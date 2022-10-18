ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

WYSH AM 1380

“Trail of Treats” set for October 30

New Life Church of the Nazarene will host a “Trail of Treats” from 6-7:30 pm on Sunday, October 30th. The church is located at 200 Lafayette Drive in Oak Ridge. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Edward “Eddie” Ray Laugherty, age 67 of Oliver Springs

Edward “Eddie” Ray Laugherty, age 67 of Oliver Springs, went to be with the Lord at his home on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Eddie was born on August 5, 1955 in Knox County and has continued to live in this area throughout his life. He was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church. He belonged to the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 102 then transferred to 718. In 2019, Eddie retired from CNS Y-12 where he worked as a Pipefitter for 47 years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge of Oak Ridge. Eddie had a love for the water and spent a lot of his time on his boat and fishing. He also loved to travel, make big bonfires, entertain friends, family, and being the “Grill Master.” Most of all, he was devoted to his family and cherished every moment spent with them.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
wvlt.tv

Brush fire causes delays in White Pine

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Fire Department crews responded to a brush fire on Saturday night at around 8:00 p.m., according to a statement from WPFD crews. The fire is in the area of Baker Springs Road near the Jefferson County line. “Please seek alternative routes and avoid...
WHITE PINE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Homecoming parade celebrates UT with Smokey-themed floats

Volunteer Boulevard was blocked off from Fraternity Park down to the Student Union on Friday afternoon for the annual Homecoming Parade. Barriers were in place, and people from all different walks of life crowded them to get a glimpse of the numerous floats and performers that walked the streets. The parade is part of a tradition that has lasted for decades.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Betty Jo Harness, age 68, of Lake City

Betty Jo Harness, age 68, of Lake City, passed away on October 20, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Anderson County on February 6, 1954, to the late Rosa Sharp. She was a custodian at Anderson County Schools. Betty was of the Christian faith. She loved crafts, caregiving, gardening, she was an amazing cook and worked at ACHS. She is preceded in death by her Mother Rosa Sharp and Husband Tommy Lee Harness. She is survived by:
ROCKY TOP, TN
WBIR

TN state treasurer returns unclaimed property to East Tennessee county governments

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee state Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. returned a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee. Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in:. Cocke County: $9,414.39. Greene County: $3,189.40. Loudon County: $15,582.33. Sevier County: $5,663.32.
massachusettsnewswire.com

Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor and Haun welcome Cornea Specialist Eric Sollenberger, M.D. to practice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor & Haun, a leading eye care provider in East Tennessee, recently expanded with the addition of Ophthalmologist and Cornea Specialist Eric Sollenberger, M.D. Joining the practice, for Sollenberger, essentially means the continuation of an almost 70-year family legacy of eye care in East Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Reminder: Coal Creek Miners Museum offering spooky experience

The staff at the Coal Creek Miners Museum in Rocky Top invite everyone to “A Night at the Museum: When the Normal becomes Paranormal,” on Saturday, October 29th. Join Joe Paris, paranormal expert and ghost hunter, and Museum Curator Lisa Pebley for a night of “sheer fright and terror of the unknown.”
ROCKY TOP, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Hiking in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains often steal the spotlight when it comes to gorgeous vistas, but East Tennessee is full of hiking trails and scenic drives for every kind of outdoor adventurer. Cumberland County boasts a variety of destinations from waterfalls to beaches to trails. Here...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care

A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Zoo Knoxville giraffe placed under hospice care due to health. Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TWRA proposes bass fishing restrictions on Douglas Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bass fisherman in Tennessee may have to change their approach to what they catch and keep starting next year. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is accepting public comment on its proposed fishing regulations through Nov. 15. Seasonal regulation for Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass caught on Douglas Lake are among the proposals. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Silver Alert: Elderly man from Loudon County found safe

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An elderly man has been found after going missing Thrusday night according to the TBI. Robert Spall, 95, was found in Georgia. The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office shared he had a medical condition that may affect his ability to return safely without assistance.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN

