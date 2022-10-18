Read full article on original website
East Tennessee veterans lose Blount County home in fire
Jack and Nancy McEntee lost their home in Blount County on Oct. 14 when an electrical issue started a fire.
WYSH AM 1380
“Trail of Treats” set for October 30
New Life Church of the Nazarene will host a “Trail of Treats” from 6-7:30 pm on Sunday, October 30th. The church is located at 200 Lafayette Drive in Oak Ridge. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.
WYSH AM 1380
Edward “Eddie” Ray Laugherty, age 67 of Oliver Springs
Edward “Eddie” Ray Laugherty, age 67 of Oliver Springs, went to be with the Lord at his home on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Eddie was born on August 5, 1955 in Knox County and has continued to live in this area throughout his life. He was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church. He belonged to the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 102 then transferred to 718. In 2019, Eddie retired from CNS Y-12 where he worked as a Pipefitter for 47 years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge of Oak Ridge. Eddie had a love for the water and spent a lot of his time on his boat and fishing. He also loved to travel, make big bonfires, entertain friends, family, and being the “Grill Master.” Most of all, he was devoted to his family and cherished every moment spent with them.
wvlt.tv
Brush fire causes delays in White Pine
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Fire Department crews responded to a brush fire on Saturday night at around 8:00 p.m., according to a statement from WPFD crews. The fire is in the area of Baker Springs Road near the Jefferson County line. “Please seek alternative routes and avoid...
utdailybeacon.com
Homecoming parade celebrates UT with Smokey-themed floats
Volunteer Boulevard was blocked off from Fraternity Park down to the Student Union on Friday afternoon for the annual Homecoming Parade. Barriers were in place, and people from all different walks of life crowded them to get a glimpse of the numerous floats and performers that walked the streets. The parade is part of a tradition that has lasted for decades.
Gatlinburg Treehouse owner has deep East Tennessee roots
It's one of the most beautiful times of the year in and around the Smoky Mountains.
WYSH AM 1380
Betty Jo Harness, age 68, of Lake City
Betty Jo Harness, age 68, of Lake City, passed away on October 20, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Anderson County on February 6, 1954, to the late Rosa Sharp. She was a custodian at Anderson County Schools. Betty was of the Christian faith. She loved crafts, caregiving, gardening, she was an amazing cook and worked at ACHS. She is preceded in death by her Mother Rosa Sharp and Husband Tommy Lee Harness. She is survived by:
WBIR
TN state treasurer returns unclaimed property to East Tennessee county governments
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee state Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. returned a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee. Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in:. Cocke County: $9,414.39. Greene County: $3,189.40. Loudon County: $15,582.33. Sevier County: $5,663.32.
wvlt.tv
‘I’m glad I was able to help’ | Rep. Tim Burchett assists with wreck on interstate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After seeing a wreck on the side of the interstate, one Tennessee representative decided to stop and assist those involved. Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) was traveling to the University of Tennessee game around 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 22 when he saw a wreck on I-75, his office told WVLT News.
massachusettsnewswire.com
Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor and Haun welcome Cornea Specialist Eric Sollenberger, M.D. to practice
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor & Haun, a leading eye care provider in East Tennessee, recently expanded with the addition of Ophthalmologist and Cornea Specialist Eric Sollenberger, M.D. Joining the practice, for Sollenberger, essentially means the continuation of an almost 70-year family legacy of eye care in East Tennessee.
WYSH AM 1380
Reminder: Coal Creek Miners Museum offering spooky experience
The staff at the Coal Creek Miners Museum in Rocky Top invite everyone to “A Night at the Museum: When the Normal becomes Paranormal,” on Saturday, October 29th. Join Joe Paris, paranormal expert and ghost hunter, and Museum Curator Lisa Pebley for a night of “sheer fright and terror of the unknown.”
10Explores: Hiking in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains often steal the spotlight when it comes to gorgeous vistas, but East Tennessee is full of hiking trails and scenic drives for every kind of outdoor adventurer. Cumberland County boasts a variety of destinations from waterfalls to beaches to trails. Here...
wvlt.tv
Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care
A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Zoo Knoxville giraffe placed under hospice care due to health. Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care.
Kids are sleeping in the Knox County DCS office while it struggles to find homes, state leaders say
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Children forced to spend the night on the floor of state offices have lawmakers raising the alarm over a crisis in the state. Lawmakers point to new numbers showing children awaiting placement in foster care homes had to spend more than 1,000 nights in offices just since April.
Tennessee Theatre warns of ticket scams ahead of 'Hamilton' sale
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Theatre is presenting "Hamilton" with 16 total performances in February 2023. The performances will run from Feb. 7 through Feb. 19. Tickets for these shows will go on sale to the public on Monday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. In anticipation of this date,...
220-pound Black Bear killed by car in the Smokies
A Great Smoky Mountains National Park spokesperson confirmed Friday that a female Black Bear has been hit and killed on the Gatlinburg Bypass
TWRA proposes bass fishing restrictions on Douglas Lake
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bass fisherman in Tennessee may have to change their approach to what they catch and keep starting next year. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is accepting public comment on its proposed fishing regulations through Nov. 15. Seasonal regulation for Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass caught on Douglas Lake are among the proposals. […]
WATE
Silver Alert: Elderly man from Loudon County found safe
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An elderly man has been found after going missing Thrusday night according to the TBI. Robert Spall, 95, was found in Georgia. The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office shared he had a medical condition that may affect his ability to return safely without assistance.
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
