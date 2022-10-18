ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

WBTV

One dead in crash on Rowan County highway

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a car crash in southern Rowan County on Wednesday night. Officials report that the accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. on West NC Highway 152 near Old Foutz Farm Road in the Atwell community. The person who died was pinned...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
corneliustoday.com

Developer plans ‘Crystal Lagoon’ in Huntersville

Oct. 21. By Dave Yochum. Developer Jake Palillo has a total of 270 acres of farmland on Hwy. 73 in Huntersville under contract with tentative plans to build a new-wave resort called Crystal Lagoons. “This is the newest type of development in the country today,” said Palillo, the developer behind...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Statesville woman dies in crash hours after reported missing

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman died in a crash hours after she had been reported missing. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers located a 2003 Lexus RX300 with a deceased driver on Wednesday around 10:35 a.m. on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road in Wilkes County. Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man drowns in northwest Charlotte, authorities confirm

CHARLOTTE — A man drowned in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday evening, according to MEDIC. First responders said one person died at a residential location on Polo Gate Boulevard. It’s a street off of Brookshire Boulevard near Mountain Island Lake. According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report, the victim was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Missing Matthews teen found dead, no foul play suspected

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Matthews Police Department said. According to police, there is no foul play suspected in the death of the 16-year-old. Police said the teen was last seen walking in the area of Campus...
MATTHEWS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Search For Missing Cabarrus County Couple

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 72-year-old Lillie Mclain Wilson and and 76-year-old Merlin Wilson Jr. The couple, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at 9855 Troutman RD Midland, NC. Lillie was...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Econo Lodge under contract, tenants must leave

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte motel that many call home is shutting down. Developer Urban Trends Real Estate is under contract to buy the Econo Lodge on S. Tryon St. Econo Lodge tenants have received two notices to vacate since mid-September. The hotel hasn’t had hot water since Sept....
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

NC District 98 race heats up as Early Voting begins

Oct. 20. By Dave Yochum. The third time John Bradford, a Republican, and Christy Clark, a Democrat, square off in the NC District 98 contest appears to be the most contentious. Cornelius Police have placed Bradford’s home on a watch list after partisan Facebook posts included pictures of his home and compared it to Tara in the movie “Gone With The Wind.”
CORNELIUS, NC

