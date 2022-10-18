Read full article on original website
SoCal weather: Cooler temps, cloudy conditions on tap for Sunday
Cooler temperatures and cloudy conditions are going to stick around Sunday, making for a pleasant change to the hot weather Southern California had been seeing.
Beverly Hills police investigate antisemitic flyers
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (CNS) — Beverly Hills police are investigating the overnight disbursement of about 25 flyers in the north end of the city that blame gun control on Jewish people, authorities said. The flyers were left in an area north of Sunset Boulevard and west of Benedict Canyon...
Exploring California's ballot measures: Proposition 29
The 2022 midterm election is just weeks away, and there are a historic number of openings to fill in both the California legislature and in Congress. Californians will also vote on seven statewide ballot measures. A recent poll by Marist, NPR and PBS NewsHour found that abortion and inflation are...
Wildlife Crossing project on 101 Freeway gets $5M donation from OC couple
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Philanthropists Joann and Frank Randall of Newport Beach have made a $5 million donation to the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project near Agoura Hills, officials announced Saturday. The crossing will span over 10 lanes of the Ventura (101) Freeway in Liberty Canyon when completed in...
2 teenagers killed in Porter Ranch crash, 8 others injured
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A hospitalized motorist is expected to face criminal charges following his recovery for triggering a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers who were inside his vehicle and injuring eight other people, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday...
LA Council votes to explore AC requirement in residential rental units
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to explore requiring residential rental units in the city to have cooling appliances, such as air conditioners. The council sought a report from the city's Housing Department on options to amend the city code to require "sufficient cooling apparatuses" in rental units, along with potential funding sources.
LA's first street psychiatrist talks about transforming homeless lives
There are many factors that can cause a person to become homeless. One of the most visible on the streets of LA is a lack of adequate mental health care. The LA County Department of Mental Health is seeking to address that shortfall in access with their first street psychiatrist, Dr. Shayan Rab.
Surf company CEO based in OC to be honored as Oceana's ocean champion
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — Celebrities, ocean enthusiasts and environmentalists will all gather for a gala and fundraising event in Laguna Beach. Among the honorees at Oceana’s SeaChange Summer Party will be a surf industry legend. Paul Naudé is the CEO of Vissla and president of the Surf Industry Members Association. And he's been named Oceana’s Ocean Champion this year.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expected to speak in Irvine Sunday
IRVINE, Calif. — When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, visits Irvine Sunday, it’ll mark the second visit by a top Democrat in a little over a week as the midterm elections draw near. What You Need To Know. President Joe Biden made his visit Saturday, posing with Irvine Mayor Farrah...
LA Council explores avenues to make eviction defense program permanent
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to explore making the city's Eviction Defense Program — created in 2020 in response to increased housing insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic — a permanent program. The city's long-standing eviction moratorium due to COVID-19 hardship is...
'Stop this madness': Iranian natives in Wisconsin react to recent events in their home country
MEQUON, Wis. — Months before the Iranian Revolution in 1979, Ali Soltani left his home country of Iran at 21 years old. He came to Wisconsin to continue his education and hasn’t been back. Soltani built a life in the states: a wife, kids and has a good...
LA city attorney files charges against protesters who disrupted August council meeting
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Two people who disrupted an Aug. 9 meeting of the Los Angeles City Council to protest an ordinance banning homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers have been charged with a combined 13 misdemeanor counts, officials said Saturday. What You Need To...
What to know as deer, turkey and pheasant hunting season begins in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - Deer, turkey and pheasant hunting season is in full swing in Massachusetts, but people will have to make sure they're properly licensed in order to participate. "Every hunter needs to have a license, to be able to hunt and so there's different licenses depending on what you're...
‘Demigods Anonymous’ combines action, magic and humor at Paliku Theatre
HONOLULU — A queer-centered superhero fantasy written by Windward Community College alumnus Noa Helela, debuts at Windward’s Paliku Theatre, Oct. 28-Nov. 6. Weaving action, magic and humor into a story about people manifesting ancient kupua (demigod) powers to transform into animals, “Demigods Anonymous” follows the journey of Noe Lahana, who struggles with shapeshifting into a giant lizard.
Kentucky offers expanded Medicaid health coverage for adults
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday extended Medicaid coverage for dental, vision and hearing care to hundreds of thousands of Kentucky adults, saying the sweeping initiative will remove some of the health-related obstacles keeping people from getting jobs. The expansion will cover about 900,000 adults enrolled...
Massachusetts ballot question 4 asks about eligibility for driver's licenses
There are four statewide questions on the ballot this November. One of the questions asks voters if they approve of the law allowing eligible residents to apply for a driver’s license, regardless of their immigration status. A no vote on question four would repeal the law, meanwhile a yes...
GOP flocks to Ohio Senate race while Democrats stay away
WASHINGTON, D.C. — As author and venture capitalist JD Vance tries to win Ohio’s competitive U.S. Senate race, he’s accepting help from any national Republican willing to make the trip to Ohio. What You Need To Know. In the final days of Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, national...
Massachusetts Ballot Question 4, explained
What is Question 4 on the general election ballot?. Question 4 as it will be written on the ballot is, “Do you approve of a law summarized below, which was approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate on May 26, 2022?”. The law is in reference to...
In Focus: Love, Logan Foundation raises awareness about drugs
WISCONSIN — Logan Rachwal died after consuming fentanyl in 2021. In his memory, his parents Erin and Rick Rachwal have continued to tell his story, to try to prevent other families from coping with the same tragedy. Logan Rachwal didn't know he was taking fentanyl, a deadly opioid often...
Lakota West heads into playoffs undefeated
Lakota West finished the regular season as the only unbeaten team in Division I, besting Colerain 31-14 in the OHSAA Game of the Week. The Firebirds (10-0) are expected to be in the thick of an always tough Region 4, with the Cardinals (4-6) also in the postseason field.
