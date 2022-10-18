Read full article on original website
milwaukeerecord.com
After years of delays, Bay View sushi spot may finally open (in 2023)
Believe it or not, the saga of perpetually delayed Bay View sushi spot Sushi Yuki stretches back to 2016. “Sushi Yuki is on its way to Bay View,” OnMilwaukee reported in August of that year. The story detailed how the namesake owner of Puente’s Barber Shop, John Puente, had sold his building at 2349 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. to Jin San Koh and Sung Hee Kim. The new owners already owned Sakura Japan Sushi & Grill in Waukesha, and formerly owned Osaka Japan on Milwaukee’s East Side. “The timeline for the restaurant is still pending,” OnMilwaukee said, “since [the new owners] are uncertain about whether they will remodel the building or tear it down and replace it with new construction. But the hope is that they’ll be able to open the restaurant before mid-2017.”
Tickets for Christmas trains from East Troy to Santa's Workshop now available
It's that time of the year again! Christmas trains from East Troy to Santa's Workshop at the Elegant Farmer are now available for this year's run.
milwaukeerecord.com
Triskele’s has closed, is selling its art and signage
After 15 years in business, Triskele’s has officially closed. The chef- and owner-operated restaurant that opened on the corner of 3rd St. and Maple St. in late 2007 quietly called it quits back on October 8, according to a Facebook post made by Triskele’s co-owner Lynn Winter. “Today...
CBS 58
Helping Milwaukee-area cats stay safe goes beyond merely adopting them
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the temperatures have begun to drop in the Milwaukee area, there has been an increasing need to look out for homeless animals. There is a new way some local women are making sure stray cats stay safe this winter. While adopting a new pet into...
Video of massive frozen pizza section in Wisconsin goes viral
Twitter users were dumbfounded when Milwaukee resident Michael Bradley shared a video of thousands of pizzas inside what appears to be a Woodman's grocery store.
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Restaurants in Racine, WI
Racine, Wisconsin may not be a big city, but it’s an absolute gem of a place. In 2017, a survey from the Demographia International Housing Affordability claimed that Racine was “the most affordable place to live in the world.”. While it’s small, a slew of big personalities came...
milwaukeerecord.com
The Beat Index puts listeners on hold, delivers fantastic concept album ‘Thank You For Your Patience’
A “liminal space” is an empty or disquieting location that serves as a transition between two other locations. Think of an unused skywalk, a hallway in an abandoned mall, or an airport terminal at 3 a.m. It’s a place in between places, a place neither here nor there, a place of waiting and anticipation. To enter a liminal space is to be put on hold.
milwaukeemag.com
11 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 21-23
This week, Times Cinema kicked off their 7th annual “Shocktoberfest” film festival. This weekend’s installment is the horror classic, The Shining. Based on Stephen King’s best selling book of the same name, Stanley Kubrick creates a chilling demonstration of malicious manipulation and fear – a must-see for fans of the macabre.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car dealership owner sells his business; 'Gonna miss the place'
MILWAUKEE - He wanted to sell cars, but his business became so much more. After 24 years of sales and a side gig helping solve crimes, he is stepping down. "One winter I had a car running outside to warm it up. A young guy jump in and takes off with it and my employees chase him in another car," said Larry Rowell, Hart Auto Owner.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Soft open for Dunham’s Sports in West Bend, WI
Washington County, WI – Dunham’s Sports, 1291 W. Paradise Dr., in West Bend, WI held a soft opening today in what was the former Elder-Beerman/Boston Store. The Grand Opening will be Friday, October 21, 2022. Hours are Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Port Washington (WI)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Port Washington, WI?. Michigan Lake is reputed all through the east-central parts of the United States as one of the most romantic locations to visit due to its beautiful sunset views and other lovely sight attractions. Port Washington is...
milwaukeerecord.com
Nessun Dorma will celebrate 20 years of greatness on October 23
In a time of all things new and flashy, it’s easy to overlook the classics. Take Nessun Dorma, for example. The Riverwest restaurant has been quietly holding down its location at 2778 N. Weil St. since 2002, serving up some of the best food in the city (shout-out to the forever-awesome Chicken Caesar panini), and boasting a classy and well-appointed bar. Like we said in a 2019 Mandatory Milwaukee piece, Nessun Dorma is one of those places that inspires you to say, “Why don’t I come here all the time?” every time you visit.
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/20/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
Ripon Police have signed a complaint against a 34-year-old Ripon woman who was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Kwik Trip Store on the east side of Ripon on October 3rd. The victim told police he was driving past the Kwik Trip store on East Fond du Lac Street when an SUV exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed. There was a semi parked between the two driveways of the store and he had nowhere to go. The victim said he veered to the left and struck the driver’s side rear of the SUV. The SUV’s driver Christina Magin (pictured above) stopped momentarily. She told officers she left the scene when she saw the victim get out of his vehicle because she was wanted on a warrant. Magin was also recently charged for methamphetamine possession. She’s free on a $500 signature bond and has a preliminary hearing this afternoon.
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Wisconsin
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, the popular supermarket chain Sendik's Food Market opened another new store in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman abducted, shot at near 6th and Vliet
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was abducted near 6th and Vliet Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20. Milwaukee police said the woman was running from a man, 31, who fired multiple times at the woman but did not hit her. The man then grabbed the woman and drove off. Police identified and...
WISN
I-43 will be closed for two nights between Milwaukee and Mequon
Interstate 43 will be closed in both directions overnight Wednesday and Thursday between Mequon and Milwaukee. Work is being done on the County Line Road/Port Washington Road Interchange segment. I-43 northbound, between Good Hope Road and Mequon Road (WIS 167), is scheduled to close to traffic, nightly, between 10 p.m....
False active shooter threats reported at schools across SE Wisconsin, Milwaukee
School districts across Southeast Wisconsin and Milwaukee are receiving what appear to be false threats of school shootings.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Shannon Bailey Plowed Car Into Crowd at Pool Hall, Killed Woman, Injured 30 Others | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #40
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Shannon Bailey was one of them. His release was discretionary. 40th in the...
CBS 58
Dozens of residents weigh in on proposed changes, expansions to South Shore Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Some changes will be coming to Milwaukee's South Shore Park in the next few years. Tuesday night, the community had a chance to weigh in on new ideas presented by the county with a goal of revamping the park. Current plans in the works involve replacing...
WBAY Green Bay
Family escapes house fire in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents escaped a house fire in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. At about 9:38 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to the 400 block of N. National Avenue for a report of fire in an attic of a single family home. A person...
