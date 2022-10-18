Does Brad Pitt realize he just spurned Formula One royalty? The celebrity became the latest trophy in Martin Brundle’s collection of awkward exchanges on Sunday, when he gave an unceremonious brush-off to the beloved driver-turned-commentator. Brundle, who raced between 1984 and 1996, was on his usual grid walk before the afternoon’s Grand Prix event, microphone in hand, when he spotted Pitt. Making a beeline for him (and ignoring a fan’s proffered hand as he did so), Brundle tried to engage the megastar on the subject of Pitt’s forthcoming untitled F1 film, even as the actor attempted to move past him....

19 MINUTES AGO