salestechstar.com
Sign In Solutions Announces Visitor Management 2.0 Strategic Vision
Acquires ThreatSwitch and Pronestor,leaders in cloud-based compliance, approvals and workspace management. Sign In Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based visitor management and risk mitigation software, announced its vision for Visitor Management 2.0 (VM 2.0). Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth, Sign In Solutions aims to equip organizations with the tools they need to provide a more secure, seamless and confident workplace for everyone.
salestechstar.com
Cleo, VAI Expand Partnership to Accelerate Ecosystem Integration Adoption
Migration from on-prem to cloud platforms drives expansive growth opportunity. VAI, a leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software developer, and Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category, jointly announced they are expanding their longtime partnership to help mutual customers in key industries migrate B2B integration solutions to the cloud.
salestechstar.com
Coastal Cloud Recognized in Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards
Coastal Cloud Demonstrates Excellence within Salesforce Ecosystem. Coastal Cloud announced that it has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Customer Success for the third year in a row for its adherence to the partner program and passionate adoption of the navigator process with a focus on customer satisfaction.
ffnews.com
Incode Announces Strategic Partnership with Sardine
Incode, the next-generation identity verification and authentication platform for global enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with Sardine, the leading provider of fraud, compliance, and instant settlement solutions. Incode’s partnership with Sardine allows the two companies to bring customers a best-in-class experience for addressing risk, from identity verification to payments fraud.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: AI content developer Jasper now valued at $1.5B following capital infusion
The newsletter is a little later than usual today and for the next three days. Don’t worry, it’s for fun reasons: We want to be the first to tell you about the awesomeness that is our TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield companies. Find ’em in our special Battlefield section belooooow! And, this is the first time EVER, that we are writing Daily Crunch, sitting next to each other, IRL. — Christine and Haje.
salestechstar.com
Contracts 365 Announces New Contract Management Innovations Powered by Microsoft Azure AI
Using Azure Form Recognizer, Contracts 365 delivers new tools to help customers streamline data extraction and contract processing. Contracts 365, Inc., the leading provider of contract management software for organizations that run Microsoft 365, announced that it has leveraged Microsoft Azure and its AI capabilities to bring new innovations to the contract management community.
constructiondive.com
DroneDeploy acquires StructionSite, partners with Avvir
Aerial reality capture firm DroneDeploy announced the acquisition of StructionSite, a reality capture provider that maps out construction projects from ground level. The acquisition will enable customers in the construction industry to deploy aerial drones, ground robots and handheld 360-degree cameras to document their sites at all levels through one unified platform, according to the release.
ffnews.com
Money20/20 USA Spotlights Diverse Voices in Fintech this October Partnering with Synchrony
Money20/20, the world’s leading Fintech show is back again showcasing the fintech industry’s diverse voices and talent in Las Vegas October 23 – 26, at The Venetian. This year, Money20/20 is pleased to partner with Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, as the lead sponsor for the Do.Better.Together. initiative. Building off of the Money20/20 Europe show in Amsterdam in June that had more than 41% of all speakers being female subject matter experts, at Money20/20 USA, 45%+ of all speakers will be female subject matter experts.
salestechstar.com
Keebo Raises $15 Million; Launches Automated Warehouse Optimization to Reduce Cloud Data Warehousing Costs
New financing and warehouse optimization features enable Keebo to continue shaping future of cloud data analytics. Keebo, a Data Learning Platform, announced today it has raised a Series A financing round led by True Ventures, bringing Keebo’s total raised since inception to about $15 million. Investors to date include Neotribe, Pear, 406 Ventures, and Uncorrelated Ventures, all of whom participated in Keebo’s Series A, along with new investor True Ventures.
salestechstar.com
ThroughPut Inc. Announces New AI-powered Geospatial Capabilities for Rapid Supply Chain Network Optimization with Dynamic Lead Times
AI-driven Geospatial Capabilities to Enable Businesses to Avoid Choked and Unprofitable Distribution Routes and Optimize On-Time, In-Full (OTIF) Deliveries. ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, today announced the addition of powerful geospatial capabilities to its Logistics and Distribution Module. The introduction of powerful Logistics and Material Flow dashboards...
