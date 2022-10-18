ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Beverly Hills police investigate antisemitic flyers

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (CNS) — Beverly Hills police are investigating the overnight disbursement of about 25 flyers in the north end of the city that blame gun control on Jewish people, authorities said. The flyers were left in an area north of Sunset Boulevard and west of Benedict Canyon...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Exploring California's ballot measures: Proposition 29

​The 2022 midterm election is just weeks away, and there are a historic number of openings to fill in both the California legislature and in Congress. Californians will also vote on seven statewide ballot measures. A recent poll by Marist, NPR and PBS NewsHour found that abortion and inflation are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2 teenagers killed in Porter Ranch crash, 8 others injured

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A hospitalized motorist is expected to face criminal charges following his recovery for triggering a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers who were inside his vehicle and injuring eight other people, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA Council votes to explore AC requirement in residential rental units

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to explore requiring residential rental units in the city to have cooling appliances, such as air conditioners. The council sought a report from the city's Housing Department on options to amend the city code to require "sufficient cooling apparatuses" in rental units, along with potential funding sources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Surf company CEO based in OC to be honored as Oceana's ocean champion

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — Celebrities, ocean enthusiasts and environmentalists will all gather for a gala and fundraising event in Laguna Beach. Among the honorees at Oceana’s SeaChange Summer Party will be a surf industry legend. Paul Naudé is the CEO of Vissla and president of the Surf Industry Members Association. And he's been named Oceana’s Ocean Champion this year.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expected to speak in Irvine Sunday

IRVINE, Calif. — When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, visits Irvine Sunday, it’ll mark the second visit by a top Democrat in a little over a week as the midterm elections draw near. What You Need To Know. President Joe Biden made his visit Saturday, posing with Irvine Mayor Farrah...
IRVINE, CA
LA Council explores avenues to make eviction defense program permanent

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to explore making the city's Eviction Defense Program — created in 2020 in response to increased housing insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic — a permanent program. The city's long-standing eviction moratorium due to COVID-19 hardship is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘Demigods Anonymous’ combines action, magic and humor at Paliku Theatre

HONOLULU — A queer-centered superhero fantasy written by Windward Community College alumnus Noa Helela, debuts at Windward’s Paliku Theatre, Oct. 28-Nov. 6. Weaving action, magic and humor into a story about people manifesting ancient kupua (demigod) powers to transform into animals, “Demigods Anonymous” follows the journey of Noe Lahana, who struggles with shapeshifting into a giant lizard.
HAWAII STATE
Kentucky offers expanded Medicaid health coverage for adults

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday extended Medicaid coverage for dental, vision and hearing care to hundreds of thousands of Kentucky adults, saying the sweeping initiative will remove some of the health-related obstacles keeping people from getting jobs. The expansion will cover about 900,000 adults enrolled...
KENTUCKY STATE
GOP flocks to Ohio Senate race while Democrats stay away

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As author and venture capitalist JD Vance tries to win Ohio’s competitive U.S. Senate race, he’s accepting help from any national Republican willing to make the trip to Ohio. What You Need To Know. In the final days of Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, national...
OHIO STATE
Massachusetts Ballot Question 4, explained

What is Question 4 on the general election ballot?. Question 4 as it will be written on the ballot is, “Do you approve of a law summarized below, which was approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate on May 26, 2022?”. The law is in reference to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
In Focus: Love, Logan Foundation raises awareness about drugs

WISCONSIN — Logan Rachwal died after consuming fentanyl in 2021. In his memory, his parents Erin and Rick Rachwal have continued to tell his story, to try to prevent other families from coping with the same tragedy. Logan Rachwal didn't know he was taking fentanyl, a deadly opioid often...
WISCONSIN STATE
Lakota West heads into playoffs undefeated

Lakota West finished the regular season as the only unbeaten team in Division I, besting Colerain 31-14 in the OHSAA Game of the Week. The Firebirds (10-0) are expected to be in the thick of an always tough Region 4, with the Cardinals (4-6) also in the postseason field.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH

