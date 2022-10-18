ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WAAY-TV

Chilly tonight, then a weekend warmup

After a spectacular Friday, we are headed for another chilly night, followed by a weekend warmup. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 40s under mostly clear sky conditions. Saturday starts chilly and clear, but clouds will mix with periods of sunshine all day. Winds from the southwest will...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

City of Decatur approves $500,000 to bring young professionals to the area

The city of Decatur wants to bring the best and the brightest young professionals to the area, and is spending half a million dollars to do it. City council approved $500,000 toward the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center (E-Center) for its "Best and Brightest" program. The program grants money to young professionals in the STEM industry to relocate to Decatur.
DECATUR CITY, IA

