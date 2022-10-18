The city of Decatur wants to bring the best and the brightest young professionals to the area, and is spending half a million dollars to do it. City council approved $500,000 toward the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center (E-Center) for its "Best and Brightest" program. The program grants money to young professionals in the STEM industry to relocate to Decatur.

