VTrips Partners with Beyond to Scale Pricing and Revenue Management Across Portfolio of 5,000+ Vacation Properties

Enable, the collaborative rebate management platform, announced that it has raised an oversubscribed $94 million Series C financing round. The round, which brings the company’s total funding to $156 million since 2020, was led by global software investor Insight Partners with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, HarbourVest Partners, SE Ventures, PSP Growth and existing investors including Norwest Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Telstra Ventures, and others. This investment will be used to accelerate the growth of the company’s rebate management platform, which manufacturers, distributors, and retailers use to easily manage their rebate strategies and turn them into an engine for growth. In addition to the raise, Philine Huizing from Insight Partners will join Enable’s Board of Directors.

1 DAY AGO