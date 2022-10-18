East San Antonio's Truth Pizzeria has permanently closed
Sad news for San Antonio pizza aficiona-doughs: despite weathering the COVID-19 pandemic, east-of-downtown's Truth Pizzeria has ceased operation, according to an Oct. 13 social media post.
"[I]t is with a heavy heart that we must close our doors,” the post reads. “Our goal was great pizza and a place to meet up with friends and family — we hope that we succeeded. Please know that each of you who dined in, picked up, commented, shared, and recommended was part of Truth Pizzeria. Your loyalty and support will not soon be forgotten.”
Situated at the corner of East Commerce and East Hackberry streets, the eatery shared a strip center with Black Laboratory Brewing, Korean-inspired spot Magpie, vegan bakery Cake Thieves and The Farmer’s Butcher.
Truth opened in June 2020 amid the COVID shutdown, slinging a small menu of Napolitano-style pizzas and sandwiches. Sulla Strada Pizza owner and pie master John Winkler helmed the operation.
In its announcement, the business offered no explanation for the closure. The owners were unavailable for comment at press time.
