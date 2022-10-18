Read full article on original website
Chilly tonight, then a weekend warmup
After a spectacular Friday, we are headed for another chilly night, followed by a weekend warmup. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 40s under mostly clear sky conditions. Saturday starts chilly and clear, but clouds will mix with periods of sunshine all day. Winds from the southwest will...
Powerball hits 10th largest jackpot in its history; Alabamians cross state lines for chance to win
Saturday's Powerball Jackpot is now the 10th largest in games history, according to Powerball. The winning prize: $580 million, that's a $287 million cash-out prize. When the MegaMillions or Powerball gets high, TNT in Ardmore knows there will be nonstop foot traffic. One Alabama man, Joe Robbins, has to cross...
City of Decatur approves $500,000 to bring young professionals to the area
The city of Decatur wants to bring the best and the brightest young professionals to the area, and is spending half a million dollars to do it. City council approved $500,000 toward the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center (E-Center) for its "Best and Brightest" program. The program grants money to young professionals in the STEM industry to relocate to Decatur.
New video reveals Texas DPS captain gave order to standby during Uvalde shooting
In a CNN exclusive, never-before-seen video illustrates the moment when a Texas Department of Public Safety captain ordered a tactical team, ready to breach a classroom during the Uvalde shooting, to standby. Shimon Prokupecz reports.
