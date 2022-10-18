VTrips Partners with Beyond to Scale Pricing and Revenue Management Across Portfolio of 5,000+ Vacation Properties

Read full article on original website
Paysafe, HotelKey Partner to Streamline Hotels’ Retail, B2B Payments
Specialized payments platform Paysafe and cloud-based software solution provider HotelKey have partnered to enable frictionless payments for U.S. hotels across both their retail touchpoints and their back-of-house operations. This collaboration will streamline in-person, card-present and card-not-present transactions across all of a hotel’s retail sales channels, including the front desk, bars,...
hospitalitytech.com
LTD Hospitality Celebrates a Seamless and Successful Multi-Property Transition to STS Cloud
LTD Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company in the Mid-Atlantic region, recently partnered with SalesAndCatering.com to transition its portfolio of hotels to STS Cloud. While vetting prospective sales and catering platforms, LTD Hospitality identified STS Cloud as the most intuitive, user-friendly, and customizable system on the market. “We...
Woonsocket Call
Magnitude Digital Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company
Ranking No. 376 in Marketing & Advertising in the United States. The prestigious Inc. 5000 has listed performance and digital marketing agency Magnitude Digital at 254 in New York and 376 in Marketing & Advertising in its fast-growing privately held, U.S. based companies category for 2022. This annual list by Inc. Magazine recognizes the country’s most successful private companies and serves as a hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark.
salestechstar.com
A New Category of Data is Required to Help Companies Achieve Accurate Prospecting and Greater Revenue
Jeffrey Ha, Rev Chief Go-to-Market Officer, explains to sales leaders: Traditional firmographics in sales technology solutions are being pushed aside for exegraphics and Artificial Intelligence. Rev, the AI-powered Sales Development Platform that helps B2B companies find their next best customer, today issued commentary from Jeffrey Ha, Chief Go-to-Market Officer at...
salestechstar.com
Varstreet Releases New Updates on Their Business Management Software for Value Added Resellers
VARStreet rolls out new features and improvements on their business management software for value added resellers to enhance their user experience. VARStreet Inc. is a leading business management software for IT and office supplies value-added resellers in the United States and Canada. VARStreet offers a full-featured B2B eCommerce platform enabling the resellers to build their online store using the product catalog from 45+ IT and office and supplies distributors like Aster Graphics, Ingram Micro, Synnex, Tech Data, S.P. Richards, and more.
ffnews.com
Money20/20 USA Spotlights Diverse Voices in Fintech this October Partnering with Synchrony
Money20/20, the world’s leading Fintech show is back again showcasing the fintech industry’s diverse voices and talent in Las Vegas October 23 – 26, at The Venetian. This year, Money20/20 is pleased to partner with Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, as the lead sponsor for the Do.Better.Together. initiative. Building off of the Money20/20 Europe show in Amsterdam in June that had more than 41% of all speakers being female subject matter experts, at Money20/20 USA, 45%+ of all speakers will be female subject matter experts.
United Airlines Invests $15 Million in 200 Air Taxis — How They Could Change the Future of Travel
As major airlines continue to recoup losses incurred from the pandemic-induced travel slow down, some new ideas are starting to take flight. This week, American Airlines announced they are eliminating...
salestechstar.com
Enable Raises $94M Series C to Catalyze the Rapid Growth of the Rebate Management Category
Enable, the collaborative rebate management platform, announced that it has raised an oversubscribed $94 million Series C financing round. The round, which brings the company’s total funding to $156 million since 2020, was led by global software investor Insight Partners with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, HarbourVest Partners, SE Ventures, PSP Growth and existing investors including Norwest Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Telstra Ventures, and others. This investment will be used to accelerate the growth of the company’s rebate management platform, which manufacturers, distributors, and retailers use to easily manage their rebate strategies and turn them into an engine for growth. In addition to the raise, Philine Huizing from Insight Partners will join Enable’s Board of Directors.
salestechstar.com
Sign In Solutions Announces Visitor Management 2.0 Strategic Vision
Acquires ThreatSwitch and Pronestor,leaders in cloud-based compliance, approvals and workspace management. Sign In Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based visitor management and risk mitigation software, announced its vision for Visitor Management 2.0 (VM 2.0). Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth, Sign In Solutions aims to equip organizations with the tools they need to provide a more secure, seamless and confident workplace for everyone.
salestechstar.com
HORIBA Europe GmbH Deploys ServiceMax Across Its European Operations to Further Propel Business Transformation
The ServiceMax platform enables operational excellence, while promoting better customer service and business growth. ServiceMax, a leader in asset-centric field service management, announced HORIBA Europe GmbH has selected and deployed ServiceMax’s field service management platform for the digitization of its service operations across Europe. As part of its global business transformation efforts, HORIBA Europe GmbH is replacing former disparate business processes for field management with a single, outcome-based solution from ServiceMax, to streamline operations, automate previously manual tasks, improve customer service, and ultimately contribute to business growth.
