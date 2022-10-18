ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I am disappointed’: Here’s what Broncos Nathaniel Hackett said after OT loss

By Dara Bitler
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Criticism is pouring in from Broncos Country after another loss . The Denver Broncos are now 2-4 on the season after losing in overtime to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Social media has been filled with finger-pointing at the Broncos, with much of the blame pointed at coach to Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson .

Russell Wilson says ‘no division’ in locker room

What did Hackett say after the loss?

Hackett had a lot to say following Monday night’s loss during the post-game news conference.

“It is very disappointing. I think all those guys know that. They are disappointed, I am disappointed. We have to look from within, every single person has to look at themselves, how we can all get better,” Hackett said.

He said there are so many different things the team needs to correct in order to move forward.

“Whether it is the penalties, or whether it is the self-inflicted wounds, what we can correct to be able to move forward. There is still a lot of football left and we have to grow. We have to be better as a team all around. It starts with me and the offense,” Hackett said. “We have to keep the defense off the field. Special teams has to be better. So many different things. We’re always hard on ourselves. We will be sure to correct those things and make sure we move forward and get better.”

Late turnover, 4th field goal gives Broncos OT loss

Overall, Hackett said progression starts with him as the coach.

“This is very disappointing. We need to have a lot more urgency across the board. It starts with me as a coach, going to all of our other coaches, and then the players. The players need to be more urgent. We had some opportunities there, and we have to execute at a higher level. We have to come up with some better plays,” Hackett explained.

‘Broncos owe Drew Lock an apology’: Is Russell Wilson making Denver fans mad?

The Broncos look to bounce back on Sunday against the New York Jets at 2:05 p.m. The Jets have won three straight games and are 4-2.