salestechstar.com
FieldBin Offers Free Field Service Management Software to Trade Pros Helping with Ian Recovery
Application Available to Any Florida-based Trade Service Company Needing to Rebuild. FieldBin, a field service management (FSM) software provider, announced that it will offer its application free of charge for one year to any Florida-based trade company assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery or rebuilding their existing business. FieldBin’s application is designed to help general contracting, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, and other trade companies manage every aspect of their business in one, easy-to-use platform.
salestechstar.com
Ionia and Certegy Partner to Launch Largest U.S. BNPL Merchant Network
Ionia, an embedded payments and rewards platform that makes digital finances more rewarding, efficient, and inclusive, announced that it has launched a unique Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) offering in collaboration with Certegy, a leader in payments and risk management technology. The combination of Ionia’s patented geo-behavioral marketing technology with...
salestechstar.com
Varstreet Releases New Updates on Their Business Management Software for Value Added Resellers
VARStreet rolls out new features and improvements on their business management software for value added resellers to enhance their user experience. VARStreet Inc. is a leading business management software for IT and office supplies value-added resellers in the United States and Canada. VARStreet offers a full-featured B2B eCommerce platform enabling the resellers to build their online store using the product catalog from 45+ IT and office and supplies distributors like Aster Graphics, Ingram Micro, Synnex, Tech Data, S.P. Richards, and more.
salestechstar.com
Calabrio Appoints New Leader of Customer Service & Support Team in Mission to Be Trusted Ally for Customers’ Success
Dave Orstad joins Calabrio’s executive team to lead global initiatives in professional services and customer support. Calabrio, the workforce performance company, has hired Dave Orstad as senior vice president of professional services and support, reinforcing the organization’s customer-first culture. Orstad will spearhead Calabrio’s global professional services and customer support teams. As a growing Software as a Service (SaaS) organization, Calabrio has a collective focus on customer satisfaction and retention, and Orstad’s team will primarily own frontline engagement as the need to continuously support customers as a trusted ally has never been more vital.
salestechstar.com
Creatio Partners With Eligeo CRM Inc to Help Organizations in Canada Automate Workflows with No-Code to Drive Growth
The CRM consulting firm is ready to equip organizations in the region with award-winning no-code tools for intensive operational growth. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced its partnership with Eligeo. The new partnership is aimed at helping more businesses in Canada ease their workflow automation with no-code, in turn, driving growth and profitability.
JPMorgan launches fundraising platform to lure startups
Oct 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is launching a platform that aims to connect startup founders with venture capital investors to simplify the fundraising process, the bank told Reuters.
salestechstar.com
Splitit’s New white-label Installments-as-a-Service Experience Delivers Impressive Results With OCM
New white-label, merchant-branded experience achieves a remarkable 41% improvement in total sales and a 54% increase in volume compared to the previous version with OCM brand. Splitit promotes loyalty between OCM and its shoppers through an embedded white-label experience, creating repeat purchases that increase the lifetime value of OCM’s shoppers.
salestechstar.com
ContractPodAi Named a Visionary in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Lifecycle Management
Recognized for the second year in a row for completeness of vision. ContractPodAi, a leading and innovative provider of solutions in the contract lifecycle management market, announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) for the second consecutive year. Gartner analysts considered 18 CLM vendors, across a variety of criteria, to determine the placement of each vendor.
monitordaily.com
The Technology & Partnership Sparking Innovation in Finance
Change is afoot in the equipment finance industry. From embedded finance to fintech expansion and intrapreneurship, innovation begins with curiosity. In this Monitor exclusive, Susan Carol explores the industry’s next chapter with several leaders who are sparking its evolution. Embedded finance with shared predictive data and machine learning is...
salestechstar.com
Digital Transformation Expert Firm SID Global Solutions releases Product SAMi Mint
SAMi is a one-stop marketplace platform for tech enablement businesses to host & manage API products aggregating multi-proxy vendors and help build a strong developer community to discover, try, subscribe & use APIs to build value added apps, enhancing user experience. SID Global Solutions (SIDGS), known for its proven track...
