceful photographic approach to produce something obscene. When viewing a...
England player John Stones is 'expecting a second child' with his beautician girlfriend Olivia Naylor - after three years of dating
John Stones is reportedly set to become a dad for the second time as his girlfriend Olivia Naylor is thought to be expecting. The England footballer, 28, already shares a daughter with ex-girlfriend Millie Savage, while Olivia is mum to a son, three. It comes after three years of dating...
After Reports Of "Terrifier 2" Making People Faint And Throw Up, People Shared What They Really Thought Of The Movie
"I'm good on dinner for tonight. I just need to go watch some Sesame Street or something."
petapixel.com
1950s Photo Studio is a Perfectly Preserved Time Capsule
E. Chambré Hardman was a prominent British photographer in the 20th century, his career started in the 1920s and stretched into the 1970s. However, what makes Hardman particularly note-worthy is his photo studio remains preserved and visitors can even tour the place where thousands of portraits were taken. Hardman’s...
Comments / 0