howafrica.com
This Black Founder Sold His Tech Firm For Over 11x The Company’s Revenue During The Pandemic
LLC Twitter and Instagram will lead you to believe that the only way to achieve success is to work long hours with little rest and self-care. The social media gurus will also try to persuade you that entrepreneurship is a magical, stress-free path to financial freedom. That is not correct.
salestechstar.com
Keebo Raises $15 Million; Launches Automated Warehouse Optimization to Reduce Cloud Data Warehousing Costs
New financing and warehouse optimization features enable Keebo to continue shaping future of cloud data analytics. Keebo, a Data Learning Platform, announced today it has raised a Series A financing round led by True Ventures, bringing Keebo’s total raised since inception to about $15 million. Investors to date include Neotribe, Pear, 406 Ventures, and Uncorrelated Ventures, all of whom participated in Keebo’s Series A, along with new investor True Ventures.
salestechstar.com
Q3 Yelp Economic Average Finds that Consumers’ Inflationary Experiences Intensify Across the U.S., as People Increasingly Turn to Budget Options
Regionally, inflation hit the Southwest the hardest in the past quarter; food businesses and restaurants drove increases of inflationary experiences nationwide in the past year. Yelp Inc. , the company that connects people with great local businesses, released third quarter 2022 data for the Yelp Economic Average (YEA) report, a...
salestechstar.com
TCN Named a Product Challenger in 2022 ISG Provider Lens Contact Center as a Service – CX Global Report
TCN has been recognized as a product challenger for delivering solutions that enable innovative customer experience and associated business benefits expected in the global market. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, announced it has been recognized...
salestechstar.com
Uniphore Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Platform to Transform Customer Experience and Virtual Sales Engagements
Stellar CX, better sales engagements are now possible with Uniphore X Platform. Uniphore, the leader in conversational AI and automation, announced the release of its enhanced Uniphore X platform, the industry’s most comprehensive platform that enables brands to accelerate and improve two key areas of their business: Customer Experience and Sales. With the latest enhancements to the platform, the conversations that happen between live or virtual agents as well as those happening between sales and prospects are now more effective and with minimal friction.
salestechstar.com
Tacton Showcases Strong Momentum as Manufacturers Choose CPQ Solutions to Improve Customer Experience and Increase Sales
High demand doubled subscription revenue over past 18 months, driving growth in customers, partners and headcount. Tacton, manufacturing’s Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) SaaS partner for simplifying sales in complex configuration, today showcased strong momentum and customer successes over the past 18 months. The company doubled its presence and subscription revenue during the period.
fundselectorasia.com
Franklin Templeton hires for newly created head of Asia ETF distribution role
Franklin Templeton has appointed Rahul Bhalla to the newly created role of head of Asia ETF distribution, marking the firm’s first foray into the Asian ETF market. Bhalla will work closely with the regional distribution team to drive growth and raise the profile of Franklin Templeton’s ETF business in Asia. He will also be responsible for developing and implementing the firm’s long-term ETF business strategy for Asia.
salestechstar.com
Mannatech Partners With Penny AI to Deliver a Social Sales Enablement Platform
Empowering a global salesforce with sales automation and real-time insights to drive business growth. Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven social sales enablement solutions, is excited to announce that Mannatech, a global health and wellness company, has partnered with Penny to deliver a digital-first platform for social sales enablement and business intelligence across the entire global sales force.
salestechstar.com
Automotor Modernizes its Information System in the Cloud with Infor and its Partner Authentic Group
Automotive parts distribution specialist streamlines business processes with Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise and Authentic Group‘s ADS solution. Infor , the industry cloud provider, today announced that Automotor, a French market leader in the export of automotive parts, has chosen to deploy the Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise ERP (enterprise resource planning) solution to cover all of its business needs in a single, centralized platform. In addition, Automotor opted for the Authentic Distribution Solution (ADS), developed by Infor’s partner Authentic Group, to support the implementation and enrich it with high value-added services for the automotive distribution sector.
salestechstar.com
Square Brings Its Specialized Retail and Appointments Software to Square Terminal For Flexible, Mobile Commerce
With the holiday season around the corner, Square’s seamlessly integrated ecosystem enables sellers to capture sales almost anywhere. As the holidays approach, Square is launching two of its powerful, vertical-specific software solutions, Square for Retail and Square Appointments, on Square Terminal to sellers around the globe. Retailers and beauty and personal care professionals can now offer customers flexible, on-the-go checkout experiences for additional convenience and time savings.
